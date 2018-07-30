Photo Report & Results: European Continental Enduro Series 2018 - Les Orres

After the Raon L'Etape and the Val d'Allos races, Les Orres was the 3rd round of the French Enduro Cup and the 2nd round of the European Continental Enduro Series. So we saw some Italian, English, Irish, Norwegian, German or even Czech riders coming to compete against the French guys in the beautiful South Alps mountains of Les Orres. Some of them came directly after racing the EWS round in La Thuile the week-end before, like the fastest guy of Ireland, mister Greg Callaghan, or the race winner Kevin Miquel! But we have to admit we were surprised to not see much of the top pro riders here to compete on a future 2019 EWS venue. This is why legendary DH and Enduro rider Tracy Moseley was here for: to report the good potential of the resort to Chris Ball, including the tracks and the food!
Like every French Cup, it was a 2 day race including the recces, but the racers had a big help from the chairlifts so they could rest between two laps. From a grey sky and some very light rainfall to the almost end-of-the-world-storm which didn't finally come on Saturday, to a bluebird sky Sunday, the weather was perfect to let the riders go 100%.
Morgane Such came from almost no racing this season just to have fun, and reached the top step with consistency in front of the enduro French Champion Laura Charles (2nd) and Morgane Jonnier (3rd). The Men's battle was really intense for the top steps with Ludovic Oget trying to save his overall leadership against Louis Jeandel and Levy Batista, but guys like Greg Callaghan, Nico Lau, Nicola Casadei or Kevin Miquel were here to put a bit of spice to the fight! With 2 stage wins during the weekend, Miquel showed his skilled from the south of France terrains on the rocky, fast and technical trails while Oget had a big crash on stage 4 on Sunday losing his 2nd place from Saturday and letting an always smiley Irish rider take the 2nd spot. With Nicola Casadei (3rd) and Zakarias Blom Johansen (5th), there were only 2 French riders (with Mathieu Ruffray - 4th) on this European podium.
Full results here
Men
1st. MIQUEL Kevin (FRA) — 42:39.340
2nd. CALLAGHAN Gregory (IRE) — 42:48.507
3rd. CASADEI Nicola (ITA) — 43:08.789
4th. RUFFRAY Mathieu (FRA) — 43:12.915
5th. BLOM JOHANSEN Zakarias (NOR) — 43:15.487
Women
1st. SUCH Morgane (FRA) — 50:20.272
2nd. CHARLES Laura (FRA) — 50:44.011
3rd. JONNIER Morgane (FRA) — 52:08.449
4th. MURIGNEUX Axelle (FRA) — 52:51.625
5th. CHARLES Estelle (FRA) — 53:13.331
