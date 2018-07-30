Photo Report & Results: European Continental Enduro Series 2018 - Les Orres

As you probably read it on the previous bike check from Les Orres French Cup, the 'Marseillaise' Morgane Such didn't race that much this year and was here to have fun. Looks like it was the key for the top step of the podium in front of those other girls who race all the French Cup Series and more! As you probably read it on the previous bike check from Les Orres French Cup, the 'Marseillaise' Morgane Such didn't race that much this year and was here to have fun. Looks like it was the key for the top step of the podium in front of those other girls who race all the French Cup Series and more!

We didn't expect this French guy from Cavaillon to reach the top spot this weekend, but Kevin Miquel did it with consistency and style on his Sunn Kern LT.

The Cube Action Team rider Greg Callaghan was the man to beat for the Frenchies this weekend. Looks like he was still happy with a 2nd place.

The CMC Cycling Experience Italian rider Nicola Casadei, 2nd overall of the 2017 Superenduro, took the 3rd place in Les Orres.

Another french fast guy from the South of France, here is Mathieu Ruffray going 100% to the 4th place.

Despite many small crashes on Sunday, Morgane Jonnier managed to take the 3rd spot with her always aggressive style we like.

Laura Charles, 2nd Women, riding the top part of the epic Stage 4.

Here is your 1st Junior Woman: Leona Pierrini.

Simone Martinelli didn't have time to check the view on Stage 4 as he signed the 1st time on both runs. Bravo!

Be sure to remember his name in the future, Simone Martinelli was a Junior last year, came here with the plate 115th, and took the 7th spot just in front of Nico Lau. That young gun is fast!

Call him the black knight! Nico Lau wanted a taste of enduro racing this summer, so he came to Les Orres and took the 8th spot with his brand new Cube Stereo 29

With Ludovic Oget finishing 41st after his crash on Sunday, and Levy Batista finishing 15th, Louis Jeandel (11th) is now leading the French Enduro Cup overall.

Les Orres delivers the goods. Here is a small part of the bottom part of Stage 2 along a beautiful river.

A slopy foamy slope with a bit of fresh rain and some roots here and there, just the fine mix reminding you ride like s***!

Kevin Miquel was the fastest guy on Stage 1.

Levy Batista didn't like the long, fast and technical Stage 4 (30th, and 20th) and lost some precious seconds on Sunday. The top part of Stage 1 pictured here with an amazing view of the valley and the Serre Poncon lake.

The fastest Irish man is always happy to ride good trails!

I don't know how she did it, but Morgane Jonnier managed to ride the short Stage 3 on Saturday without her rear wheel nut! Mechanical voodoo magic I guess!

A marshal staying updated with the live feed of the race on his mobile phone.

How many medals in one photo? Great to see legends Tracy Moseley and Anne-Caroline Chausson together in Les Orres. Looks like Toby was sleeping hard!

The liaisons were never too long or too steep, plus the view was always great.

Ludovic Oget and Levy Batista checking the tourist map at the top of Stage 4 with one of the fastest race forerunners: Camille Servant.

Sunday morning view from the office for the media. You sure you don't want to work on Sundays?

An 8 minute long Stage 4 mixing everything riders like rocky, loose and steep terrain on the top part, then grassy and fast track, to finish in a beautiful dry rootsy single track in the woods.

Do you even drift bro? Greg Callaghan full throttle on Stage 4.

There always will be some lads who want to cut the turns, right? Not sure this shortcut is fastest though...

When the slopes getting sloppy the wrong side...

Have you ever seen a cow riding a bike? Here you are!

Oceane Husson took the 2nd place in the Junior Women category. Here she is at the bottom of Stage 2.

Greg Callaghan teammate Zakarias Blom Johansen from Norway was impressive and finished on the podium with the 5th place.

Ludovic Oget had a good Saturday with a 2nd place in front of Greg Callaghan, but it was before his big crash during Stage 4 on Sunday. He then rode the rest of the day in 'saving mode'...

From plate 100 to 13th place, here is another fast Italian guy with Matteo Berta.

Clement Charles from plate 69 to 9th spot on Saturday and to 6th place after the race.

Clement Benoit, 9th place of the weekend.

Lucas Frigout lost a bit of time on Sunday but still did well with the 10th spot.

Last corner of the weekend on Stage 3 before the victory for Morgane Such.

Les Orres is not in Italy but it really has La Dolce Vita feeling. Finish line in the village.

Tracey Moseley sure knows who's fast or not. Here she is as an apprentice journalist interviewing the young Italian gun Simone Martinelli.

Here is the fastest guy of the weekend.

Kevin Miquel, model or rider? I'm sure I can find you a spot at the Paris Fashion Week Kevin!

The Women podium shower with Morgane Such (1st), Laura Charles (2nd) and Morgane Jonnier (3rd).

Men podium from left to right: Mathieu Ruffray (4th), Greg Callaghan (2nd), Kevin Miquel (1st), Nicola Casadei (3rd) and Zakarias Blom Johansen (5th).

Is the champagne good Kevin?

Men

1st. MIQUEL Kevin (FRA) — 42:39.340

2nd. CALLAGHAN Gregory (IRE) — 42:48.507

3rd. CASADEI Nicola (ITA) — 43:08.789

4th. RUFFRAY Mathieu (FRA) — 43:12.915

5th. BLOM JOHANSEN Zakarias (NOR) — 43:15.487

Women

1st. SUCH Morgane (FRA) — 50:20.272

2nd. CHARLES Laura (FRA) — 50:44.011

3rd. JONNIER Morgane (FRA) — 52:08.449

4th. MURIGNEUX Axelle (FRA) — 52:51.625

5th. CHARLES Estelle (FRA) — 53:13.331



After the Raon L'Etape and the Val d'Allos races, Les Orres was the 3rd round of the French Enduro Cup and the 2nd round of the European Continental Enduro Series. So we saw some Italian, English, Irish, Norwegian, German or even Czech riders coming to compete against the French guys in the beautiful South Alps mountains of Les Orres. Some of them came directly after racing the EWS round in La Thuile the week-end before, like the fastest guy of Ireland, mister Greg Callaghan, or the race winner Kevin Miquel! But we have to admit we were surprised to not see much of the top pro riders here to compete on a future 2019 EWS venue. This is why legendary DH and Enduro rider Tracy Moseley was here for: to report the good potential of the resort to Chris Ball, including the tracks and the food!Like every French Cup, it was a 2 day race including the recces, but the racers had a big help from the chairlifts so they could rest between two laps. From a grey sky and some very light rainfall to the almost end-of-the-world-storm which didn't finally come on Saturday, to a bluebird sky Sunday, the weather was perfect to let the riders go 100%.Morgane Such came from almost no racing this season just to have fun, and reached the top step with consistency in front of the enduro French Champion Laura Charles (2nd) and Morgane Jonnier (3rd). The Men's battle was really intense for the top steps with Ludovic Oget trying to save his overall leadership against Louis Jeandel and Levy Batista, but guys like Greg Callaghan, Nico Lau, Nicola Casadei or Kevin Miquel were here to put a bit of spice to the fight! With 2 stage wins during the weekend, Miquel showed his skilled from the south of France terrains on the rocky, fast and technical trails while Oget had a big crash on stage 4 on Sunday losing his 2nd place from Saturday and letting an always smiley Irish rider take the 2nd spot. With Nicola Casadei (3rd) and Zakarias Blom Johansen (5th), there were only 2 French riders (with Mathieu Ruffray - 4th) on this European podium.