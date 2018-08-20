Photo Report: French Enduro Cup Round 4, Val d'Isere

As you may know, Val d’Isere has already been a great place for Mountain Bike races, from the French DH Cup to the Enduro World Series a few years ago, and even a World Cup in 2012. Some of the racers who competed this weekend's French Enduro Cup recognized some parts of the EWS tracks or a part of the famous 'Face de Belvarde', that's well known for the ski races and the MTB Downhill races.
Stage 5 on Sunday was the standout descent and mixed together an EWS stage and a DH World Cup track where Sabrina Jonnier competed back in the day with a bigger bike, and even Clement Benoit who just won the French Enduro Cup #4
in front of Elliot Trabac (2nd) and Ludovic Oget (3rd).
With all the lifts in the resorts, the riders didn't pedal up that much in two days but some stages (ridden 3 times each except Stage 3) were very long and physical like stage 1 (9:10.983 for the fastest), stage 3 (11:55.786) or the longest one, stage 5 (12:57.776). Fortunately, the rocky and grassy slopes were dry and the sun shined over the whole weekend even if some dark clouds were really menacing on Saturday afternoon. So the 350 riders attended a demanding, physical and technical race with some amazing landscapes in the background they couldn’t take time to admire!
Chair lifts at rest during summer.
Alex Balaud working on opening a new fresh section for the blind part of Stage 3...
I found a bone close to the track, so I made a picture... (photographer's game).
Bread, sausage, cheese and Genepy found at the marshals HQ just to be sure you're in the French Alps! / A welcome sign to a legend. Happy birthday Sabrina Jonnier!
He had a hard start of the season but Clement Benoit was on form this weekend and lead the race from Saturday to Sunday for a well-deserved win.
MEN
1st. BENOIT Clement (FRA) — 1h08:50.753
2nd. TRABAC Elliot (FRA) — 1h09:36.794
3rd. OGET Ludovic (FRA) — 1h09:37.577
4th. MARTINELLI Simone (ITA) — 1h09:38.999
5th. JEANDEL Louis (FRA) — 1h10:08.355
WOMEN
1st. JONNIER Morgane (FRA) — 1h20:26.631
2nd. JONNIER Sabrina (FRA) — 1h20:41.002
3rd. DUVERT Julie (FRA) — 1h20:43.780
4th. MURIGNEUX Axelle (FRA) — 1h22:24.540
5th. FAVREAU Audrey (FRA) — 1h23:36.357
Full results HERE
