RACING

Photo Report: French Enduro Cup Round 4, Val d'Isere

Aug 20, 2018
by Richard Bord  

Elliot Trabac drift down the last stage of the week-end on the mythic Belvarde face which is steep and dusty. The view offered on Val d Isere is just stunning from here.
FRENCH ENDURO CUP #4 VAL D'ISERE
Photo report & results
Words & Photography // Richard Bord

As you may know, Val d’Isere has already been a great place for Mountain Bike races, from the French DH Cup to the Enduro World Series a few years ago, and even a World Cup in 2012. Some of the racers who competed this weekend's French Enduro Cup recognized some parts of the EWS tracks or a part of the famous 'Face de Belvarde', that's well known for the ski races and the MTB Downhill races.

Stage 5 on Sunday was the standout descent and mixed together an EWS stage and a DH World Cup track where Sabrina Jonnier competed back in the day with a bigger bike, and even Clement Benoit who just won the French Enduro Cup #4 in front of Elliot Trabac (2nd) and Ludovic Oget (3rd).

With all the lifts in the resorts, the riders didn't pedal up that much in two days but some stages (ridden 3 times each except Stage 3) were very long and physical like stage 1 (9:10.983 for the fastest), stage 3 (11:55.786) or the longest one, stage 5 (12:57.776). Fortunately, the rocky and grassy slopes were dry and the sun shined over the whole weekend even if some dark clouds were really menacing on Saturday afternoon. So the 350 riders attended a demanding, physical and technical race with some amazing landscapes in the background they couldn’t take time to admire!


Riders discovering the view out of the Olympique lift at 2809m high.

You can go to Tignes and ski the Grande Motte Glacier during summer if you can't wait for winter!

Amazing panorama during Stage 1 with La Grande Motte Glacier on the left side of the image and the Mont Blanc on the extreme right side of the photo.

Riders were lucky with the weather as the forecast was not that good.

After a great Saturday on the bike with a 3rd place, Yannick Pontal had a big crash on Sunday in Stage 5 and unfortunately didn't finish the race...

The rocky but beautiful Stage 1.

4th place in Women's category, Axelle Murigneux, racing with a view.

Fastest women this weekend Morgane Jonnier on a permanent wood section in Stage 2.

Not the best weekend for Levy Batista but still in the top ten with an 8th place.

4th place Junior Zian Bisson cornering the permanent bike park turns on Stage 1/3.

Chair lifts and rider on Stage 1.
Chair lifts at rest during summer.

Shadow game in the rocky part of Stage 1/3.

The Italian rider Simone Martinelli was consistent enough to take the 4th spot of the weekend.

It's always hard to keep the plate #1. Louis Jeandel had a good weekend but some mistakes pushed him into a final 5th place.

3rd Cadet Thibaut Julian on Stage 3.

From a 5th place on Saturday to a final 3rd place on Sunday and a stage win, Ludovic Oget had a pretty good weekend here in Val d'Isere.

Alex Balaud working on opening a new fresh section for the blind part of Stage 3...

Organizer Alex Balaud was on the tracks during all the week-end to open the stages and do a bit of work on the tracks if needed.
... and then testing the track by himself.

Double trouble. (Photographer's game...)

2nd place in the Junior category, Glenn Macarthur full gas on the dusty corners of Stage 3.

Davide Sottocornola from Italy en route to an 11th spot.

Most of the stages borrowed some permanent trails. The multi-discipline rider Alexis Chenevier, 6 times winner at the Transvesubienne marathon race, finished 6th for his first French Enduro Cup race of the season!.

A break mid day between stages with food and drinks at the bottom of the Olympique lift.
A midday break between stages with food and drinks at the bottom of the Olympique lift.

Clement Benoit on the rocky but beautiful stage 1.

Mister style: Elliot Trabac

Stage 1 on Saturday was long, rocky and very physical.

Maybe not the line she had in mind here...

Sabrina Jonnier was in holidays in Tignes and her husband told her she could do the race in Val d Isere this week-end. She said why not and claimed the 2nd place without doing any other race this season. Legend.
Sabrina Jonnier was on holiday in Tignes but decided to race in Val d'Isere this weekend. She said "why not", and claimed the 2nd place without doing any other race this season. Legend.

I found a bone close to the track, so I made a picture... (photographer's game).

A very small part of the longest stage of the weekend.

Clement Benoit on his way to the win on Stage 5.

A rare picture here with the two Jonnier sisters competing on the same race. Big smile here but the fight was real on the bike for the win.
A rare picture here with the two Jonnier sisters competing on the same race. Big smile here, but the fight was really on the bike for the win.

After leading the race on Saturday, Clement Benoit had a bit of pressure on Sunday morning but was still smiling.

Bread, sausage, cheese and Genepy found at the marshals HQ just to be sure you're in the French Alps! / A welcome sign to a legend. Happy birthday Sabrina Jonnier!

Julie Duvert was impressive this week-end with 4 stage wins and a 3rd place behind the Jonnier sisters.
Julie Duvert was impressive this weekend with 4 stage wins and a 3rd place behind the Jonnier sisters.

Offensive ride on the dusty, technical and steep Stage 5 on Sunday in the Juniors category.

The famous Belvarde face, a perfect venue to close the race on Sunday (can you spot the riders?).

Not afraid by the steep Belvarde face, Leona Perrini won the Junior Women category.

That Belvarde corner was raced a few years ago during the DH World Cup in 2012.

He had a hard start of the season but Clement Benoit was on form this weekend and lead the race from Saturday to Sunday for a well-deserved win.

Your Women's podium: 1st Morgane Jonnier, 2nd Sabrina Jonnier, 3rd Julie Duvert

The Men's podium.

MEN
1st. BENOIT Clement (FRA) — 1h08:50.753
2nd. TRABAC Elliot (FRA) — 1h09:36.794
3rd. OGET Ludovic (FRA) — 1h09:37.577
4th. MARTINELLI Simone (ITA) — 1h09:38.999
5th. JEANDEL Louis (FRA) — 1h10:08.355
WOMEN
1st. JONNIER Morgane (FRA) — 1h20:26.631
2nd. JONNIER Sabrina (FRA) — 1h20:41.002
3rd. DUVERT Julie (FRA) — 1h20:43.780
4th. MURIGNEUX Axelle (FRA) — 1h22:24.540
5th. FAVREAU Audrey (FRA) — 1h23:36.357

Full results HERE

