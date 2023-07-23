Photo Report & Results: Tom Van Steenbergen Invitational Slopestyle at Big White

Words: Big White

The wind died down and the setting sun meant golden hour was in full swing in the mountains. It was time for the Tom van Steenbergen Invitational.With a fervent crowd watching on, the world’s best slopestyle athletes put on a show and threw down some of the best runs we’d ever seen at Big White.Ultimately it was Jake Atkinson who secured the win with his first and only run, four points clear of Alex Alanko. Homegrown Canadian talent Chance Moore rounded out the top three. Crowd favourite and freeride legend Sam Pilgrim managed a respectable 6th place.1. Jake Atkinson GBR 94.002. Alex Alanko SWE 90.663. Chane Moore CAN 90.00That's a wrap from another epic Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival. Thanks to all the athletes, spectators and events crew. Let's do it all again next year!