Photo Report & Highlights: Ard Moors Enduro 2019

Photo Report & Highlights ARD MOORS ENDURO Photography by Michael Kirkman // Words provided by Ard Moors Enduro

Ard Moors delivers a balanced mix of natural and man-made terrain, which are exclusive to this event and are open for this weekend only.

Epic ridge line before dropping into some bikepark-style berms.

Intense cycles Morgan Tyrell charging hard on stage 1

Saturday afternoon's impromptu "jump jam" was packed with wild moments, big smiles and questionable shapes...

Pints on tap, live music & film night to round out the evening.

People make races.

Sunny skies keeps the staff stoked too.

Ian Austermuhle of Hope Factory Racing. Attack mode: ON

Stages were so good riders were lapping them until golden hour.

Big climbs with good mates

HQ near the top of the mountain with the best facilities.

Heros of the day, fastest male overall: Harvey Clacherty & fastest female: Helen Gaskell

Ard Moors Enduro by the Ard Rock team closed out the season on a massive high. Riders were treated to six race stages, live music and good times on the North York Moors. EVOC supported the build crew this year and a brand new stage which must have took some serious spade work. Mother nature was looking out for us this year, beautiful sunny skies and dry trails for the majority of the weekend.