Photo Report & Highlights: Ard Moors Enduro 2019

Sep 16, 2019
by Max Rendall  

Photo Report & Highlights
ARD MOORS ENDURO
Photography by Michael Kirkman // Words provided by Ard Moors Enduro


Ard Moors Enduro by the Ard Rock team closed out the season on a massive high. Riders were treated to six race stages, live music and good times on the North York Moors. EVOC supported the build crew this year and a brand new stage which must have took some serious spade work. Mother nature was looking out for us this year, beautiful sunny skies and dry trails for the majority of the weekend.


Ard Moors delivers a balanced mix of natural and man-made terrain, which are exclusive to this event and are open for this weekend only.

Epic ridge line before dropping into some bikepark-style berms.

Intense cycles Morgan Tyrell charging hard on stage 1



Saturday afternoon's impromptu "jump jam" was packed with wild moments, big smiles and questionable shapes...


Pints on tap, live music & film night to round out the evening.

People make races.

Sunny skies keeps the staff stoked too.

Ian Austermuhle of Hope Factory Racing. Attack mode: ON

Stages were so good riders were lapping them until golden hour.

Big climbs with good mates

HQ near the top of the mountain with the best facilities.

Heros of the day, fastest male overall: Harvey Clacherty & fastest female: Helen Gaskell

Full results here.

Regions in Article
North Yorkshire

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos EVOC Sports Ard Rock


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Where do I get one of those blowup Red Bull finish lines? I want one for my front door.
  • 1 0
 Are the trails rideable post-race?
  • 1 0
 No

