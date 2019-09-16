Photo Report & Highlights: Ard Moors Enduro 2019

Photo Report & Highlights
ARD MOORS ENDURO
Photography by Michael Kirkman // Words provided by Ard Moors Enduro
Ard Moors Enduro by the Ard Rock team closed out the season on a massive high. Riders were treated to six race stages, live music and good times on the North York Moors. EVOC supported the build crew this year and a brand new stage which must have took some serious spade work. Mother nature was looking out for us this year, beautiful sunny skies and dry trails for the majority of the weekend.
Ard Moors delivers a balanced mix of natural and man-made terrain, which are exclusive to this event and are open for this weekend only.
Pints on tap, live music & film night to round out the evening.
Sunny skies keeps the staff stoked too.
Big climbs with good mates
Heros of the day, fastest male overall: Harvey Clacherty & fastest female: Helen Gaskell Full results here
.
