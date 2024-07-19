Powered by Outside

Photo Report: BC Bike Race 2024

Jul 18, 2024
by BC Bike Race  
Blackbirdphotoworks.com
Max McCulloch(CAN) styles it out, bottom of Vanilla Trail, Cumberland


BC Bike Race, XC in BC

Photo Credits: Jens Klett, Deniz Merdano



It's a wrap, the 18th year of BC Bike Race the Ultimate Singletrack Experience is complete. We had perfect weather, new routes, plenty of new trails, and fierce battles. Overall though, it was a holiday of epic proportions for riders from 35 countries. We'll take a look back in this photo report, and summarize what 7 days of mountain biking on Vancouver Island looks like, both on and off the bike.



Day 1 - Victoria, 22.7km, 488m, July 1st - Canada Day
Presented by EVOC


bigquotesIt's the ultimate riding vacation through some of the world's finest terrain, an endeavour that every mountain biker should take on at least once in their lives.Mike Raney,

Full Race Report
Full Blog


photo
Local RCMP came out in their famous Red Serge suits.

photo
Otto Bolanos(COL), from Columbia, celebrates today’s ride with a wheelie across the finish line.

photo
The Double Dutch farm, not a bad place for a basecamp.
photo
Bikes from 35 countries, arrived safely in their EVOC bags.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Registration.
photo
Relaxation.

photo
Andrew L’Esperance(CAN) puts the maple leaf on the top podium step on Canada Day.

photo
Torpedo Run provided an awesome flowy respite from the regular routine.



Day 2 - Victoria, 26.3km, 703m - The Hartland Hustle
Presented by Crankbrothers

bigquotesHow do you sum up BCBR 2024? The best week on a bike you can ever have…This event is world class and if you have been thinking of it get signed up and ride in 2025. You will not be disappointed.Michael Brown,

Full Race Report
Full Blog

photo
Victoria "ROCKS"!.

photo
Daily pressure checks are mandatory!
www.blackbirdworks.ca
Vibrant colours amongst the TTF's

photo
Some woodwork amongst the electric green ferns.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Tracy Moseley(UK) is but a blur of speed, of course.
www.blackbirdworks.ca
Speed and Tech often times come with consequences

2024 BC Bike Race Photo Jens Klett
The Yellow Leades jerseys have come out to play.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Mahon Lamont(CAN) steals some air time.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
BCBR course control team made sure everyone stayed on target.
www.blackbirdworks.ca
Podiums also included along with Tippie entertainment.

photo
Farm life.
photo
Van life.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
At the end of the day, it takes a team of Obsession Mechanics to keep things running smoothly.


Day 3 - Cowichan Valley, 47.8km, 1376m - Two Mountains
Presented by Pearl Izumi


bigquotesWhat an amazing week for this “racer”, I don’t participate in events often but when I do I am very attentive to the tribe of leaders who make the chaos seem effortless. A feat for any event the scale of BCBR, even if only in one location. Much less 4 separate sites. Kudos and congratulations and THANK YOU for hosting!Matt Wenger

Full Race Report
Full Blog

photo
Summer camp for adults, what more could a mountain biker want, ride hard, rest hard!

photo
Day 3 smiles, more singletrack please.
photo
Sharing the BCBR experience.

photo
Fist bumps to get the day going, ready to roll.
photo
To those about to ride, we salute you!


photo
Van life with a view in Crofton.

photo
Two different outfit choices.
photo
Startline banter.

photo
Advise on what lies ahead.
photo
Team strategy planning, maybe?

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Florian Schon(GER), and partner Lutz Baumgaertel(GER), all the way from Germany.

photo
Sean Fincham(CAN), Yellow jersey in the lead, dust-free.
photo
The Maple Syrup chute, Viviane Favery Costa(BR)

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Amanda Felder(USA) makes her bike dance through the trees.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
More young riders arrived this year, than ever. Evan Russell(CAN) enjoys his first BCBR.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Thomas Lapeyrie(FR) was all smiles and seems to be enjoying himself.
www.blackbirdworks.ca
For those that like to take the edge off, its over here


Day 4 - Nanaimo, 36.7km, 953m - Lakefront Finish
Presented by BC Ferries

bigquotesThank you very much for this fantastic week. We are just arriving back in Switzerland and are in full planning for our participation for 2025!Marco Carrer

Full Race Report
Full Blog

photo
No kidding, when you finish a grueling Day 4 at the BCBR, nothing beats a dip in the lake with all your new pals!

photo
Westwood Lake is crisp, clean, and cool.
www.blackbirdworks.ca
Even Brett Tippie moved his interviews waterside.

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Some people are relentlessly in the pursuit of FUN. Lapeyrie doing it again with Style!

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Eric Olsen(USA) touching down.
www.blackbirdworks.ca
XC Bikes getting rowdy, Anna Yamauchi(USA).

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Summer was in full bloom and the flowers were out to greet riders!

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Arbutus Trees are a Coastal treat and rare, except on Vancouver Island, Mitchell Zanolini(AUS)
www.blackbirdworks.ca
Ferns frame Grant Hvizdos(CAN)

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Vancouver Island is a special place. Nanaimo shared the goods!

www.blackbirdworks.ca
New woodwork, Nicolas Bruyer(FR)
www.blackbirdworks.ca
Old woodwork. That's how long these trails have been around, Dulcie Copeland(NZ)

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Party shirt, party train, Nick Harrison(NZ) dropping in!



Day 5 - Cumberland, 38.5km, 1261m - Tough Tech
Presented by Rocky Mountain

bigquotesIt’s a master class in mountain biking.Felipe Bayly

Full Race Report
Full Blog

photo
Amazing views, if you've got a second to look around.

photo
Jerome Clementz(FR) showing his full athletic ability all week.

photo
A little scary rolling up on things, Lea Stralka(USA)
photo
But after a week at BC singletrack school, you got this!

photo
Just some of the features that Cumberland is famous for!

photo
XC in B.C. encompasses everything, just roll it.
photo
The challenge is real, the success very satisfying, Steve Durrant(NZ)

photo
Ladder Brides are common TTFs, used to bridge wetlands, ponds, other logs, and geographic anomalies, fun and different.

photo
From the depths of the singletrack comes an oasis of support.
photo
Shimano provides neutral on-course service. They go above and beyond to get riders across the finish line.

photo
The fully stocked Aid Stations are packed with satisfying sundries and awesome people.
photo
Service with a smile. Hot days deserve cool watermelon.


photo
Fox Timed Downhills provided an exciting 'Race within a Race'.

photo
Haley Smith(CAN) on a wild ride in the Timed DH.

photo
Olivia Payne(CAN) a young racer, is back for her third edition of the BCBR.
photo
On course animations, the locals really get into the event.

photo
Jeremy Grasby, Bike Patrol and Course Director for Cumberland.
photo
Sam Whittingham, Bike Patrol, legend!

photo
Some come for a ride, some for a race, and some end up staying forever.




Day 6 - Campbell River, 44.9km, 736m - Ribbons of Brown Pow
Presented by SHIMANO

bigquotesBCBR: an impressive compilation of above average, international and local mountain bikers battling in old growth forests, supported by like-minded staff and volunteers who thrive on good company, energy, food, and customer service. XC is not dead. It lives at BCBR!Matthew Decore

Full Race Report
Full Blog

photo
Lakeside views as the singletrack bobs and weaves amongst the trees.

photo
Evelyn Dong(USA) looking steezy off the jump)
photo
Coach Adam Walker(CAN) gets sendy!

photo
Trail signage along the route.

photo
Andy Smallman(UK) heads the singletrack train.
photo
Kelly Welbourn(CAN), Dwayne Friesen(CAN), and Michael Brown(AUS) enjoy the soft brown pow.

photo
Moss covered trail features abound.

photo
Robert Parniak(CAN) dappled by the few rays of sunlight that penetrate the deep canopy
photo
Eric Hung(CAN) threads a thin line of brown pow, freshly loamed for the BCBR.


photo
A group of riders almost hidden by Jurassic ferns, in this dark lush Campbell River forest.



Day 7 - Cumberland, 31, 893m -The Grand Finale
Presented by Specialized

bigquotesShout out to the BCBR team for the top-notch organization, route design and execution. Every interaction I had with the team, from the medical staff to the mechanics to the feed stations and the rider relations crew, I genuinely felt they had the rider experience as the priority.Eric Hung

Full Race Report
Full Blog

photo
Final day throw down with style, Jason Cameron(CAN), making it look easy.

photo
Thomas Lapeyrie(FR), and Otto Bolanos(COL) two characters that charged hard and smiled harder "All Week Long"!

photo
Max McCulloch(CAN) fought hard every day with the pro's, 7th OA.
photo
But Fox DH overall winner, and straight to the showers for this cowboy,

photo
Hannah Simms(CAN) was impressive all week and finally landed on the day 7 podium!

photo
Though it was the last day, it still required focus. This is XC in BC.

photo
The well-worn patina of BC MTB Culture etched on a paper edifice.
photo
A successful partnership built on skills, passion, and dedication. Florian Schon(GER), and partner Lutz Baumgaertel(GER).

photo
You open the door to challenge, you step in, for 7 days you push, pull and cajole yourself, then suddenly it's over. Was that a dream?

photo
I had a 'wheelie good time' Smile , Eric Olsen(USA).
photo
It's been 7 days of amazing riding. Tomorrow we will wake up ready to go, but... back to reality.

photo
From Downhill to Enduro to the BC Bike Race, Tracy Moseley(UK).
photo
It takes the whole family to support the journey, William Ennen(USA).

photo
Got some bike work to do tomorrow, but today we celebrate!
photo
At what age do we adopt this ethos?

photo
Tommi Misser(ESP) and his 16 year old son Max Misser(ESP), looks like they could keep going.

photo
Custom kits to celebrate a shared journey, creating a treasured experience.
photo
Final day fist bump. We made it, Sophie Vanderlee(CAN)!

photo
Jerome Clementz(FR) perhaps a little tired, that type 'A' feeling of completion!

photo
Luke Seybold(CAN) hoists a bottle of Champagne to celebrate, .
photo
Scott Seybold(CAN) and his son Luke, got some quality time together this week!

photo
One final farewell podium. See you next year!

photo
The elation of finishing, setting a goal, and achieving that goal, success! What are you going to do for yourself next year?


Looking to see some BIKE CHECKS from the BCBR 2024


Photo Credits: Jens Klett, Deniz Merdano


2024 FULL RESULTS


Acknowledgement:
We respectfully acknowledge that we recreate on the unceded traditional territories of the Coast Salish First Nations.


The Communities and Clubs:
Visit Victoria – SIMBS (South Island Mountain Bike Society)
Cowichan Valley, Crofton – CTSS (Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society)
Nanaimo – NMBC (Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club)
Cumberland (Comox Valley) – UROC (United Riders of Cumberland)
Campbell River - RCCC (River City Cycle Club)



About BC Bike Race:
Website: bcbikerace.com

BC Bike Race the Ultimate Singletrack Experience is a 7-day mountain bike stage race that takes place on the coast of British Columbia. It began in 2007, averages 35 countries per year and 5-600 racers. B.C. (British Columbia, Canada) has the largest inventory of man-made and natural singletrack trails in the world and is the Mecca of mountain biking. Under the canopy of old growth forests, towering cedars and firs, along trickling streams the riders navigate brown ribbons of loam, swoopy berms, challenging roots all lined with electric green ferns – this is “Your best week on bike, ever”!

Instagram: @bcbikerace
Facebook: @bc.bikerace

Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports XC Racing Bc Bike Race 2024


Author Info:
BCBR avatar

Member since Nov 3, 2011
161 articles
Report
