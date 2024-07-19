Photo Report: BC Bike Race 2024

BC Bike Race, XC in BCPhoto Credits
: Jens Klett, Deniz Merdano
It's a wrap, the 18th year of BC Bike Race the Ultimate Singletrack Experience is complete. We had perfect weather, new routes, plenty of new trails, and fierce battles. Overall though, it was a holiday of epic proportions for riders from 35 countries. We'll take a look back in this photo report, and summarize what 7 days of mountain biking on Vancouver Island looks like, both on and off the bike.
Day 1 - Victoria, 22.7km, 488m, July 1st - Canada DayPresented by EVOC
|It's the ultimate riding vacation through some of the world's finest terrain, an endeavour that every mountain biker should take on at least once in their lives.—Mike Raney,
Day 2 - Victoria, 26.3km, 703m - The Hartland HustlePresented by Crankbrothers
|How do you sum up BCBR 2024? The best week on a bike you can ever have…This event is world class and if you have been thinking of it get signed up and ride in 2025. You will not be disappointed.—Michael Brown,
Day 3 - Cowichan Valley, 47.8km, 1376m - Two MountainsPresented by Pearl Izumi
|What an amazing week for this “racer”, I don’t participate in events often but when I do I am very attentive to the tribe of leaders who make the chaos seem effortless. A feat for any event the scale of BCBR, even if only in one location. Much less 4 separate sites. Kudos and congratulations and THANK YOU for hosting!—Matt Wenger
Day 4 - Nanaimo, 36.7km, 953m - Lakefront FinishPresented by BC Ferries
|Thank you very much for this fantastic week. We are just arriving back in Switzerland and are in full planning for our participation for 2025!—Marco Carrer
Day 5 - Cumberland, 38.5km, 1261m - Tough TechPresented by Rocky Mountain
|It’s a master class in mountain biking.—Felipe Bayly
Day 6 - Campbell River, 44.9km, 736m - Ribbons of Brown PowPresented by SHIMANO
|BCBR: an impressive compilation of above average, international and local mountain bikers battling in old growth forests, supported by like-minded staff and volunteers who thrive on good company, energy, food, and customer service. XC is not dead. It lives at BCBR!—Matthew Decore
Day 7 - Cumberland, 31, 893m -The Grand FinalePresented by Specialized
|Shout out to the BCBR team for the top-notch organization, route design and execution. Every interaction I had with the team, from the medical staff to the mechanics to the feed stations and the rider relations crew, I genuinely felt they had the rider experience as the priority.—Eric Hung
Looking to see some BIKE CHECKS
from the BCBR 2024
2024 FULL RESULTS
Acknowledgement
:
We respectfully acknowledge that we recreate on the unceded traditional territories of the Coast Salish First Nations.The Communities and Clubs
:
Visit Victoria – SIMBS
(South Island Mountain Bike Society)
Cowichan Valley, Crofton – CTSS
(Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society)
Nanaimo – NMBC
(Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club)
Cumberland (Comox Valley) – UROC
(United Riders of Cumberland)
Campbell River - RCCC
(River City Cycle Club)
About BC Bike Race
:
BC Bike Race the Ultimate Singletrack Experience is a 7-day mountain bike stage race that takes place on the coast of British Columbia. It began in 2007, averages 35 countries per year and 5-600 racers. B.C. (British Columbia, Canada) has the largest inventory of man-made and natural singletrack trails in the world and is the Mecca of mountain biking. Under the canopy of old growth forests, towering cedars and firs, along trickling streams the riders navigate brown ribbons of loam, swoopy berms, challenging roots all lined with electric green ferns – this is “Your best week on bike, ever”!
