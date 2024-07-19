Photo Report: BC Bike Race 2024

Max McCulloch(CAN) styles it out, bottom of Vanilla Trail, Cumberland

BC Bike Race, XC in BC

Day 1 - Victoria, 22.7km, 488m, July 1st - Canada Day

It's the ultimate riding vacation through some of the world's finest terrain, an endeavour that every mountain biker should take on at least once in their lives. — Mike Raney,

Local RCMP came out in their famous Red Serge suits.

Otto Bolanos(COL), from Columbia, celebrates today’s ride with a wheelie across the finish line.

The Double Dutch farm, not a bad place for a basecamp. Bikes from 35 countries, arrived safely in their EVOC bags.

Andrew L’Esperance(CAN) puts the maple leaf on the top podium step on Canada Day.

Torpedo Run provided an awesome flowy respite from the regular routine.

Day 2 - Victoria, 26.3km, 703m - The Hartland Hustle

How do you sum up BCBR 2024? The best week on a bike you can ever have…This event is world class and if you have been thinking of it get signed up and ride in 2025. You will not be disappointed. — Michael Brown,

Victoria "ROCKS"!.

Daily pressure checks are mandatory! Vibrant colours amongst the TTF's

Some woodwork amongst the electric green ferns.

Tracy Moseley(UK) is but a blur of speed, of course. Speed and Tech often times come with consequences

The Yellow Leades jerseys have come out to play.

Mahon Lamont(CAN) steals some air time.

BCBR course control team made sure everyone stayed on target. Podiums also included along with Tippie entertainment.

Farm life. Van life.

At the end of the day, it takes a team of Obsession Mechanics to keep things running smoothly.

Day 3 - Cowichan Valley, 47.8km, 1376m - Two Mountains

What an amazing week for this “racer”, I don’t participate in events often but when I do I am very attentive to the tribe of leaders who make the chaos seem effortless. A feat for any event the scale of BCBR, even if only in one location. Much less 4 separate sites. Kudos and congratulations and THANK YOU for hosting! — Matt Wenger

Summer camp for adults, what more could a mountain biker want, ride hard, rest hard!

Day 3 smiles, more singletrack please. Sharing the BCBR experience.

Fist bumps to get the day going, ready to roll. To those about to ride, we salute you!

Van life with a view in Crofton.

Two different outfit choices. Startline banter.

Advise on what lies ahead. Team strategy planning, maybe?

Florian Schon(GER), and partner Lutz Baumgaertel(GER), all the way from Germany.

Sean Fincham(CAN), Yellow jersey in the lead, dust-free. The Maple Syrup chute, Viviane Favery Costa(BR)

Amanda Felder(USA) makes her bike dance through the trees.

More young riders arrived this year, than ever. Evan Russell(CAN) enjoys his first BCBR.

Thomas Lapeyrie(FR) was all smiles and seems to be enjoying himself. For those that like to take the edge off, its over here

Day 4 - Nanaimo, 36.7km, 953m - Lakefront Finish

Thank you very much for this fantastic week. We are just arriving back in Switzerland and are in full planning for our participation for 2025! — Marco Carrer

No kidding, when you finish a grueling Day 4 at the BCBR, nothing beats a dip in the lake with all your new pals!

Westwood Lake is crisp, clean, and cool. Even Brett Tippie moved his interviews waterside.

Some people are relentlessly in the pursuit of FUN. Lapeyrie doing it again with Style!

Eric Olsen(USA) touching down. XC Bikes getting rowdy, Anna Yamauchi(USA).

Summer was in full bloom and the flowers were out to greet riders!

Arbutus Trees are a Coastal treat and rare, except on Vancouver Island, Mitchell Zanolini(AUS) Ferns frame Grant Hvizdos(CAN)

Vancouver Island is a special place. Nanaimo shared the goods!

New woodwork, Nicolas Bruyer(FR) Old woodwork. That's how long these trails have been around, Dulcie Copeland(NZ)

Party shirt, party train, Nick Harrison(NZ) dropping in!

Day 5 - Cumberland, 38.5km, 1261m - Tough Tech

It’s a master class in mountain biking. — Felipe Bayly

Amazing views, if you've got a second to look around.

Jerome Clementz(FR) showing his full athletic ability all week.

A little scary rolling up on things, Lea Stralka(USA) But after a week at BC singletrack school, you got this!

Just some of the features that Cumberland is famous for!

XC in B.C. encompasses everything, just roll it. The challenge is real, the success very satisfying, Steve Durrant(NZ)

Ladder Brides are common TTFs, used to bridge wetlands, ponds, other logs, and geographic anomalies, fun and different.

From the depths of the singletrack comes an oasis of support. Shimano provides neutral on-course service. They go above and beyond to get riders across the finish line.

The fully stocked Aid Stations are packed with satisfying sundries and awesome people. Service with a smile. Hot days deserve cool watermelon.

Fox Timed Downhills provided an exciting 'Race within a Race'.

Haley Smith(CAN) on a wild ride in the Timed DH.

Olivia Payne(CAN) a young racer, is back for her third edition of the BCBR. On course animations, the locals really get into the event.

Jeremy Grasby, Bike Patrol and Course Director for Cumberland. Sam Whittingham, Bike Patrol, legend!

Some come for a ride, some for a race, and some end up staying forever.

Day 6 - Campbell River, 44.9km, 736m - Ribbons of Brown Pow

BCBR: an impressive compilation of above average, international and local mountain bikers battling in old growth forests, supported by like-minded staff and volunteers who thrive on good company, energy, food, and customer service. XC is not dead. It lives at BCBR! — Matthew Decore

Lakeside views as the singletrack bobs and weaves amongst the trees.

Evelyn Dong(USA) looking steezy off the jump) Coach Adam Walker(CAN) gets sendy!

Trail signage along the route.

Andy Smallman(UK) heads the singletrack train. Kelly Welbourn(CAN), Dwayne Friesen(CAN), and Michael Brown(AUS) enjoy the soft brown pow.

Moss covered trail features abound.

Robert Parniak(CAN) dappled by the few rays of sunlight that penetrate the deep canopy Eric Hung(CAN) threads a thin line of brown pow, freshly loamed for the BCBR.

A group of riders almost hidden by Jurassic ferns, in this dark lush Campbell River forest.

Day 7 - Cumberland, 31, 893m -The Grand Finale

Shout out to the BCBR team for the top-notch organization, route design and execution. Every interaction I had with the team, from the medical staff to the mechanics to the feed stations and the rider relations crew, I genuinely felt they had the rider experience as the priority. — Eric Hung

Final day throw down with style, Jason Cameron(CAN), making it look easy.

Thomas Lapeyrie(FR), and Otto Bolanos(COL) two characters that charged hard and smiled harder "All Week Long"!

Max McCulloch(CAN) fought hard every day with the pro's, 7th OA. But Fox DH overall winner, and straight to the showers for this cowboy,

Hannah Simms(CAN) was impressive all week and finally landed on the day 7 podium!

Though it was the last day, it still required focus. This is XC in BC.

The well-worn patina of BC MTB Culture etched on a paper edifice. A successful partnership built on skills, passion, and dedication. Florian Schon(GER), and partner Lutz Baumgaertel(GER).

You open the door to challenge, you step in, for 7 days you push, pull and cajole yourself, then suddenly it's over. Was that a dream?

, Eric Olsen(USA). I had a 'wheelie good time', Eric Olsen(USA). It's been 7 days of amazing riding. Tomorrow we will wake up ready to go, but... back to reality.

From Downhill to Enduro to the BC Bike Race, Tracy Moseley(UK). It takes the whole family to support the journey, William Ennen(USA).

Got some bike work to do tomorrow, but today we celebrate! At what age do we adopt this ethos?

Tommi Misser(ESP) and his 16 year old son Max Misser(ESP), looks like they could keep going.

Custom kits to celebrate a shared journey, creating a treasured experience. Final day fist bump. We made it, Sophie Vanderlee(CAN)!

Jerome Clementz(FR) perhaps a little tired, that type 'A' feeling of completion!

Luke Seybold(CAN) hoists a bottle of Champagne to celebrate, . Scott Seybold(CAN) and his son Luke, got some quality time together this week!

One final farewell podium. See you next year!

The elation of finishing, setting a goal, and achieving that goal, success! What are you going to do for yourself next year?

