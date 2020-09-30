Photo Report: Build Day - Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2020

Sep 30, 2020
by Greg Lambert  


The Strait Acres Slalom Invitational is taking place October 1-3 in Alpine, California at Kyle and Rachel Strait's property with a who's who of American riders planning to attend and compete in the Dual Slalom. Rachel Strait said that part of the reason for hosting the event was because it's been a difficult year for racers to prove their worth to sponsors since racing is a big part of the job.

It's also difficult for Americans to travel at the moment, and many of the country's top racers weren't sure if they'd be able to make it to Crankworx Innsbruck. "America has such strict travel laws at the moment, we didn't know if Kyle could even get into Innsbruck or any of the other Americans racers or what the protocol was and it was just really confusing, so I started talking with some other local races around here that happen to be extremely fast and would have gone to Innsbruck as well," said Rachel Strait. "We just came to the conclusion that the idea of traveling the world right now just didn't really seem suitable so thus came the idea to host a slalom race on our property."

Hopes are that the event will grow into something and not just be a one-off thing in 2020, eventually being open to everybody including amateurs and groms. The Straits are even considering expanding into a four-race series across America.

Kyle, Luca, Bubba, and others put in a ton of work into the track. It's been on the Strait property for a couple years, with Carson Storch and Kyle Strait filming a Kenda edit in the rain four years ago, but the track has since evolved.

Friday will be practice and qualifying, with the top 16 men and top 8 Women moving on to finals on Saturday afternoon. There will also be a fastest lap of the day on Friday where the fastest lap time will receive $1,000 from Commecal. Stan's No Tubes is supporting the best scrub with a $1,000 prize for that feat.


Kyle watering the Scrub Jump
Kyle watering the Scrub Jump
Nikolas telling Luca to work harder
Luca Cometti and Nikolas Nestoroff working on the model section of the track

Bubba Warren Shaping the Scrub Jump
Bubba Warren Shaping the spine of the Scrub Jump
Nik working the Middle section of track
Nik working the Middle section of track

Kyle Strait watering the track Southern California dirt is hard dry and dusty.
Kyle Strait watering the track, Southern California dirt is hard dry and dusty.
Luca ready to do some trimming
Luca ready to do some trimming

Middle section of track
burns on middle action of track

Working on the middle section in white is Luca Cometti
View of lower section of track

upper and middle of track not shown the lower section that goes into the treeline
Upper and middle section of track



Men

Confirmed:

Kyle Strait
Mitch Ropelato
Luca Cometti
Bubba Warren
Walker Shaw
Cam Zink
Dante Silva
Swalty
Joey Foresta
Nikolas Nestoroff
Colin Hudson
Lil Rojo
R Dog
Greg Watts
David Lieb
Braydon Bringhurst
Cody Johnson

Not Confirmed:

Mikey Haderer
Eliot Jackson
Cameron Joye
Jonathan Simek
Kirt Vories



Women
Confirmed:

Kialani Hines
Jordy Scott
Kailey Skelon
Dixie Owens
Kera Lin
Isabella Naughton
Dani Johnson
Xiena Hoppen
Teagan



bigquotesWe bought this property in 2015. I was actually out of town Kyle came and saw it and he goes, "holy cow, this is the one." Two Nuns lived on the property. Nuns can’t own anything so the Catholic Church owned the property. We bought the property from the Catholic Church which is pretty crazy to think about.Rachel Strait

Prayer Labyrinth
Prayer Labyrinth
Walk of Jesus's life Bird house

Strait other dog Alabama
Strait's dog Alabama
New Slalom Bikes
New Slalom Bikes

Rufus Luca dog inspecting the Morteros made by the kumeyaay Indians around 12 000 years ago
Rachel Strait putting up the American Flag

Sponsors:
Stan's No Tubes, Monster Energy, Kenda Tire, Commencal Bikes, ODI Grips, TLD, Darko, Natural Light is kicking in gift cards to purchase beer, Maxxis is providing tacos, Prestons’ Ginger Beer will be providing the T-shirts, American Rentals donated their Tractor time

Posted In:
Racing and Events Austin Warren Cam Zink Kialani Hines Kyle Strait Luca Cometti Mitch Ropelato Nikolas Nestroff Dual Slalom


