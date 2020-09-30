Photo Report: Build Day - Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2020

Kyle watering the Scrub Jump Luca Cometti and Nikolas Nestoroff working on the model section of the track

Bubba Warren Shaping the spine of the Scrub Jump Nik working the Middle section of track

Kyle Strait watering the track, Southern California dirt is hard dry and dusty. Luca ready to do some trimming

Upper and middle section of track

We bought this property in 2015. I was actually out of town Kyle came and saw it and he goes, "holy cow, this is the one." Two Nuns lived on the property. Nuns can’t own anything so the Catholic Church owned the property. We bought the property from the Catholic Church which is pretty crazy to think about. — Rachel Strait

Prayer Labyrinth Walk of Jesus's life Bird house

Strait's dog Alabama New Slalom Bikes

The Strait Acres Slalom Invitational is taking place October 1-3 in Alpine, California at Kyle and Rachel Strait's property with a who's who of American riders planning to attend and compete in the Dual Slalom. Rachel Strait said that part of the reason for hosting the event was because it's been a difficult year for racers to prove their worth to sponsors since racing is a big part of the job.It's also difficult for Americans to travel at the moment, and many of the country's top racers weren't sure if they'd be able to make it to Crankworx Innsbruck. "America has such strict travel laws at the moment, we didn't know if Kyle could even get into Innsbruck or any of the other Americans racers or what the protocol was and it was just really confusing, so I started talking with some other local races around here that happen to be extremely fast and would have gone to Innsbruck as well," said Rachel Strait. "We just came to the conclusion that the idea of traveling the world right now just didn't really seem suitable so thus came the idea to host a slalom race on our property."Hopes are that the event will grow into something and not just be a one-off thing in 2020, eventually being open to everybody including amateurs and groms. The Straits are even considering expanding into a four-race series across America.Kyle, Luca, Bubba, and others put in a ton of work into the track. It's been on the Strait property for a couple years, with Carson Storch and Kyle Strait filming a Kenda edit in the rain four years ago, but the track has since evolved.Friday will be practice and qualifying, with the top 16 men and top 8 Women moving on to finals on Saturday afternoon. There will also be a fastest lap of the day on Friday where the fastest lap time will receive $1,000 from Commecal. Stan's No Tubes is supporting the best scrub with a $1,000 prize for that feat.Kialani HinesJordy ScottKailey SkelonDixie OwensKera LinIsabella NaughtonDani JohnsonXiena HoppenTeaganStan's No Tubes, Monster Energy, Kenda Tire, Commencal Bikes, ODI Grips, TLD, Darko, Natural Light is kicking in gift cards to purchase beer, Maxxis is providing tacos, Prestons’ Ginger Beer will be providing the T-shirts, American Rentals donated their Tractor time