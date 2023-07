Logistics, that's the name of the game here. With one lift out of action, the village full of fans, and pits miles from anywhere, there's a lot to figure out even before you get to the start gate.

With the bottom of this track finishing high up on the slopes of Creekside, many mechanics and riders are having to improvise.

It's not going to be enough!

Blenki's Crestline getting a quick teardown.

Tuhoto's prototype Mondraker sitting idle this morning. Spot what you can.

No bolts are left unchecked in the Yeti pits.

Is that a mullet link in the back of Norco Range?

Kyle Strait's latest Vitus rig getting some SRAM lovin' this morning.

Racing at home looks a bit different for Finn. No big semi's here.

I thought Hardline was last week?

Kirk McDowall looks right at home on that new Norco prototype.

It doesn't get more BC than this.

Big jumps, no worries for Richie.

Dante Silva will be hungry for a good result here, looking to continue his momentum leading into World Champs.

You know the track is gnarly when Crankworx has to have a helicopter on standby for the whole race in case of an evac.

Shes unforgiving out here.

A fresh-cut rail, no rain for a few weeks, and a couple hundred riders. She'll be right.

It's impressive the way the trail crew have incorporated iconic BC style rock rolls into the track.

A tough day in the office for Bas, pulling up 20th behind a stack of seasoned DH pros.

Gracey Hemstreet was out and about, watching and supporting today whilst still recovering from her crash at National Champs.

Finn Illes has been on fire this weekend, really making this track his own.

Mark Wallace completed the all-Canadian front row lockout here in seeding, squaring it off in 3rd.

Joy Attalla made short work of the slab.

The track is unforgiving, and the spotty light mixed with all the rocks hiding beneath the dust is creating a hard time for the riders.

The young Aussie Ellie Smith is looking at home in the dust, rounding out the top five women.

Vali Höll is the one to watch coming into tomorrow's final, having seeded fastest today by a huge 21 seconds over Miranda Miller.

Mick Hannah seeded sixth, just one spot ahead of his teammate, Richie Rude.

Jackson Frew's been right in touch throughout the last few Crankworx stops, and will be hungry to repeat the success he saw in Cairns.

Even the chill parts of this course offer no let up.

There's been an odd bit of new SRAM tech floating around the pits, with these mysterious calipers hanging on Tegan Cruz's e-bike.

A quick spoke check for Louise Ferguson a lot of abuse here today.

Come tomorrow, these woods are going to lined with mad Canuks.

Steep and deep.

This rock garden is no joke. Thankfully the looks to be holding off until Monday.

Allan Cooke took a huge slam during his seeding run today, but by all accounts seems ok and was able to roll across the line.

She's the National Champs for reason, looking very much at home on this track.