Photo Report: Elite Men & Women XC World Cup - Nove Mesto

There are races, and there are races to remember. Not sure what it is about Nove Mesto, but it always seems to produce some truly memorable ones. Today may have been the best. Ever. We've had some good ones this season. The opener was pretty damn impressive. Both the Men's and Women's race in Nove Mesto were action-packed. In the women's race, Langvad and Neff kept battled it out for the win, with Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Emily Batty giving everything they had. Mathieu van der Poel, Schurter, and Gaze started off the Men's race with a battle royal until Gaze flatted and Mathieu crashed out, leaving the door open for Cooper and Marotte to make a move. It was war out there in the heat and the dust. Then there was the sprint finish between Anton and Nino. Racing just doesn't get much better than this.
