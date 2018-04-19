RACING

Photo Report: Enduro - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

Cover Photo
Photo Report
Enduro
Sea Otter Classic 2018
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden

Macky Franklin tucking over one of the many jumps on stage 1. The first stage takes place on the same course as the DH race later this weekend.
Macky Franklin tucking over one of the many jumps on stage 1. The first stage takes place on the same course as the DH race this weekend.

Michal Prokop might very well have been the only rider competing on a hardtail but with a 9th place finish maybe more will next year.
Michal Prokop might very well have been the only rider competing on a hardtail, but with a 9th place finish, maybe more will next year.

Naish Ulmer racing his shadow.
Naish Ulmer racing his shadow.

Keegan Wright exiting a dusty chicane section.
Keegan Wright exiting a dusty chicane section.

Second place finisher Essence Barton testing out the compression of her DVO suspension.
Second place finisher Essence Barton testing out the compression of her DVO suspension.

Rachel Pageau airing out over the long table on the top of stage 1.
Rachel Pageau airing out over the long table on the top of stage 1.

Rachel Strait makes an appearance and is looking good in the matching Sombrio kit.
Rachel Strait in matching Sombrio kit.

Pro Women first place rider Amy Morrision was looking smooth and fast throughout the day.
First place finisher Amy Morrison was looking smooth and fast throughout the day.

Clare Hamilton looking focused on one of the straighter sections of stage 1.
Clare Hamilton looking focused on one of the straighter sections of stage 1.

The Sea Otter enduro course is known to be a bit pedal heavy fortunately Ileana Anderson didn t seem to mind.
The Sea Otter enduro course is known to be a bit pedal heavy. Fortunately, Ileana Anderson didn't seem to mind.

Michael Lee isn t afraid of a little air time.
Michael Lee isn't afraid of a little air time.

Jared Graves was the man to beat and put down the fastest time of all the racers.

Curtis Keene ended up taking second place in the Pro Men category.
Curtis Keene ended up taking second place in the Pro Men category.

Hot on Keene s heels Josh Carlson finished third overall.
Hot on Keene's heels, Josh Carlson finished third overall.

Jimmy Smith standing on the pedals and putting the power down.
Jimmy Smith standing on the pedals and putting the power down.

Looking bright in the shadows Christine Eikmeier rolls her way into a top ten finish.
Looking bright in the shadows, Christine Eikmeier rolls her way into a top ten finish.

Amy Morrison on her way to the win.
Amy Morrison on her way to the win.

Martha Gill was looking intense and strong all day and took 4th in Pro Women.
Martha Gill was looking strong all day and took 4th in Pro Women.

Dillon Santos leaning into one of the many flat corners on stage 3.
Dillon Santos leaning into one of the many flat corners on stage 3.

Anthony Marino taking the outside line and staying out of the ruts.
Anthony Marino taking the outside line and staying out of the ruts.

Kyle Doyle winding his way through the forest.
Kyle Doyle winding his way through the forest.

As usual the conditions were a bit dry but Evander Hughes was able to keep the rubber side down for a respectable finish.
As usual the conditions were a bit dry, but Evander Hughes was able to keep the rubber side down for a respectable finish.

Ryan Federow digging deep on a flat section of stage 3.
Ryan Federow digging deep on a flat section of stage 3.

Stage 3 took riders such as Britt Phelan through a thick forest draped in lichen.
Stage 3 took riders such as Olympic ski cross silver medallist Brittany Phelan through a thick forest draped in lichen.

Noga Korem going 100 on the dual slalom stage of the enduro.
Noga Korem going 100% on the dual slalom stage of the enduro.

Christine Eikmeier looking all the way through the turn and into 7th place.
Christine Eikmeier looking all the way through the turn and towards 7th place.

Even with stage 4 on the dual slalom track riders like Ileana Anderson still had to get on the pedals for the quickest times.
Even with stage 4 on the dual slalom track, riders like Ileana Anderson still had to get on the pedals for the quickest times.

Fun fact about Rachael Walker she s never frowning while riding a bike.
Fun fact about Rachael Walker, she's never frowning while riding a bike.

Kaysee Armstrong airing out the last option jump on stage 4.
Kaysee Armstrong airing out the last option jump on stage 4.

Tristan Hunter sprinting on stage 4 which had riders winding down through the dual slalom course.
Tristan Hunter sprinting on stage 4 which had riders winding down through the dual slalom course.

Essence Barton racing her way into second place.
Essence Barton racing her way into second place.

Porsha Murdock on stage 4 of the enduro.
Third place finisher Porsha Murdock on stage 4 of the enduro.

2018 Pro Men podium
2018 Pro Men podium

2018 Pro Women podium
2018 Pro Women podium

Pro Men

1st. Jared Graves (AUS)
2nd. Curtis Keene (USA)
3rd. Josh Carlson (AUS)
4th. Evan Guthrie (CAN)
5th. McKay Vezina (CAN)
Pro Women

1st. Amy Morrison (USA)
2nd. Essence Barton (USA)
3rd. Porsha Murdock (USA)
4th. Martha Gill (GBR)
5th. Noga Korem (ISR)

Full results here.

MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic @trevor12


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
112086 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
71548 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
59302 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
57156 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
55784 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
49581 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
48585 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
48555 views

3 Comments

  • + 4
 Prokop 9th on Hardtail? Freaking made my day.
  • + 2
 This should be an EWS round.
  • + 3
 Otterly Amazing Civerage

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043326
Mobile Version of Website