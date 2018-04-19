Pinkbike.com
Photo Report: Enduro - Sea Otter 2018
Apr 19, 2018
by
Trevor Lyden
Photo Report
Enduro
Sea Otter Classic 2018
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden
Macky Franklin tucking over one of the many jumps on stage 1. The first stage takes place on the same course as the DH race this weekend.
Michal Prokop might very well have been the only rider competing on a hardtail, but with a 9th place finish, maybe more will next year.
Naish Ulmer racing his shadow.
Keegan Wright exiting a dusty chicane section.
Second place finisher Essence Barton testing out the compression of her DVO suspension.
Rachel Pageau airing out over the long table on the top of stage 1.
Rachel Strait in matching Sombrio kit.
First place finisher Amy Morrison was looking smooth and fast throughout the day.
Clare Hamilton looking focused on one of the straighter sections of stage 1.
The Sea Otter enduro course is known to be a bit pedal heavy. Fortunately, Ileana Anderson didn't seem to mind.
Michael Lee isn't afraid of a little air time.
Jared Graves was the man to beat and put down the fastest time of all the racers.
Curtis Keene ended up taking second place in the Pro Men category.
Hot on Keene's heels, Josh Carlson finished third overall.
Jimmy Smith standing on the pedals and putting the power down.
Looking bright in the shadows, Christine Eikmeier rolls her way into a top ten finish.
Amy Morrison on her way to the win.
Martha Gill was looking strong all day and took 4th in Pro Women.
Dillon Santos leaning into one of the many flat corners on stage 3.
Anthony Marino taking the outside line and staying out of the ruts.
Kyle Doyle winding his way through the forest.
As usual the conditions were a bit dry, but Evander Hughes was able to keep the rubber side down for a respectable finish.
Ryan Federow digging deep on a flat section of stage 3.
Stage 3 took riders such as Olympic ski cross silver medallist Brittany Phelan through a thick forest draped in lichen.
Noga Korem going 100% on the dual slalom stage of the enduro.
Christine Eikmeier looking all the way through the turn and towards 7th place.
Even with stage 4 on the dual slalom track, riders like Ileana Anderson still had to get on the pedals for the quickest times.
Fun fact about Rachael Walker, she's never frowning while riding a bike.
Kaysee Armstrong airing out the last option jump on stage 4.
Tristan Hunter sprinting on stage 4 which had riders winding down through the dual slalom course.
Essence Barton racing her way into second place.
Third place finisher Porsha Murdock on stage 4 of the enduro.
2018 Pro Men podium
2018 Pro Women podium
Pro Men
1st. Jared Graves (AUS)
2nd. Curtis Keene (USA)
3rd. Josh Carlson (AUS)
4th. Evan Guthrie (CAN)
5th. McKay Vezina (CAN)
Pro Women
1st. Amy Morrison (USA)
2nd. Essence Barton (USA)
3rd. Porsha Murdock (USA)
4th. Martha Gill (GBR)
5th. Noga Korem (ISR)
Full results
here
.
MENTIONS:
@SeaOtterClassic
@trevor12
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
SeaLoam
(1 hours ago)
Prokop 9th on Hardtail? Freaking made my day.
[Reply]
+ 2
jclnv
(33 mins ago)
This should be an EWS round.
[Reply]
+ 3
konapostachild
(1 hours ago)
Otterly Amazing Civerage
[Reply]
