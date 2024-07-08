Photo Report: Backyard Battle 2024 - Stop 2: Ruso Bros x C-Dog Edition

Backyard Battle 2024 | Stop 2: Ruso Bros & Clemens Kaudela Edition

The cool thing about Backyard Battle is that there are no rules, you can do whatever you’re feeling, whenever you like. You can just show up at the course and bring your own type of riding style - it could be slope, big air, skatepark or anything. No one cares, as long as you’re having fun and I think that brings out the best in every rider — Elias Ruso

The format of the Backyard Battle events is the best, it was amazing having so many legendary riders at my local riding spot, we saw some insane progression and sends I wasn’t expecting. I’m super grateful how it all turned out — Clemens Kaudela

Photos by Tom B, Markus Fruhmann, Ryan Franklin

The second stop of the Monster Energy Backyard Battle series fired off last week in Austria with a huge lineup of male and female riders invited to ride the compound near the fabled village of Unterstinkenbrunn, the crew were met with hot weather, big jumps and good times on the forecast.Hosted by Daniel and Elias Ruso and joined by newly announced Monster team athlete Clemens Kaudela. The trio and the local Austrian crew put some work into refreshing the spot for year two of the Backyard Battle series, adding some new features which made for some wild-looking over/under train combos. The course brought a diverse mix of multiple lines and big air booters that had something for everyone, and it really showed with the quality of riding that went down over the 3 days of stoked out sessions.The event saw progressive riding throughout the week with some standout laps coming from Tom Isted, Clemens Kaudela, Sergio Layos, Matt Begg, Emma Olofsson, Sam Reynolds and Peter Kaiser. Raising that with some heavy big air moves from Daniel Ruso, Dorian Macher, Sam Hodgson and Leopold Erhardt among many more…Take a look at some of the best images from the week and stay tuned for the full video highlights coming soon to the Monster Energy YouTube.Keep an eye out for all the coverage from the next round of the Backyard Battle series as it heads out to France for stop 3 hosted by Paul Couderc from the 11th to 14th of July, the series shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.