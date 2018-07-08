Photo Report: Gold Medal Recap - Big White Slopestyle Invitational 2018

It's either a famous Al Davis quote or something Nicholi Rogatkin had plastered on his walls.
Cause it’s all he’s been doing.
This time, at Big White, a ski resort gone bike, 60 kilometers (That’s 35 miles to the yanks) outside of Kelowna, British Columbia.
In its inaugural edition, the Big White Slopestyle Invitational hosted some of the sports top athletes. Tom Van Steenbergen, Anthony Messere, Carson Storch, to name a few. With a feeder event held Thursday, it has been a busy weekend in the BC Interior.
Hitting the freshest Slopestyle course in Canada, riders were unanimous in the review. It's big. It's fast. It's sendy. It's the right amount of scary. With 7 trickable features, the course, designed by Tom Van Steenbergen and built by Loft Bike Parks, leaves it to the imaginations of the riders on their runs. They put that gray matter to good use.
30 Slopestyle riders christened the course Saturday afternoon and left it out there.
From Tom Isted's 5th place finish on a twisted ankle, to David Lieb moving from a Bronze alternate athlete to finishing 11th in the Gold event; Saturday had it all.
Including Nicholi Rogatkin once again confirming his transformation into a human form video game.
1 Comment
Post a Comment