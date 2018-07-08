Photo Report: Gold Medal Recap - Big White Slopestyle Invitational 2018

The riders viewpoint. The boner log is certainly popping pills. The thing is HUGE. The riders viewpoint. The boner log is certainly popping pills. The thing is HUGE.

The Monster sponsor tent provided ample cover for the 30 slope riders when rain threatened to delay the event.

While rain could dampen the course, it did nothing for the mood at the event. Smiles were found up and down the entire resort, which is only in its 2nd season of summer events.

A whos who of slopestyle steeds ready to shuttle their owners down the slopes of Big White

Tom, fresh off signing with Monster and his trusty Trek.

With an 85.33 in his first run, Torq proves power naps work.

Burning calories.

Coming out of retirement for this slopestyle event, R-Dogs threads are fresh af.

Ryan's style matches his threads.

"We couldn't have done this without her. She was the glue for the event." Says Big White CEO Peter Plimmer of Louise Hatton, on the right. After watching her operate all week, we agree 100%. Kudos Louise, you deserve all the accolades coming your way.

The crowds were impressive, considering 72 days ago, the entire course and event were canceled. A true testament to Big Whites commitment to growing biking in the region.

With huge crowds, even for a 1st-year event, the riders were not shy in putting their bodies on the line. Louis Reboul with a huge seat grab off the boner log.

Proof one wrong move can have serious consequences. Louis Reboul attempted to link the seat grab to a cork 720. He would be ok, but had a rough day, finishing in 28th place with 23.33 points

Another rider who sent it all weekend, Tom Isted, already on a bum ankle, shows off his latest earth induced tats

Course designed, and all around rad dude, Tom Van Steenbergen drops in with a truck driver. Tom would finish the day in 6th with a 79.00

The course wasn't just hard on rider bodies. Tubes popped like fireworks given how big everything here at Big White is.

Ray George proving he belongs with the big boys. He would finish with 32 points but showed style and some massive air through the course

Anthony Messere prepping for his run. Finishing 3rd with 83.00 points.

Max Langille dropping into the beautiful BC Interior backdrop. Max would finish middle of the pack with a devilish 46.66

Big jumps, big consequence. After his first run of 80.00, Carson Storch pushed the envelope a little too far and ejects. Carson would finish outside the podium in 4th place, 3 points behind Anthony Messere. Carson walked away ok from this one....

...but knew his mistake cost him a spot in the top 3.

With no live stream, and a strong desire to keep the event grassroots, viewers are going to have to wait for sick edits to come out later in the week for highlights.

One of the nicest guys on the tour, and a multi-dimensional athlete, Reed Boggs didn't get the run in he planned, but still finished 13th with 68.66.

If at first, you don't succeed, keep trying. David Lieb pushed his limits, crashing his front flip from flat a few times. David finished 11th in the Gold Event after winning the Bronze event Thursday.

I don't even know what to call this trick from Tom Isted, but it makes for a cool frame.

Anthony Messere has always been known from his amplitude. It felt like the Big White course was designed for his style.

The tree lines were challenged by every rider dropping in. "The faster you go, the higher, not further, you get sent", said one rider.

The Mulch jump provided a safe place to land and served as a large-scale babysitting area for kids to play during the event.

Even on his victory lap, Nicholi's run included a double tailwhip, cashroll, and his signature Twister. He could have finished 1st and 2nd in the event with his two successful runs.

Your Big White Slopestyle Invitational podium: Nicholi Rogatkin (92.33 points), Torquato Testa (85.33 points), Anthony Messere (83.00 points).

Well done boys. That was a hell of a show

Big White, a huge salute on a resounding success. See you all next year!

It's either a famous Al Davis quote or something Nicholi Rogatkin had plastered on his walls.Cause it’s all he’s been doing.This time, at Big White, a ski resort gone bike, 60 kilometers (That’s 35 miles to the yanks) outside of Kelowna, British Columbia.In its inaugural edition, the Big White Slopestyle Invitational hosted some of the sports top athletes. Tom Van Steenbergen, Anthony Messere, Carson Storch, to name a few. With a feeder event held Thursday, it has been a busy weekend in the BC Interior.Hitting the freshest Slopestyle course in Canada, riders were unanimous in the review. It's big. It's fast. It's sendy. It's the right amount of scary. With 7 trickable features, the course, designed by Tom Van Steenbergen and built by Loft Bike Parks, leaves it to the imaginations of the riders on their runs. They put that gray matter to good use.30 Slopestyle riders christened the course Saturday afternoon and left it out there.From Tom Isted's 5th place finish on a twisted ankle, to David Lieb moving from a Bronze alternate athlete to finishing 11th in the Gold event; Saturday had it all.Including Nicholi Rogatkin once again confirming his transformation into a human form video game.