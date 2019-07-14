Photo Report: Huge Gaps and Big Tricks from Huckfest

If you wanted to see huge jumps and a hand full of legendary mountain bikers, Huckfest in Norway was the place to be. Their bikes were set up especially to hit massive jumps.
Most of the riders set their bike up like a big dirt jump bike. The settings of the suspensions are fully closed, the tires were pumped up to 3 bars and most of the riders are in single speed.
In the riders first runs you could see Andreu hit the first hip with a flatspin. During the show, he also landed a huge flatspin superman seat grab on the last jump.
Nico Vink with is legendary signature manuals showed us how it was done when he casually manualed for 40 meters after landing a 13-meter hip.
Remy Morton was one of the steeziest man during the week with his BMX inspired style. Chris Visscher
from Switzerland was riding a 26’’ Rocky Mountain Maiden opening the line. He is also one of three who flipped the big ramp. On the left,Maxim Boulay
from France, an unknown rider from Annecy, France, he is a skate shop owner who has been riding for a very long time. He was the first to do a backflip on the biggest jump of the line. Chris and C-Dog joined him the day after.
Bike Checks
Here you can see a couple of details of the bikes:
Nico Vink is still riding 26 inches Hope wheelset. You can also see that he kept the old rod shock system.
You don’t need to pedal much on the fest line so he set himself up with a single speed.@Maxime Rambaud
