Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Photo Report: Mitch Ropelato & Kialani Hines Take Top Honors - Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2020
Oct 5, 2020
by
Greg Lambert
Kialani Hines, morning practice before the afternoon finals
Rider meeting before finals
First ones out of the gate, Garret Mechem and Kyle Strait
Fallowed by Joey Foresta and Walker Shaw
Dillon Lemarr and David Lieb
San Diego local Bubba Warren and Jonathan Simek
Dillon Lemarr and Jonathan Simek are head to head coming over the scrub jump
David Lieb and Dillon Lemarr
David Lieb and Dillon Lemarr getting horizontal in the berm
Luca Cometti and Braydon Bringhurst are even going over the jump
Kialani Hines and Alaina Henderson battling it out
Kialani Hines and Alaina
Kialani Hines and Alaina
Colin Hudson and Cam Zink
R Dog with a tight scrub and Dante Silva with a slide lead
When you are in a hurry to get back to the top
Women’s winners, 3rd Dixie Owens 2nd Alaina Henderson 1st place Kialani Hines
Mayhem
Men’s winners, 3rd Luca Cometti 2nd Kyle Strait 1st Mitch Ropelato
I think the Women did it better
Rachel all smiles
Kyle thanking everyone that help and thanking the racers for coming and looking forward for next years Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
Full Results
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Austin Warren
David Lieb
Joey Foresta
Kialani Hines
Kyle Strait
Luca Cometti
Mitch Ropelato
Dual Slalom
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
1
BetterRide
(27 mins ago)
As I get older and slower it's great to see racers that I have had the pleasure of coaching on the top step (and third step) of the podium! Congratulations Kialina, Mitch and Luca!
[Reply]
2
0
Tajlucas
(19 mins ago)
I wanna' ride that!
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(6 mins ago)
More slalom!
[Reply]
