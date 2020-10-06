Photo Report: Mitch Ropelato & Kialani Hines Take Top Honors - Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2020

Oct 5, 2020
by Greg Lambert  
Kialani Hines, morning practice before the afternoon finals


Rider meeting before finals

First ones out of the gate, Garret Mechem and Kyle Strait

Fallowed by Joey Foresta and Walker Shaw
Dillon Lemarr and David Lieb

San Diego local Bubba Warren and Jonathan Simek

Dillon Lemarr and Jonathan Simek are head to head coming over the scrub jump

David Lieb and Dillon Lemarr

David Lieb and Dillon Lemarr getting horizontal in the berm

Luca Cometti and Braydon Bringhurst are even going over the jump

Kialani Hines and Alaina Henderson battling it out

Kialani Hines and Alaina
Kialani Hines and Alaina

Colin Hudson and Cam Zink

R Dog with a tight scrub and Dante Silva with a slide lead



When you are in a hurry to get back to the top

Women’s winners, 3rd Dixie Owens 2nd Alaina Henderson 1st place Kialani Hines
Mayhem


Men’s winners, 3rd Luca Cometti 2nd Kyle Strait 1st Mitch Ropelato
I think the Women did it better

Rachel all smiles
Kyle thanking everyone that help and thanking the racers for coming and looking forward for next years Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021


Full Results




Posted In:
Racing and Events Austin Warren David Lieb Joey Foresta Kialani Hines Kyle Strait Luca Cometti Mitch Ropelato Dual Slalom


 As I get older and slower it's great to see racers that I have had the pleasure of coaching on the top step (and third step) of the podium! Congratulations Kialina, Mitch and Luca!
 I wanna' ride that!
 More slalom!

