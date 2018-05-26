Photo Report: Nove Mesto U23 Men and Women XC World Cup

They enjoy a bit of sport here in Nove Mesto. So much so that they like making a full weekend out of their World Cup events. U23 women and men raced today as an appetizer for the main event. The crowds started to fill the forests for day two of racing. There was intense racing between Sina Frei and Malene Degn, and Italian Marika Tovo took her first podium. Vlad Dascalu took the win for the men with Filippo Colombo and Alan Hatherly taking second and third. The big show starts tomorrow. The crowds will be huge and loud, the racing intense. Get ready.
