Photo Report: Nove Mesto U23 Men and Women XC World Cup

She had her eyes on the prize, but today it didn't work out. Evie Richards will carry on and come out fighting again.

Malene Degn keeping cool while warming up.

The women get underway.

For some, a crash at the tail end of the start group ended the day before it really even started.

Sina Frei out for an early race lead. Frei and teammate Degn teamed up and carried each other through the race.

Evie Richards digging deep on the big climb.

Malene Degn has a touch and go moment on the BMX section on lap four but brought it back.

Marika Tovo sends it through Mitas Choice.

Sina Frei edges out teammate Malene Degn at the finish line.

Marika Tovo had the ride of her life today.

Marika Tova was in near shock when she came across the line in third.

Sina Frei, Malene Degn, Marika Tovo, your U23 winners.

Filippo Colombo concentrated at start

The battle for the podium with Hatherly leading, Colombo, Dubau, De Froidmont, and Vascalu in pursuit.

Colombo leading the front bunch in the men's U23. Throughout the race, riders battled for the lead.

Ben Oliver started out strong, chased by Joshua Dubau down Mita's Choice.

Vlad Dascalu taking off. Dascalu was on the front all the race, never letting the top three out of sight.

Petter Fagerhaug maintained his leading position in the general classification. Today he finished in fourth.

Vlad Dascalu wins in front of Filipo Colombo and Alan Hatterly.

They enjoy a bit of sport here in Nove Mesto. So much so that they like making a full weekend out of their World Cup events. U23 women and men raced today as an appetizer for the main event. The crowds started to fill the forests for day two of racing. There was intense racing between Sina Frei and Malene Degn, and Italian Marika Tovo took her first podium. Vlad Dascalu took the win for the men with Filippo Colombo and Alan Hatherly taking second and third. The big show starts tomorrow. The crowds will be huge and loud, the racing intense. Get ready.