Corked out.

Timing is everything.

The Perch from which all are judged.

Its good to see Big White have summer month events.

Up close and personal view points.

With flair like this, a quarter pipe ending to the Bronze course will do, and so will top spot on the podium.

Nice form on a classic can-can.

What were you up to when you were 12? Jesse Munden, everybody.

Sometimes, you just need to talk it out with a friend.

With high winds causing several delays over the last couple of days, there was plenty of time to relax.

And session the mulch jump.

Tell us how you really feel about wind delays Anthony.

Style points.

If at first you don't succeed...

Try again. Griffin Paulson hits a flat drop front flip on the first feature of the Gold course.

Congrats to Tom for signing with Monster.

The Bronze event podium.

From an alternate to top dog at the Bronze event, David Lieb showed nothing but strength in his runs on the day.

Three days into this newly minted FMB Gold event, two things are crystal clear. The course is dialled, and the riders are loving it. On Thursday 31 amateur riders took on the Bronze course, competing for 4 Wildcard positions in the Gold event to be held Saturday. Since then it's been pro practice and good times prepping for the big show.1st. David Lieb2nd. Garret Mechem3rd. Marcel HuntStay tuned, the main event is today!Mentions: @bikebigwhite