Kirt Voreis going over the scrub jump on practice day

Shuttle vehicle Dante Silva and Steve Walton must have missed the Shuttle

Practice is underway with Joey Foresta and Collin Hudson coming around the berm

Collin Hudson doing a nice scrub

Luca Cometti coming over the Scrub Jump

Alaina Henderson on the bottom section of the track

Bubba Warren flying through the bottom section

Nikolas Nestoroff keeping it low to the ground

Jordy Scott Kirt Voreis styling it up

Garret Mechem doing a backflip and David Lieb doing a double backflip

Braydon Bringhurst getting some air time

Ross Soriano shooting through a berm

R Dog getting a little sideways Braydon Bringhurst, coming through the lower part of the course

End of Practice, time to chill Nikolas Nestoroff, Steve Walton and Rachael Strait’s Jeff Throop

Cam Zink's dog Dog frankly race

Qualifying Day

R Dog and Cam Zink, two legends battling it out

Luca Cometti on the lower section

Kyle Strait and Mitch Ropelato with a slight lead

Jonathan Simek and Bubba Warren, they are neck and neck

Jonathan Simek, lower section Steve Walton and Dante Silva

R Dog chasing down Luca Cometti

Garret Mechem and Kialani Hines

Teagan Heap taking the lead over Kailey Skelton Ross Soriano leading Kirt Voreis

Braydon Bringhurst slightly leading Cameron Joye Mitch Ropelato with a slight lead over Kyle Strait

Collin Hudson, fastest lap time winner Collin Hudson, fastest lap time winner, receiving $1000 from by Commencal

David Lieb doing a flip during the best scrub, with Bubba Warren looking on

David Lieb's flip

Kyle Strait giving his best scrub

David Lieb doing a one-hand scrub

R Dog scrub

Mitch Ropelato doing a superman and winning $50

Jonathan Simek winner of best scrub Jonathan Simek winner of best scrub and receiving $1000 from Stan's No Tubes

Practice day started at 8 am, it was about 80 degrees and riders slowly started to arrive. The best way to describe the day is to say, it was like a school reunion with a chill vibe.