Photo Report: Practice - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Time to witness the fitness out here in Northern Slovenia as riders put tires to dirt at the highest level for the first time in 2019. We've already seen how many of the World's finest fare in the woods of Maribor with Tracy Hannah and Matt Walker rising to the top at the IXS round last week, but most of you will be well aware exactly how very little that means with the World Cup now having rolled into town. With a course that is significantly altered in many sections and a huge influx of fresh, but familiar faces to the podium, it's still looking very much wide open.

Suspicions from track walk have been confirmed; the course is most certainly a wild one. No surprises from a mountain already steeped in so much race history, but the rider favorite seems to be keeping up appearances bringing ear to ear grins out for most on track today and shaving bits of skin as taxation for those having a little too much fun. It's a rough, undulating roller-coaster of a root nest and for now, it's running dry and heinously quick. It's a jump and corner paradise with plenty of technical savagery in between.

Anyone in need of further speculation to keep the stoke running into tomorrow's qualifying should know that Timed Training brought out the best of Bruni, Atherton and Fayolle in that order, with Cabirou besting Atherton and Hrastnik in the women's race. Holl and Daprella, predictably continued to dominate the little leagues. Roll on qualies and let's hope these roots stay dry - at least one more day.


The clouds greeted us in the early stages of practice this morning before the sun decided it wanted out.

Charlie Hatton preparing his body for what's to come.

Hugo Frixtalon is the new face in the Commencal/100 pits this year. After turning heads with some incredible style and speed in 2018, he has found himself a factory ride this season.

It's the morning gun show in the Trek Factory Racing pits.

Amaury Pierron taking a few moments to himself making sure everything is right. He made a proper name for himself in 2018 and this season should be no different.

Final adjustments and triple checks.

A new season and a new custom painted helmet for Loic Bruni.

Charlie Harrison and Trek seem like a good fit together. He looks to be carrying some serious form and is a danger to the podium places.

Gee Atherton chatting to his helmet. Losing the plot or course preview? Time will tell.

Chris Kovarik coming in hot to the first woods, Maribor 2002. Doh, make that 'Neko Mullaly, Maribor 2019'.

The rocks here are so gnarly and there is no room for error at race speed.

First-year Elite and defending Junior World Champ, Kade Edwards, scrubbing his way down the track.

The young IXS champ, Matt Walker, hasn't slowed down much since last weekend.

It was a breakout year for Monika Hrastnik last season. She now has some well deserved support behind her and will have her sights set even higher.

One tiny sticky patch on a hard-pack course and a reminder of the bog the track might become if the worst of the forescasts for Sunday come true.

Junior destroyer of the competition, Vali Holl, never not on pace.

Thirion soaking up that view in the early summer sun.

Could Suarez be on the move up the ranks this year? Looks like that's his plan.

First man on track this afternoon. Gee Atherton getting to grips with the course preview.

Finn Iles scrubbing his new bike clean.

Euro table when you least expected it.

The Bulldog smashing his way through roots and loam.

Danny Hart and his thousand yard stare down the track.

Charlie Hatton making shapes on his first descent of the day.

Defending junior champ, Thibaut Daprela was one of the fastest through the rock garden out of anyone.

Dougie Fresh puts the finishing touches on a fresh whip for Luca Shaw.

Remi Thirion keeps it low just above the rock garden.

Fayolle looks like he means business; fast and aggressive all day today.

Matteo Nati counting clicks in the GT pits. Having been Jerome Clementz's sidekick at Cannondale, he's now made the switch to GT taking on both EWS and DH duties.

Multiple splashes of fresh color for the fastest man on the hill today, Loic Bruni.

Aaron Gwin looked comfortable on track and as always played practice pretty cool, not wanting to draw too much attention.

Bernard Kerr taking to 4th fastest in this afternoon's timed training.

Marcelo Gutierrez will be looking to return to the podium this season after a reasonably quiet 2018.

Greg Williamson cleanly through the savage rock garden and trucking onto the lower woods.

Troy Brosnan stopped to watch the action through the rock garden.

Wyn Masters hitting the final step down out of the forest and into the finish area.

The mighty Moir tackling the tech like it was a pump track.

It's good to see Bruce Klein back in the mix after missing much of 2018 due to injury. Hopefully, he can soon return to the form that saw his inside the top 20 on a regular basis.

Loris Vergier cutting into the forest loam in his new green race kit.

Laurie Greenland was pulling some wild shapes on track today. He is definitely one to watch this weekend.

Rachel Atherton making quick work of some nasty looking roots. They stayed dry today but that may not be the case for qualifying or Sunday's final.

Magnus Manson attacking the upper corners right from the start.

Sam Blenkinsop's style is the perfect match for the Maribor track, which from top to bottom is one big rhythm section and pump track full of corners and natural jumps.

Still lots of mates to catch up with in the woods at round 1.

Even a flat tire can't prevent Brendan Fairclough from riding with some amazing style

Finn Iles now has a season of experience under his belt in elites and looks extra dangerous already.

Deano 'Donny Pablo' Lucas leading out former teammate Charlie 'Chucky Horse' Harrison. Old train habits die hard. Yes, they have many nicknames.

Francisco Pardal loves to ride and it really shows on his runs. After many injuries in the last years, let's hope for the full season for Portugal's finest.

Alex Fayolle has been on fire in practice

Reece Wilson sends it sideways on the big step down.

Tracey Hannah was up to speed quickly and looking confident right from the start

Dakotah Norton skipping stones and loving his bike.

Charlie Harrison puts the moves on the rock garden.

Loam in the fresh cut sections of track. The course isn't all that technical yet faster lines are starting to form in the woods.

Joe Smith looking pinned through the root nest number 1.

Tahnee looks relaxed, smooth and aggressive on track. After a few years of running the number 2 plate win her bike, she has her sights set on the top spot for 2019.

Mark Wallace storming through one of the roughest root sections.

Close of play line dilemmas in the gnarliest rock garden on the circuit for the two of the fastest Frenchmen.

Unfortunately hometown hero Jure Zabjek is racing with an injured shoulder this weekend. But you can be sure he will still get some of the loudest cheers on the hill regardless of his results.

Brook MacDonald looked more on fire than usual today, which is saying something.

Still the roots got the better of Brook in TT.

Gee Atherton's return to form was great to watch towards the tail end of last season. This weekend he'll be taking to the World Cup start ramp aboard his very own Atherton Bike for the first time.

The last World Cup winner on this course, Greg Minnaar, fine-tuning or puzzling?

Bikes are being cleaned, prepped, and readied to go again tomorrow.

We could sure get used to these lazy summer days here in Slovenia... Here's hoping the sun just burns the incoming storm clouds away.


