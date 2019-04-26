Photo Report: Practice - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Time to witness the fitness out here in Northern Slovenia as riders put tires to dirt at the highest level for the first time in 2019. We've already seen how many of the World's finest fare in the woods of Maribor with Tracy Hannah and Matt Walker rising to the top at the IXS round last week, but most of you will be well aware exactly how very little that means with the World Cup now having rolled into town. With a course that is significantly altered in many sections and a huge influx of fresh, but familiar faces to the podium, it's still looking very much wide open.
Suspicions from track walk have been confirmed; the course is most certainly a wild one. No surprises from a mountain already steeped in so much race history, but the rider favorite seems to be keeping up appearances bringing ear to ear grins out for most on track today and shaving bits of skin as taxation for those having a little too much fun. It's a rough, undulating roller-coaster of a root nest and for now, it's running dry and heinously quick. It's a jump and corner paradise with plenty of technical savagery in between.
Anyone in need of further speculation to keep the stoke running into tomorrow's qualifying should know that Timed Training brought out the best of Bruni, Atherton and Fayolle in that order, with Cabirou besting Atherton and Hrastnik in the women's race. Holl and Daprella, predictably continued to dominate the little leagues. Roll on qualies and let's hope these roots stay dry - at least one more day.
7 Comments
Post a Comment