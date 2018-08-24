Photo Report: Qualifying - La Bresse World Cup DH 2018

Plenty of clues first thing this morning as to the type of day it was going to be. Plenty of clues first thing this morning as to the type of day it was going to be.

Final details double checked as bikes are prepped in the pre-dawn hours. Final details double checked as bikes are prepped in the pre-dawn hours.

Just try not being cosy in one of these bad boys. Just try not being cosy in one of these bad boys.

Myrian Nicole warming down or simply staying warm after the second major wet World Cup in a row. Myrian Nicole warming down or simply staying warm after the second major wet World Cup in a row.

Hot tea to kick things off on a cold day for Tracey Hannah's mechanic. Hot tea to kick things off on a cold day for Tracey Hannah's mechanic.

Tracey Hannah limbering up for a slippery day on the hill. Tracey Hannah limbering up for a slippery day on the hill.

Tahnee Seagrave was relaxed and didn't seem too phased by the overall title battle during her morning warm up. Her qualifying time would also back that sentiment. Tahnee Seagrave was relaxed and didn't seem too phased by the overall title battle during her morning warm up. Her qualifying time would also back that sentiment.

Heavy rain overnight eradicated the dust that riders were ripping through all of yesterday. Heavy rain overnight eradicated the dust that riders were ripping through all of yesterday.

Overnight rain turned the loam to mud and the roots to ice. Overnight rain turned the loam to mud and the roots to ice.

Tahnee Seagraves' mechanic gives her, Kade Edwards, and Janie Edmondson an e-bike lift up the long hill from the pits to the chairlift. Tahnee Seagraves' mechanic gives her, Kade Edwards, and Janie Edmondson an e-bike lift up the long hill from the pits to the chairlift.

Vali Holl leaving the open and heading into the dark of the woods. Vali Holl leaving the open and heading into the dark of the woods.

Slawomir Lukasik speeds through the trees up top. Slawomir Lukasik speeds through the trees up top.

Even in the slippery morning mud Amaury Pierron seemed to be riding with a level of confidence well above anyone else. Smooth, aggressive and fast he looked like the one to beat. Even in the slippery morning mud Amaury Pierron seemed to be riding with a level of confidence well above anyone else. Smooth, aggressive and fast he looked like the one to beat.

Pierron, not content with already having taken the series, is also taking his line choices pretty seriously here in La Bresse. Pierron, not content with already having taken the series, is also taking his line choices pretty seriously here in La Bresse.

Although there aren't any qualifying points at this final round, Rachel Atherton won't be happy at the time gap to Tahnee Seagrave ahead. Although there aren't any qualifying points at this final round, Rachel Atherton won't be happy at the time gap to Tahnee Seagrave ahead.

Kade Edwards was back on form in the junior men's qualifier to take the top spot ahead of Henry Kerr. Kade Edwards was back on form in the junior men's qualifier to take the top spot ahead of Henry Kerr.

9th in the mud today for Mike Jones. 9th in the mud today for Mike Jones.

Expect a better score than unlucky 13th out of Troy Brosnan tomorrow. Expect a better score than unlucky 13th out of Troy Brosnan tomorrow.

A bit too much throttle for Danny Hart during last runs before qualies. A bit too much throttle for Danny Hart during last runs before qualies.

Less than 7 seconds back left riders like Blenki outside the top 20. Less than 7 seconds back left riders like Blenki outside the top 20.

Henry Kerr en route to a second place qualie in the juniors. Henry Kerr en route to a second place qualie in the juniors.

Myriam Nicole is looking to move up a few places in the overall tomorrow, but to do so she will need to turn it up a few notches from her 4th place qualifier. Myriam Nicole is looking to move up a few places in the overall tomorrow, but to do so she will need to turn it up a few notches from her 4th place qualifier.

Connor Fearon was hot on the heels of Atherton and Pierron at the head of the field before a slow last sector dragged him down to 7th. He has more pace in the bag for tomorrow. Connor Fearon was hot on the heels of Atherton and Pierron at the head of the field before a slow last sector dragged him down to 7th. He has more pace in the bag for tomorrow.

It's great to see Remi Thirion back at the sharp end, obviously enjoying the conditions close to home. It's great to see Remi Thirion back at the sharp end, obviously enjoying the conditions close to home.

Finn Iles getting a bit buck wild as some new slippery roots made their way to the surface during the morning training. Finn Iles getting a bit buck wild as some new slippery roots made their way to the surface during the morning training.

Laurie Greenland scrubbing the second of four big jumps near the top of the track. Laurie Greenland scrubbing the second of four big jumps near the top of the track.

Adam Brayton gassing it to flat as per usual. Adam Brayton gassing it to flat as per usual.

Mick Hannah squashes one of the big jumps out in the open. Mick Hannah squashes one of the big jumps out in the open.

It's great to see a return to form for Gee Atherton after the last few seasons have been blighted by injury. It's great to see a return to form for Gee Atherton after the last few seasons have been blighted by injury.

Eddie Masters has been killing it this year in both downhill and enduro. After missing Mont Sainte Anne and picking up another EWS podium, he returned to downhill with a bang, ending up 8th fastest on the day. Eddie Masters has been killing it this year in both downhill and enduro. After missing Mont Sainte Anne and picking up another EWS podium, he returned to downhill with a bang, ending up 8th fastest on the day.

Marine Cabirou will start 6th form the end in tomorrow's final. Marine Cabirou will start 6th form the end in tomorrow's final.

11 seconds back in 3rd for Tracey Hannah. 11 seconds back in 3rd for Tracey Hannah.

Danny Hart in tuck mode between the big tables. He'll look to make up some positions tomorrow after qualifying in 15th. Danny Hart in tuck mode between the big tables. He'll look to make up some positions tomorrow after qualifying in 15th.

Joe Smith backed up his strong timed training run with a 5th fastest seeding time. Could he land himself on the podium tomorrow? Joe Smith backed up his strong timed training run with a 5th fastest seeding time. Could he land himself on the podium tomorrow?

It got really dark, cold, and wet just in time for qualifying runs. It got really dark, cold, and wet just in time for qualifying runs.

Wetter than your average otter's pocket. Wetter than your average otter's pocket.

11th for Aaron Gwin in his first World Cup race since Leogang. 11th for Aaron Gwin in his first World Cup race since Leogang.

Mark Wallace dodges the raindrops out in the open motorway section mid-track. Mark Wallace dodges the raindrops out in the open motorway section mid-track.

After finally taking his second World Cup win last time out, Loic Bruni will have a taste for the champagne again. Well and truly in the hunt tomorrow. After finally taking his second World Cup win last time out, Loic Bruni will have a taste for the champagne again. Well and truly in the hunt tomorrow.

Luca Shaw holding it down in the savagely messy qualie conditions. Luca Shaw holding it down in the savagely messy qualie conditions.

The newly crowned UK national champ Katy Curd couldn't make it to MSA but jumped straight back into things with a strong pace and a 5th place qualifying time. The newly crowned UK national champ Katy Curd couldn't make it to MSA but jumped straight back into things with a strong pace and a 5th place qualifying time.

Tahnee smashed the women's field to win qualifying by 8 seconds. Tahnee smashed the women's field to win qualifying by 8 seconds.

Man of the match Gee Atherton, having the last word on the nay-sayers after significant time away from the top of the game with injury. Man of the match Gee Atherton, having the last word on the nay-sayers after significant time away from the top of the game with injury.

Miranda Miller bossing out a race run nac-nac. Props to the World Champ. Miranda Miller bossing out a race run nac-nac. Props to the World Champ.

A tricky run for Thibaut Daprela put him back in 5th after a big near miss here before the steep drop to the road. A tricky run for Thibaut Daprela put him back in 5th after a big near miss here before the steep drop to the road.

France's Mathilde Bernard hit second place on home soil today in juniors. France's Mathilde Bernard hit second place on home soil today in juniors.

Jack Moir has a strong mud game, but as no points were at stake for qualies, he'll have been biding his time for finals. Jack Moir has a strong mud game, but as no points were at stake for qualies, he'll have been biding his time for finals.

Last round winner Loic Bruni came down in the rain and mud for 6th. Last round winner Loic Bruni came down in the rain and mud for 6th.

The Bulldog was on it once again and would end the day in 4th. The Bulldog was on it once again and would end the day in 4th.

Not many riders went for the tree-dodger rock huck in the pouring rain. Dean Lucas was one of the committed crew who still sent it. Not many riders went for the tree-dodger rock huck in the pouring rain. Dean Lucas was one of the committed crew who still sent it.

Dakotah Norton had a rough one in qualifying but was able to squeak into the final in 44th. Dakotah Norton had a rough one in qualifying but was able to squeak into the final in 44th.

17th for Brendog. 17th for Brendog.

The Bulldog stoked on yet another good day in the office. The Bulldog stoked on yet another good day in the office.

Gee Atherton has found his form once again and played down a blistering run to finish first in qualifying, just ahead of Amaury Pierron and Remi Thirion. Gee Atherton has found his form once again and played down a blistering run to finish first in qualifying, just ahead of Amaury Pierron and Remi Thirion.

While Gee Atherton qualified first it was team mate Charlie Hatton at the opposite end, qualifying in the last available slot; 60th place. While Gee Atherton qualified first it was team mate Charlie Hatton at the opposite end, qualifying in the last available slot; 60th place.

Second position and ready to pounce on the win in the big show in front of the home crowd. Second position and ready to pounce on the win in the big show in front of the home crowd.

Pierron's Supreme with her war paint on. Pierron's Supreme with her war paint on.

From the looks of it, riders are in for another cold and wet one for tomorrow's finals. Be sure to tune and, and bring your tear-offs. From the looks of it, riders are in for another cold and wet one for tomorrow's finals. Be sure to tune and, and bring your tear-offs.

It wouldn't be a World Cup without some curve balls, and La Bresse certainly threw a few at the riders throughout the qualifying day. What started as just a damp track due to an overnight storm progressed to a muddy slip and slide through training as the dirt began to get sticky and more and more roots began to show themselves. More than a few riders were caught out on various corners and off cambers and could be seen covered in dirt from crashes.By qualifying runs the weather took it one step further as the temperature plummeted just in time for some heavy and cold rain, saturating the track with a fresh coat of wetness. That added bit of moisture actually helped to clean the rocks and roots off while allowing the bikes to roll quite a bit quicker. Many riders claimed after finishing their runs that the track was almost riding as fast in the rain as when it was dry.In the women's race, Tahnee Seagrave did what she needed to do and placed first, 8 seconds ahead of Rachel Atherton. With the elite women's title being the only one still up for grabs, Tahnee could take it all tomorrow if she wins and Rachel finishes outside the top 4.As for the men, there can be no change at the front of the order as Amaury Pierron wrapped the title up last round, but there is still plenty of points to fight over for the rest of the top 5. But in qualifying it would be a resurgent Gee Atherton who would turn more than a few heads to slot in ahead of Pierron and the usual front-runners on the timing sheet. Even with the war already won, Gee is looking to end the final battle with a victory that has been elusive the past few seasons.With even colder temperatures and continued rain forecast, it will be a mental and physical battle on race day as riders try to handle both the elements and the pressure of the World Cup season's final race runs.