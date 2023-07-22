Photo Report & Results: Men's, Women's, & Grom Slopestyle at Big White Freeride Days

Jul 22, 2023
by bikebigwhite  

photo
FREERIDE DAYS MTB FESTIVAL
Photography Andrew Jay // Ben Walker

Words: Big White

Day 1 and 2 of Big White's Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival were action packed with the FMB Bronze Men's Slopestyle, FMB Bronze Women's Slopestyle, the Grom event and the Bronze and Gold Best Trick.

Stay tuned for all the FMB Gold Slopestyle action and results from the Tom van Steenbergen Invitational at Big White Freeride Days MTB Festival.


FMB Bronze Men's Slopestyle

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

RESULTS (Top 5 advance to FMB Gold Slopestyle)

1. Ayden Siebenaler
2. Andrew Meier
3. Damian Ahnder
4. Kaden Steeves
5. Devin Stimach

FMB Bronze Women's Slopestyle

photo

photo

photo

photo

RESULTS
1. Patricia Druwen
2. Natasha Miller
3. Mia Moore

Grom Event - Presented by FOX Racing MTB

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

RESULTS

1. Max Cookman
2. Lyon Hyldahl
3. Nico Gould


Best Trick - Presented by Chromag Bikes
photo

photo

WINNER
Bronze Event | Kaden Steeves - Cash Roll

WINNER
Gold Event | Christian Arehart - Front flip Superman seat-grab (first ever in competition?)

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Regions in Article
Big White Ski Resort

Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Results Big White Freeride Days 2023


Author Info:
bikebigwhite avatar

Member since Sep 29, 2016
24 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
59278 views
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
53613 views
First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork
46168 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
43862 views
18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023
40358 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Downieville-Winning Santa Cruz Blur TR
34546 views
First Look: Norco's New Carbon Fluid
33686 views
[UPDATED]Video Round Up: Finals Day Washout from Red Bull Hardline 2023
32261 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.137448
Mobile Version of Website