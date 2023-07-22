Photo Report & Results: Men's, Women's, & Grom Slopestyle at Big White Freeride Days

Words: Big White

Day 1 and 2 of Big White's Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival were action packed with the FMB Bronze Men's Slopestyle, FMB Bronze Women's Slopestyle, the Grom event and the Bronze and Gold Best Trick.Stay tuned for all theaction and results from the Tom van Steenbergen Invitational at Big White Freeride Days MTB Festival.(Top 5 advance to FMB Gold Slopestyle)1. Ayden Siebenaler2. Andrew Meier3. Damian Ahnder4. Kaden Steeves5. Devin Stimach1. Patricia Druwen2. Natasha Miller3. Mia Moore1. Max Cookman2. Lyon Hyldahl3. Nico GouldBronze Event | Kaden Steeves - Cash RollGold Event | Christian Arehart - Front flip Superman seat-grab (first ever in competition?)