Photo Report & Results: Men's, Women's, & Grom Slopestyle at Big White Freeride Days

Words: Big White
Day 1 and 2 of Big White's Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival were action packed with the FMB Bronze Men's Slopestyle, FMB Bronze Women's Slopestyle, the Grom event and the Bronze and Gold Best Trick.
Stay tuned for all the FMB Gold Slopestyle
action and results from the Tom van Steenbergen Invitational at Big White Freeride Days MTB Festival.FMB Bronze Men's Slopestyle RESULTS
(Top 5 advance to FMB Gold Slopestyle)
1. Ayden Siebenaler
2. Andrew Meier
3. Damian Ahnder
4. Kaden Steeves
5. Devin StimachFMB Bronze Women's Slopestyle RESULTS
1. Patricia Druwen
2. Natasha Miller
3. Mia MooreGrom Event - Presented by FOX Racing MTB RESULTS
1. Max Cookman
2. Lyon Hyldahl
3. Nico GouldBest Trick - Presented by Chromag BikesWINNER
Bronze Event | Kaden Steeves - Cash RollWINNER
Gold Event | Christian Arehart - Front flip Superman seat-grab (first ever in competition?)