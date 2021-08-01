Pinkbike.com
Photo Report: Scrub Off at Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
Aug 1, 2021
by
Heather Young
Photo Report
Strait Acres Slalom Invitational Scrub Off
Snow Summit Bike Park
Words & Photography by Heather Young
Judges taking the time to make the tough decision.
The man of the hour taking a minute for an interview.
David Lieb stoking out the crown with an unexpected frontie
2020's Strait Acres Best Scrub winner Jon Simek trying his best to keep the title, but pushed the limit a bit too far
Tyler McCaul and Christian Rigal
Boise local Braydon Bringhurst keeping it low
Dylan Stark throwing down his best scrub
TMac caught cheesin', the stoke is real
All the pros were throwing down
Everyone's stoked to see Tyler McCaul back on a bike
David Lieb and Rachel Strait, still in awe of his epic save
Dylan Stark feeling good after winning best Scrub
Your 2021 Strait Acres Best Scrub Winner, Dylan Stark
Results
1st. Dylan Stark
Honorable Mentions:
Christian Rigal
David Lieb
