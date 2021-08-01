Photo Report: Scrub Off at Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021

Aug 1, 2021
by Heather Young  

Photo Report
Strait Acres Slalom Invitational Scrub Off
Snow Summit Bike Park
Words & Photography by Heather Young

Judges taking the time to make the tough decision.
The man of the hour taking a minute for an interview.

David Lieb stoking out the crown with an unexpected frontie

2020's Strait Acres Best Scrub winner Jon Simek trying his best to keep the title, but pushed the limit a bit too far

Tyler McCaul and Christian Rigal
Boise local Braydon Bringhurst keeping it low

Dylan Stark throwing down his best scrub

TMac caught cheesin', the stoke is real

All the pros were throwing down

Everyone's stoked to see Tyler McCaul back on a bike

David Lieb and Rachel Strait, still in awe of his epic save

Dylan Stark feeling good after winning best Scrub

Your 2021 Strait Acres Best Scrub Winner, Dylan Stark

Results
1st. Dylan Stark

Honorable Mentions:
Christian Rigal
David Lieb


