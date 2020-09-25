Photo Report: Short Season Finale - EWS Finale Ligure 2020

Dirt was first rate before the supercell struck, hopefully it dries out enough to be hero grade for the race tomorrow.

I'm pretty sure nature absolutely hates humans right now. Lovely mid-afternoon supercell that produces some nice dime-sized hail.

Katy Winton will be looking to improve on last week's result.

Lewis Buchanan full send on stage two.

Chloe Gallean plows through the post deluge creek on stage 2.

Can Eddie Masters make it back to the podium here in Finale, or will the fast Frenchies and Jack Moir reign supreme again?

Dimitri Tordo is a favorite for tomorrow.

This race could very well come down to a showdown between Florian Nicolai and Adrien Dailly. Can Florian take a win here in Finale for the finale?

There is some dirt to be found on stage three, but mostly it's just punishing rocks.

Remi Gauvin on stage three which has that classic Finale feel of slick rock, Roman roads and hairpin turns.

Stage four will take it out of the riders - the final up hills are nasty little things.

Greg Callaghan puts down the power on stage four which has a fair bit of pedaling.

Luke Meier-Smith has been looking ace in practice.

The final turns of stage three are fast and rough.

Wyn Masters doing a little practice-time hucking.

Hattie Harnden is a bit of a force. She won U21 women last week, but more importantly her time placed her 6th in Pro women.

Remi the Semi table style.

Cole Lucas carrying the banner for Ibis. Teammate Robin Wallner will be sitting this round out due to a crash last week in Pietra and Bex Baraona is in quarantine after contracting Covid after EWS Zermatt.

Mark Scott will be looking to get in the mix tomorrow.

This round will likely come down to Morgane Charre and Melanie Pugin.

Miranda Miller shaking it out after Pietra.

Iago Garay samples a little of Finale Ligure's fine dirt.

Damien Oton on his way to the sea.

Now to just get this home.

It's been a short and strange season. We had high hopes for a couple more rounds of EWS, but given rising case numbers in the EU, the plug was pulled. So here we are at the end, where the end feels like it should be, on the Mediterranean, in Finale Ligure. We have four stages of racing on Saturday with a total distance of 61.2 kilometers. Total stage descent is 1,298 meters. Once again, due to Covid restrictions, pits are closed to the public, and courses are not disclosed.Missing this weekend are most notably Isabeau Courdurier, and Robin Wallner, both out with injuries. The women's race will likely be a battle between Morgane Charre and Melanie Pugin. Adrien Dailly took the last round, and could do quite well here again. Florian Nicolai is expected to be hot on his heels and Jack Moir will be one to watch as a podium threat as well. One last sleep before this short bittersweet season draws to a close.