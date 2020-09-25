Photo Report: Short Season Finale - EWS Finale Ligure 2020

It's been a short and strange season. We had high hopes for a couple more rounds of EWS, but given rising case numbers in the EU, the plug was pulled. So here we are at the end, where the end feels like it should be, on the Mediterranean, in Finale Ligure. We have four stages of racing on Saturday with a total distance of 61.2 kilometers. Total stage descent is 1,298 meters. Once again, due to Covid restrictions, pits are closed to the public, and courses are not disclosed.
Missing this weekend are most notably Isabeau Courdurier, and Robin Wallner, both out with injuries. The women's race will likely be a battle between Morgane Charre and Melanie Pugin. Adrien Dailly took the last round, and could do quite well here again. Florian Nicolai is expected to be hot on his heels and Jack Moir will be one to watch as a podium threat as well. One last sleep before this short bittersweet season draws to a close.
