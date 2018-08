Emily Batty wants to close out the season with a bang. Emily Batty wants to close out the season with a bang.

Jolanda Neff ready to race.

Serious power.

Barbara Benko.

Barbara Benko and Jolanda Neff chasing. Benko took second, Neff third.

Neff leads Benko in the final laps.

Erin Huck had a good ride here in La Bresse today.

Langvad and Neff get out front early for the lead.

Annika Langvad took the win with a huge margin. She seemed to struggle on the XCO course though, so let's see what Sunday's race will bring.

That was a good bit of charging.

It's mildly moist out there.

The sock game is strong with this one.

Women's top three. Langvad, Neff, Benko.

Avancini was looking to take a win here in La Bresse.

After a broken chain in MSA, Nino wants to end the season on a high note.

Henrique Avancini loves to charge.

Lars Forster is in form. Watch this man in Lenzerheide.

Mathias Flückiger, poised for more results.

Nino and Avancini battled in the early laps.

Henrique Avancini leads for the early laps of the race until Marotte blew past him.

Marotte, Schurter, Avancini, with two to go.

Lars Forster takes second for the men.

Mathias Flückiger, poised for more results.

Mathieu Van der Poel simply said 'this is all I've done in the last race in Norway, going up and down hills'.

Stone cold killer. Mathieu van der Poel is an animal.

It was a damp one here in La Bresse for the final short track race of the season. Annika Langvad bests Barbara Benko and Jolanda Neff in the women's race, and Mathieu van der Poel sat back until the end of the race before dropping the hammer on Henrique Avanacini and Lars Forster. The track in La Bresse made for some of the best short track racing of the season.Watch the replay here