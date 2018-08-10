Photo Report: Short Track - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2018

All lined up for the women's race. All lined up for the women's race.

Jolanda Neff may have gotten the hole-shot but she would not hold on to the pace. Jolanda Neff may have gotten the hole-shot but she would not hold on to the pace.

The last rays of light up the women's XCC field. The last rays of light up the women's XCC field.

Annika Langvad lead out at about the halfway point and kept on the gas. Annika Langvad lead out at about the halfway point and kept on the gas.

Catharine Pendrel is always dangerous. Especially on her home turf. Catharine Pendrel is always dangerous. Especially on her home turf.

Langvad blazing down with Keller in her wake. Langvad blazing down with Keller in her wake.

The lead-out group in the early laps was high in head count. The track was taped wide enough so attacks were always a possibility. The lead-out group in the early laps was high in head count. The track was taped wide enough so attacks were always a possibility.

Annika Langvad takes another win. Annika Langvad takes another win.

It's a short track but a tall order to keep up with the pace. It's a short track but a tall order to keep up with the pace.

The men are off. The men are off.

XCC first-timer Peter Disera keeping up with the pace on home soil. XCC first-timer Peter Disera keeping up with the pace on home soil.

Racing into the last bit of light. Racing into the last bit of light.

Henrique Avancini was out on a mission. Henrique Avancini was out on a mission.

In a race of grass, speed tucking is key. In a race of grass, speed tucking is key.

Marco Fontana suffered hard today. Marco Fontana suffered hard today.

More of this on Sunday. More of this on Sunday.

Results

Men Elite



1. Sam Gaze

2. Henrique Avancini

3. Mathias Flückiger

4. Anton Cooper

5. Lars Forster



Women Elite



1. Annika Langvad

2. Jolanda Neff

3. Kate Courtney

4. Katerina Nash

5. Barbara Benko



The downhill qualifiers weren't the only excitement at the hill today. The time had come for the cross country riders to shuffle their cards in the late afternoon light. Mont-Sainte-Anne's first XCC race was about to set off. In contrast to the excellent XCO course, the XCC course consisted of repetitions of the XCO start loop and a ton of cut grass. Uninspiring, but physically demanding nonetheless. Racers tested their power and tried to grab the much-desired spots on the first two rows come finals. Tonight's race gave spectators a teaser of what's to come on Sunday with the welcome addition of many more rock gardens and steep climbs.