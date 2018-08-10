Photo Report: Short Track - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2018

The downhill qualifiers weren't the only excitement at the hill today. The time had come for the cross country riders to shuffle their cards in the late afternoon light. Mont-Sainte-Anne's first XCC race was about to set off. In contrast to the excellent XCO course, the XCC course consisted of repetitions of the XCO start loop and a ton of cut grass. Uninspiring, but physically demanding nonetheless. Racers tested their power and tried to grab the much-desired spots on the first two rows come finals. Tonight's race gave spectators a teaser of what's to come on Sunday with the welcome addition of many more rock gardens and steep climbs.
Results
Men Elite
1. Sam Gaze
2. Henrique Avancini
3. Mathias Flückiger
4. Anton Cooper
5. Lars Forster
Women Elite
1. Annika Langvad
2. Jolanda Neff
3. Kate Courtney
4. Katerina Nash
5. Barbara Benko
