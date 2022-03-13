close
Photo Report: Snowstorms Wreak Havoc at the 2022 Tennessee National DH

Mar 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  


Photo Report

Tennessee National DH


Photography by Ben Wilson

Yesterday, Windrock Bike Park was meant to be the host of the 2022 Tennessee National DH finals and with it the opening round of the USDH series, but overnight weather had other ideas. After qualifying on Friday, the area had a severe storm with high winds and lots of snow, this led to some heavy damage at the bike park. The organisers made the tough decision to call off Saturday's racing to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the event. Luckily, there have been no reports of injuries.

With no final runs the organisers decided to count the qualifying runs as final results, seeing Dakotah Norton and Kailey Skelton secure the top Elite positions. In the Elite Men's race, Dakotah Norton piloted the new Intense prototype to its first big win by a huge six seconds over Austin Dooley. Nikolas Nestoroff completed the top three and was the only other rider to come within nine seconds of Dakotah. Aaron Gwin had some decent split times but some issues during his run meant he crossed the line in 12th place.

For the Women, it was Kailey Skelton who came out on top with a gap of just 0.55 seconds back to Frida Ronning. Third-placed Gracey Hemstreet was the only other rider to come inside of ten seconds of the top time and finished the day in third.

Check out some of the action from racing at this year's Tennessee National DH.

Riders were treated to bright and sunny weather for qualifying, a big difference from what would hit the venue overnight.

Everyone was out enjoying the sun on Friday.

Organiser Sean Lender travelling across the venue in style.


Riders were ready for a day of qualifying on Friday, but after the storm this would end up being race day for the pro categories.




The track was running fast and dry for qualifying with just a few wet spots to catch the riders out.

Despite the good conditions there was still plenty of challenges for the racers.

Tanner Winn hitting warp speed.

Tyler Ervin just missed out on a podium finish by 1.3 seconds.


Colin Mcelyea flying through the trees on qualifying day.

Steve Estabrook kicked up some mud on his way to a 17th place qualifier and finish.


Kailey Skelton on her way to the top spot on the podium.

Aaron Gwin is looking confident on the new Intense prototype.

bigquotesThank you to everyone who is supportive and understanding to the situation. Our team, myself, and my family have poured our heart into the event and our downhill community. We are putting in 100% effort to salvage the rest of the festival and get our amateur downhill and Enduro racers the opportunity to compete.Sean Lender

Luckily no one was injured but the pits took a big beating during the overnight storms.







You can check the final results taken from qualifying here.



 That weather is snow joke!
 This snowflake thing in the USA is getting out of hand.
 Perhaps February/march is a bit early to start the dhse considering there are weather issues each year it seems?
 "Pit Bits" slideshow

