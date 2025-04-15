Photo Report: 'This Is A Test' DH Event in Lousã, Portugal

First meeting of the Mondraker Factory Racing DH family.

Much respect for this GOAT who made his debut outside of the tapes, watching the riders and studying lines for his team.

First track walk of the year for Norco Race Division with new faces.

Good vibes in the pits!

Another test for Scott DH Factory with the new Gambler.

Number 1 is back after injury!

Lina Frener heads out for her first test with Norco Race Division

Good track choice! Speed, technical parts, different lines and lots of fresh parts. The riders loved it!

The home hero wasn't very lucky, but impressed with his speed in the first part of the track.

Danny Hart! New team, new bike, same style!

First warm-up of the season for ORBEA FMD Racing.

This girl came out really strong and won every run this weekend!

The world champion was just 0.034s behind Tahnée Seagrave.

Good vibes among the girls after the finals.

Martin Maes showed good performance on the downhill bike, but in the final he had a fall and was far from a good result.

"Super" Bruni on track!

Good to know that Rónán Dunne has recovered and had a good time at Louzanpark.

Andreas Kolb has shown good progress with his new team, YT MOB.

Frenchman Benoît Coulanges finished second and Ethan Craik fifth! Great performance from Scott DH Factory!

Oisin O'Callaghan has already won two stages of the Portuguese Cup and proved to be one of the strongest riders in the test event, finishing in third place.

He won Q1, came second in Q2 and crossed the finals line in first place! Ryan Pinkerton was very consistent.

Good times for Ryan Pinkerton and the Mondraker Factory Racing DH team.

COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES and its sponsors TIME, the Sram group brand that supported the event and which has its factory in Portugal.

Women's Elite Podium!

Men's Elite Podium!

Family portrait for RedBull Portugal!

This Is Lousã!

Some teams are looking for a test event with the same schedule as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series. Lousã, in Portugal, is one of the most famous places for teams in the pre-season and has already proven in the 2020 World Cup that it is a magical place. It was easy for Montanha Clube to create an event at Louzanpark and all the teams enjoyed it. This event was supported by FOX, TIME and the Câmara Municipal da Lousã.Women's Elite ResultsMens's Elite ResultsCharlie Hatton Onboard Run