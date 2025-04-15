Powered by Outside

Photo Report: 'This Is A Test' DH Event in Lousã, Portugal

Apr 15, 2025
by Twentyfourmedia  

photo
THIS IS A TEST
LOUSÃ, PORTUGAL
photography: // Rodrigo Vicente

Some teams are looking for a test event with the same schedule as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series. Lousã, in Portugal, is one of the most famous places for teams in the pre-season and has already proven in the 2020 World Cup that it is a magical place. It was easy for Montanha Clube to create an event at Louzanpark and all the teams enjoyed it. This event was supported by FOX, TIME and the Câmara Municipal da Lousã.

photo
First meeting of the Mondraker Factory Racing DH family.

photo
Much respect for this GOAT who made his debut outside of the tapes, watching the riders and studying lines for his team.

photo
First track walk of the year for Norco Race Division with new faces.

photo
Good vibes in the pits!

photo
Another test for Scott DH Factory with the new Gambler.

photo
Number 1 is back after injury!

photo
Lina Frener heads out for her first test with Norco Race Division

photo
Good track choice! Speed, technical parts, different lines and lots of fresh parts. The riders loved it!

photo
The home hero wasn't very lucky, but impressed with his speed in the first part of the track.

photo
Danny Hart! New team, new bike, same style!

photo
First warm-up of the season for ORBEA FMD Racing.

photo
This girl came out really strong and won every run this weekend!

photo
The world champion was just 0.034s behind Tahnée Seagrave.

photo
Good vibes among the girls after the finals.

photo
Martin Maes showed good performance on the downhill bike, but in the final he had a fall and was far from a good result.


photo
"Super" Bruni on track!

photo
Good to know that Rónán Dunne has recovered and had a good time at Louzanpark.

photo
Andreas Kolb has shown good progress with his new team, YT MOB.

photo
Frenchman Benoît Coulanges finished second and Ethan Craik fifth! Great performance from Scott DH Factory!

photo
Oisin O'Callaghan has already won two stages of the Portuguese Cup and proved to be one of the strongest riders in the test event, finishing in third place.

photo
He won Q1, came second in Q2 and crossed the finals line in first place! Ryan Pinkerton was very consistent.


photo
Good times for Ryan Pinkerton and the Mondraker Factory Racing DH team.


photo
COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES and its sponsors TIME, the Sram group brand that supported the event and which has its factory in Portugal.

photo
Women's Elite Podium!


photo
Men's Elite Podium!


photo
Family portrait for RedBull Portugal!

Women's Elite Results
photo

Mens's Elite Results
photo

Charlie Hatton Onboard Run

photo
This Is Lousã!


33 Comments
  • 530
 @Portugal, it´s the portuguese who´s in charge. 5 athetle podium!!!
  • 81
 Força Portugal! Parabens!!!
  • 330
 There's plenty of video content out there. PB is my only source of photo content for MTB and they do it really well too. I'd take a mini photo epic like this over a video _any day_.
  • 150
 GO PINKY!!
  • 130
 Is there a photo of the Orbea DH bike?
  • 30
 what? shhhhhhhhhh
  • 130
 I Saw the bike, but wasnt allow to take pictures . But i can say, the bike is gorgeous 😄
  • 30
 @rafaelbelo14: is it a real new DH or is still an e-bike derived?
  • 120
 @frank77: It's a new real DH
  • 61
 @rafaelbelo14: how are not allowed to take pictures, if its out in public, uncovered, its fair game. If they dont want people taking pictures of the bike in public, keep that shit covered up.
  • 90
 @moutnbiker: they were uncover only in orbea tent and i asked if i could see ... Other than that bike was covered.
  • 111
flag moutnbiker FL (Apr 15, 2025 at 8:31) (Below Threshold)
 @rafaelbelo14: so tell us, what did you see?
also, Just because its under a tent, doesn't make it private. Well at lest in the US. I dont know about Portuguese law, But in the US, there is no expectation of privacy while in public, even under a tent. I too would be respectful if someone asked to not take picture of it.
  • 340
 @moutnbiker: isnt about portuguese law ... Even i asked loic to photo his bike and he didnt let . I always ask before taking a photo.
What i saw? Hmm i cant say , but i did love the CNC parts and the frame looks nice . Cant say more 😄
Orbea didnt wanted uncovered photos of the frame , i could get some without them to see, i just respect them because they were Nice to let me enter the tent and see the bike close, isnt about a place laws , its about what they asked and the respect 😁
  • 40
 @rafaelbelo14: Awesome that they let inside to see the frames. Is it similar to the wild? Respect goes a long way!!!
  • 35
 @rafaelbelo14: Are you afraid that Daddy Seagrave is going to hunt you down 😂
  • 13
 @moutnbiker: "freedom" also means freedom from laws that protect other people's freedoms.... Its also not the government's job to rank the relative importance of potentially competing freedoms so that freedom can be maximized among the collective whole.

Your legal assessment may very well be correct and probably is.
  • 10
 I reeeeeally want one
  • 80
 Benoit from accounts looks like he's focusing on the numbers even while on the podium!
  • 20
 Cache ta joie Benoît !
  • 50
 Amazing event, thanks to all the organisers!
  • 52
 Portugal has the best bikeparks and knows how to deliver a good race and event! The need the worlds here again!
  • 30
 That track looks insane! Makes me want to ride bikes
  • 20
 Was going to say the same. That dirt looks incredible.
  • 20
 Looks like Luke Meier-Smith is now Austrian, looking forward seeing him race in Lederhosen in near future!
  • 20
 Austria? G'day mate, let's put another shrimp on the barbie!
  • 10
 the third guy from the right of the Mondraker Team has an alien oh his right knee
