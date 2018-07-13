Photo Report: XCC Short Track - Vallnord World Cup 2018

Anne Tauber broke her finger in Val di Sole, but does not concede to pain. Some alterations and no complaints here. Anne Tauber broke her finger in Val di Sole, but does not concede to pain. Some alterations and no complaints here.

Batty warms up.

Jolanda Neff is the one to beat with her number one plate.

The rest of the costume got frightening.

Emily Batty fought hard for fifth. Kate Courtney, in her first year in the Elite category, finished sixth.

Barbara Benko took her turn in the lead and finished third.

Annika Langvad was undefeated in the Short Track until today, when she took second. Not bad after last week's hand injury.

Langvad and Keller lead out the pack.

Jolanda Neff leading the pack.

22-year-old Alessandra Keller takes the win!

The men are off.

Avancini looks back to see where the chasers are.

Mathieu van der Poel takes second.

Henrique Avancini leading into the woods.

Kerschbaumer is in form.

Two big results for Henrique Avancini in two weeks. This time it was the win.

Mathieu Van der Poel attacks, Avancini follows.

Henrique Avancini brings it home.

Mathieu Van der Poel always goes for the number one spot. He dug deep today.

Henrique Avancini and Allesandra Keller take the win in a brutal short track race as riders gasped for air on the hills of Vallnord, Andorra. Another 20 minutes in the hurt locker shakes up the grid for Sunday's XCO.