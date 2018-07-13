RACING

Photo Report: XCC Short Track - Vallnord World Cup 2018

Jul 13, 2018
by Irmo Keizer  

Short Track Race Report
Round and Round
UCI MTB XCC Presented by Mercedes Benz
Photography by Irmo Keizer and Matthew DeLorme

Henrique Avancini and Allesandra Keller take the win in a brutal short track race as riders gasped for air on the hills of Vallnord, Andorra. Another 20 minutes in the hurt locker shakes up the grid for Sunday's XCO.

Anne Tauber CST Sandd American Eagle Rotor NED
Anne Tauber broke her finger in Val di Sole, but does not concede to pain. Some alterations and no complaints here.

Batty warms up.
Batty warms up.

Jolanda Neff Kross Shimano SUI
Jolanda Neff is the one to beat with her number one plate.

The rest of the costume got frightening.
The rest of the costume got frightening.


Emily Batty fought hard for fifth.
Emily Batty fought hard for fifth. Kate Courtney, in her first year in the Elite category, finished sixth.

Barbara Benko took her turn in the lead and finished third.
Barbara Benko took her turn in the lead and finished third.

Annika Langvad took third. Not bad after last weeks hand injury.
Annika Langvad was undefeated in the Short Track until today, when she took second. Not bad after last week's hand injury.

Langvad and Keller lead out the pack.
Langvad and Keller lead out the pack.

Jolanda Neff Kross Shimano SUI
Jolanda Neff leading the pack.

Alessandra Keller takes the win
22-year-old Alessandra Keller takes the win!


The men are off.

Avancini looks back to see where the chasers are.
Avancini looks back to see where the chasers are.

Mathieu van der Poel takes second.
Mathieu van der Poel takes second.

Henrique Avancini leading into the woods.
Henrique Avancini leading into the woods.

Kerschbaumer is in form.

Two big results for Henrique Anacini in two weeks. This time it was the win.
Two big results for Henrique Avancini in two weeks. This time it was the win.

Mathieu Van der Poel Corendon-Circus FOX Shimano NED
Mathieu Van der Poel attacks, Avancini follows.

Henrique Avancini Cannondale Factory Racing FOX Shimano BRA
Henrique Avancini brings it home.

Mathieu Van der Poel Corendon-Circus FOX Shimano NED
Mathieu Van der Poel always goes for the number one spot. He dug deep today.


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
89527 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
50462 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
46718 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
44897 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
42316 views
Media Days Randoms I: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big - Eurobike Media Days
39177 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
37714 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
36709 views

9 Comments

  • + 3
 Parabéns Avancini! Sabemos que este resultado veio de muito esforço dentro e fora da prova!
  • + 1
 Monster performance from Henrique (and Gehrard)!
Sure, sunday will be another race (or not), but let us dream...
  • + 1
 Where are all my pictures of Nino? That's all we come here to see....
  • + 4
 Dude, try some Kate.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029469
Mobile Version of Website