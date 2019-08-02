Photo Story: The 2019 Maribor World Cup DH Through an Analogue Camera

Aug 2, 2019
by Hristo Tanev  

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
ANALOGUE SHOTS
Maribor Wold Cup DH 2019
photography & words: // hristo tanev @barzaka

It is always exciting to watch one of the UCI Downhill World Cup races. Especially one that you have watched movies about and you have seen how Sam Hill goes flat out. So when we saw that Maribor returns as a venue and being relatively close to Sofia, Bulgaria (where we live) me and my friend decided to attend the opening round.

Being usually the one taking photos all the time with my smartphone I've asked my best friend to give me her analogue camera for a weekend. Just to try capturing some photos during the race and hopefully have one good shot at the end.

Well, fortunately somehow I managed to capture few pleasant photos.

Enjoy the following shots with an analogue camera from our journey from Bulgaria to the 1st World Cup of 2019 - Maribor, Slovenia - and back (sadly).


World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
3, 2, 1...

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Flat turns but no flat pedals this time - Charlie Harrison onboard.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Overview of Maribor. One of the best tracks in Europe.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Mick Hannah flying past the lenses.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
And add some style like Brage Vestavik...
World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
...and Connor Fearon

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
The new steed from Atherton Racing ridden by Charlie Hatton.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Pizza Break!

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Wait & Chill for the riders.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Entering the section before one of the loudest and most intense sections of the track - THE ROCK ALMIGHTY GARDEN!

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Meters before the famous rock garden and piles and piles of viewers.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Bottom-outs were common on the track.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Chit-chat before the finals.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Few seconds before the final mark of the track and celebration time.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Filling-up the tank for the upcoming 1000km to Sofia, Bulgaria.

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Driving back home...

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera
Looking back... Already missing Maribor. See you soon!

World Cup 1 2019 - Maribor Slovenia - Analogue Camera

About the Camera
Stats: Camera: Yashica FX-3 Super • Age: unknown • Film: Kodak ColorPlus 200 36 exp.
About Me
Stats: Age: 27 • sponsors: me, family, friends... the usual suspects
Reason to shoot with an analogue camera: It is exciting to capture a moment and wait for it to be developed. Once you try it you cannot go back.


