Photo Story: The 2019 Maribor World Cup DH Through an Analogue Camera

Flat turns but no flat pedals this time - Charlie Harrison onboard.

Overview of Maribor. One of the best tracks in Europe.

Mick Hannah flying past the lenses.

And add some style like Brage Vestavik... ...and Connor Fearon

The new steed from Atherton Racing ridden by Charlie Hatton.

Pizza Break!

Wait & Chill for the riders.

Entering the section before one of the loudest and most intense sections of the track - THE ROCK ALMIGHTY GARDEN!

Meters before the famous rock garden and piles and piles of viewers.

Bottom-outs were common on the track.

Chit-chat before the finals.

Few seconds before the final mark of the track and celebration time.

Filling-up the tank for the upcoming 1000km to Sofia, Bulgaria.

Driving back home...

Looking back... Already missing Maribor. See you soon!

About the Camera

Stats: Camera: Yashica FX-3 Super • Age: unknown • Film: Kodak ColorPlus 200 36 exp.

About Me

Stats: Age: 27 • sponsors: me, family, friends... the usual suspects

Reason to shoot with an analogue camera: It is exciting to capture a moment and wait for it to be developed. Once you try it you cannot go back.



It is always exciting to watch one of the UCI Downhill World Cup races. Especially one that you have watched movies about and you have seen how Sam Hill goes flat out. So when we saw that Maribor returns as a venue and being relatively close to Sofia, Bulgaria (where we live) me and my friend decided to attend the opening round.Being usually the one taking photos all the time with my smartphone I've asked my best friend to give me her analogue camera for a weekend. Just to try capturing some photos during the race and hopefully have one good shot at the end.Well, fortunately somehow I managed to capture few pleasant photos.Enjoy the following shots with an analogue camera from our journey from Bulgaria to the 1st World Cup of 2019 - Maribor, Slovenia - and back (sadly).