Photo Story: The 2019 Maribor World Cup DH Through an Analogue Camera

It is always exciting to watch one of the UCI Downhill World Cup races. Especially one that you have watched movies about and you have seen how Sam Hill goes flat out. So when we saw that Maribor returns as a venue and being relatively close to Sofia, Bulgaria (where we live) me and my friend decided to attend the opening round.
Being usually the one taking photos all the time with my smartphone I've asked my best friend to give me her analogue camera for a weekend. Just to try capturing some photos during the race and hopefully have one good shot at the end.
Well, fortunately somehow I managed to capture few pleasant photos.
Enjoy the following shots with an analogue camera from our journey from Bulgaria to the 1st World Cup of 2019 - Maribor, Slovenia - and back (sadly).
About the Camera
Stats: Camera: Yashica FX-3 Super • Age: unknown • Film: Kodak ColorPlus 200 36 exp.
About Me
Stats: Age: 27 • sponsors: me, family, friends... the usual suspects
Reason to shoot with an analogue camera: It is exciting to capture a moment and wait for it to be developed. Once you try it you cannot go back.
