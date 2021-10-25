Photo Story: 5 Days of Racing Deep in the Pyrenees for the Trans Nomad 2021

The Trans Nomad is a wild, 5-day race deep in the Pyrenees. We loved it being an off-the-grid race designed to push adventure to the limits. To us, this is what mountain biking is all about and we loved to support the event as a partner. Javi, the inventor of this amazing event, invited us to also race – and we accepted the challenge.
The round trip route began and ended in Benasque, at Puro Pirineo-Valle de Benasque (Huesca, Spain). During these 5 days, we made more than 200 km, pedaled or hiked up more than 7000 meters and more than 9000 meters of downhill within completely lonely areas. Headline numbers like these, although they do give a sense of the scale of the event, cannot capture the experience beyond quantitative parts.
It is the experience within the journey that is what the Trans Nomad is all about, and which for many is why they ride this event. Just the wilderness and the trans-nomaders. The timing sections went through perfect singletracks with different kinds of terrain: alpine meadows, forests, rocks, flow. And man, they were long.
With no expectation of where we would place and no ambition to do more than finish the race, and to enjoy the experience, we threw ourselves in the mix.
From the first day, we felt the magic. Almost 2000 meters of climbing with 5 special stages set the tone for the week. The game was on! Strong winds tried to push us off the trail but the view was mindblowing. This wideness in nature is somewhat unique in Europe. As soon as we hit the treeline, the terrain changed drastically. Fresh dirt compared with roots and rocks challenged us start to end. Once again, we realized, that these are the type of “enduro” events we love. This is what we fell in love with all those years ago, the mixture of testing your body’s physical abilities, your resilience, compared with testing one’s ability to read and manage the terrain.
I started the event riding well within my comfort zone, hitting the special stages always with Jan as a “mini train”. After the first day, we earned the nickname “German family” – well, point taken! So the German family suffered and raced together, I have to admit, carrying my bike up a steep slope will never become my favorite thing to do. Never. However, we were in this together with a bunch of other passionate bikers, so you keep going. And as soon as we hit the special stages, everything was forgotten. Although I have to admit, 17 minutes downhill feel like an eternity. Anyhow, at the end of each trail, everyone was stoked and encouraged, the stages were just too good. We’re addicts, that’s the main reason that we keep coming back for more.
The organization (a team of more than 30 people including guides, doctors, rescue staff, race management, race office, communication, physiotherapy service, and photographers and camera crew) was beyond perfect. These guys had thought of everything, caring about and organizing a bunch of 80 riders is everything but easy. In the middle of each day, the team prepared a mobile lunch area with amazing food and a tech area for the ones with mechanicals. Just so well-thought through.
At the end of the day, it’s the people who make these events memorable, the bonds which develop during the week with people we would love to have as everyday riding buddies. Cheers Javi and everyone else involved for putting on another epic riding adventure. Riding the Trans Nomad itself was just great: adventure, awesome trails, and brutal physicality. Putting the cherry on the cake, I won the women’s category. Will we come back as sponsors and to race the Trans Nomad again? Definitely, without a doubt – and you should too.
To feel the spirit, watch the Trans Nomad video on Youtube
