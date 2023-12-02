Photo Story - A Moment in Time

Dec 2, 2023
by James Stokoe  
photo

A MOMENT IN TIME
Words & Photography: James Stokoe
Athlete: Kera Linn
Cinematography: Carson Fletcher

For better or worse, social media is a part of our everyday lives. It allows us to see a massive breadth of imagery and videos from across the world, it also means that we are fed an endless amount of content which leads to mindless death scrolling through thousands of images and clips that rarely provide thought-provoking moments.

As a photographer, I feel that the objective of every image is to provide the viewer with a significant pause, a moment in time, as they study and examine the subject and interpret the story with their personal and unique approach.

Earlier this year, Kera Linn, Carson Fletcher, and I traveled to Costa Rica in search of imagery and video that may encourage the viewer to pause, examine and interpret. Huge thanks to Cannondale for supporting our vision.

The morning light bounces off the mist as it dissipates from the sun rising all while highlighting the stark contrasts of greens found in the plant life that borders some of the best trails rubber has ever touched.
Caution Bikes Passing.
The coverage of the dense rain forest kept the dirt prime but also kept you constantly imagining what creature may be lurking in the bushes every time a branch brushes your leg.
Plenty of chances to kick dirt up to reflect the morning sunlight creeping through the trees.
The trail system at Senderos Col n found us under an abundance of canopy cover which provided us with a couple of light spots for us to play with - the impending storm was quickly taking away any and all natural light this left us with a very small windows of time and light to get the shot before we battled being washed down the trail in the upcoming terrential downpour.
Loamy berms and thick plant life create smiles lifelong memories and moments captured.
The majority of the trails find us under a deep green canopy however when it opened up the views were breathtaking especially at the crack of dawn.
Carson Fletcher videographer and astounding drone pilot... until the POV drone is accidentally left somewhere in vast landscape.
Canopy Adventure Volcan Barva has some incredible trails that feature everything from deep loam to wood features all while buried in a thick forest that provides home to some gnarly black wasps that could and did easily take out the photographer for a touch-and-go couple of minutes.
Silhouetting the calmness of the mountainside while the night movers and shakers start to fill the streets of Escazu below.
A nod to legendary snowboard photographer Dave Lehl. A composite of a number of images taken in a very remote location high in the mountains of Costa Rica. We had been warned by the locals to be very careful as this area is known to be a playground for some less than savory characters. Once we got the shots needed we bolted.
Aliens above San Jose.
The countryside harnessed stark elevation changes from the bustling city below.
A merge of 16 shots provided us with the real estate to silhouette Kera above the city back drop as we circumvented an early evening storm that had the hairs on our neck standing to attention all while the sun set to provide refractions of deep colors on the distant clouds.
The streets of Naranjo provides just as much excitement as the trails high above this quiet and beautiful town.
Regions in Article
Costa Rica

Posted In:
Stories Photo Epics Photography Cannondale


Author Info:
jamesstokoephoto avatar

Member since Sep 27, 2014
13 articles
1 Comment
  • 2 0
 What a cool experience! Thanks for sharing.







