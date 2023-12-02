Photo Story - A Moment in Time

A MOMENT IN TIME
Words & Photography: James Stokoe
Athlete: Kera Linn
Cinematography: Carson Fletcher
For better or worse, social media is a part of our everyday lives. It allows us to see a massive breadth of imagery and videos from across the world, it also means that we are fed an endless amount of content which leads to mindless death scrolling through thousands of images and clips that rarely provide thought-provoking moments.
As a photographer, I feel that the objective of every image is to provide the viewer with a significant pause, a moment in time, as they study and examine the subject and interpret the story with their personal and unique approach.
Earlier this year, Kera Linn, Carson Fletcher, and I traveled to Costa Rica in search of imagery and video that may encourage the viewer to pause, examine and interpret. Huge thanks to Cannondale for supporting our vision.
Carson Fletcher, videographer, editor and astounding drone pilot... until the POV drone is accidentally left somewhere in the vast landscape.