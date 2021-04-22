Photo Story: A Riding Adventure on Vancouver Island

In talking with Mike Manara, Director of Sports & Guest Services, Mt. Washington continues to focus on trail development and expansion through a slow & steady approach. This isn’t a sign of a lack of commitment to mountain biking, on the contrary says Manara, this gradual approach is because they want to ensure they get it right! They listen closely to the strong mountain bike community on the island and take that feedback to the trail network. Manara’s idea of “slow & steady” is obviously different than others however, as Mt. Washington added 12 km of DH trails to their network last year alone, and look to add another 20 km in the coming years. These stats mean the mountain expects to more than double their network when compared to the first day they opened for the 2020 season. We look forward to returning annually to enjoy the progress of Mt. Washington!



After two and a half days of bike park laps, your legs and lungs should be sufficiently rested, so it’s time to head to Nanaimo and smash a day on the pedals before the week’s end.