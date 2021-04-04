Photo Story: A Wild Riding Session at Coast Gravity Park

Apr 4, 2021
by Matt Bolton  

Clint Trahan Photos
COAST GRAVITY TAKEOVER
NF Factory Team
photography & words: // Clint Trahan // Matt Bolton

Spring 2021 is upon us. To celebrate the kickoff of another bike season, Ennef (NF) Design Corp brought our factory team out for a day of riding at Coast Gravity Park.

Clint Trahan Photos
The B.C Ferry Shuffle
Clint Trahan Photos
Sunrise + mountains is a great combo

If you've been to the Sunshine Coast before, you probably know how difficult dealing the ferries on a busy weekend can be. A sunrise over the snow capped North Shore Mountains can make it all worth it.

Clint Trahan Photos
The North Shore Crew

You know it's going to be a good day of riding when you've convinced Trail Mole, Nathan Blake and Jay Boysen to leave the shore.

Clint Trahan Photos
Fuel for the day

Fuelling up for a big day of riding. The shuttles were going non-stop at this!

Clint Trahan Photo
Loading up
Clint Trahan Photo
Fully Loaded

The "Huckwagons" were fully loaded almost all day- CGP has their shuttle system dialled.

Clint Trahan Photos
Party Laps

Jack Pentland, Seth Sherlock, Colby Pringle and Bodhi Kuhn. This crew was on fire all day!

Clint Trahan Photos
Low and Fast
Clint Trahan Photos
Coming in hot

If you haven't heard of Seth or Bodhi you soon will, these guys are mind melting fast and have great style to go with. Keep an eye out for these guys crushing the races this summer.

Clint Trahan Photos
Click

Team manager Matt "Boltz" Bolton clicking in a table on Auto Pilot.

Jack laying one out

Squamish local Jack "Thic Jibs" Pelland is a new addition to the team for 2021, his BMX style mixed with a DH bike is fun to watch!

Clint Trahan Photos
Jake sideways

Young gun Jake Polito is only 14 years old and already has some of the best whips around! Watch out for him crushing Whistler Bike Park this summer!

Clint Trahan Photos
Definition of Extension

Colby Pringle is another new addition to the team for 2021. He's been training hard this winter and it shows!

Clint Trahan Photos
Hips don't lie

Daniel Shaw was the overall champion for 2018 and 2019 Canadian National Enduro Series (C.N.E.S) - he can also crack a sweet table.

Clint Trahan Photos
Corked

Max Grayston is the definition of "No Fear". Attempting a corked out flip on the Flight Deck step up.

Clint Trahan Photos
T-Bog

CJ Hauptman is 12 years old and throwing T-Bog's on Coastal Cruise. What were you doing at age 12?

Clint Trahan Photos
Coastal Crusin'

Griffin "Boney Elbows" Reid is only 14 but already responsible for building some of Squamish's most iconic trails. This was his first time at CGP and he crushed it!

Clint Trahan Photos
downside

Classic Jay Boysen style, he's got the downside/turn bars super dialled.

Clint Trahan Photos
table for one

Final lap down Coastal Cruise - Boltz clicking in a table.

All done

An unreal day of riding all finished. Good weather, great company and primo trails. Can you really ask for much more?
Huge thank you to Coast Gravity Park for having us, Clint Trahan for the photos and Travis/Ying from NF for making it all happen!

