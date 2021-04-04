Photo Story: A Wild Riding Session at Coast Gravity Park

The B.C Ferry Shuffle

Sunrise + mountains is a great combo

The North Shore Crew

Fuel for the day

Loading up

Fully Loaded

Party Laps

Low and Fast

Coming in hot

Click

Jack laying one out

Jake sideways

Definition of Extension

Hips don't lie

Corked

Coastal Crusin'

downside

table for one

All done

Spring 2021 is upon us. To celebrate the kickoff of another bike season, Ennef (NF) Design Corp brought our factory team out for a day of riding at Coast Gravity Park.If you've been to the Sunshine Coast before, you probably know how difficult dealing the ferries on a busy weekend can be. A sunrise over the snow capped North Shore Mountains can make it all worth it.You know it's going to be a good day of riding when you've convinced Trail Mole, Nathan Blake and Jay Boysen to leave the shore.Fuelling up for a big day of riding. The shuttles were going non-stop at this!The "Huckwagons" were fully loaded almost all day- CGP has their shuttle system dialled.Jack Pentland, Seth Sherlock, Colby Pringle and Bodhi Kuhn. This crew was on fire all day!If you haven't heard of Seth or Bodhi you soon will, these guys are mind melting fast and have great style to go with. Keep an eye out for these guys crushing the races this summer.Team manager Matt "Boltz" Bolton clicking in a table on Auto Pilot.Squamish local Jack "Thic Jibs" Pelland is a new addition to the team for 2021, his BMX style mixed with a DH bike is fun to watch!Young gun Jake Polito is only 14 years old and already has some of the best whips around! Watch out for him crushing Whistler Bike Park this summer!Colby Pringle is another new addition to the team for 2021. He's been training hard this winter and it shows!Daniel Shaw was the overall champion for 2018 and 2019 Canadian National Enduro Series (C.N.E.S) - he can also crack a sweet table.Max Grayston is the definition of "No Fear". Attempting a corked out flip on the Flight Deck step up.CJ Hauptman is 12 years old and throwing T-Bog's on Coastal Cruise. What were you doing at age 12?Griffin "Boney Elbows" Reid is only 14 but already responsible for building some of Squamish's most iconic trails. This was his first time at CGP and he crushed it!Classic Jay Boysen style, he's got the downside/turn bars super dialled.Final lap down Coastal Cruise - Boltz clicking in a table.An unreal day of riding all finished. Good weather, great company and primo trails. Can you really ask for much more?Huge thank you to Coast Gravity Park for having us, Clint Trahan for the photos and Travis/Ying from NF for making it all happen!