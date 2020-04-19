Photo Story: Andy Vathis' Year of Shooting World Cups on Film

Unfortunately a sight yet to be seen this year for most of us quarantining at home waiting on the green light.

Haley Smith's long-awaited first podium finish happened in Nove Mesto after a powerful performance.

Mathieu van der Poel waiting his turn to be called up to the top spot of the podium at round one in Nove Mesto.

A mud-soaked Henrique Avancini takes a moment to compose himself after the downpour in Albstadt.

Scotland's Highlands are worth the drive up to Fort William.

Pregame stretches and routines under the Fort William deck for the young Ethan Shandro.

'A' practice was about to begin for Loris Vergier and friends in very wet Fort Bill.

VitalMTB's Sven Martin, Boris Beyer, and Dan Hearn burning the midnight oil way past midnight.

Anything to squeeze extra performance out of the tires in the Fort William monsoon is worth trying.

Leogang's epic backdrop.

Rachel Atherton getting into the zone in Leogang.

Danny Hart going through his line choice while warming up for the big fight.

Finn's wheels getting some much-needed love in the Specialized booth.

Last to start in Leogang was Greg Minnaar. He would be within the same second as Loic Bruni but ultimately settled for the number two spot.

Nino Schurter changing into a clean pair of stripes. His power and hunger were truly on display in Andorra after recovering from a late race miscalculation only to claw back in dramatic fashion.

Lungs full of dust for Carlos Coloma back in Vallnord. Anton Cooper and Jon Rourke having a chat post-race.

First time back for the circus and Steve Peat in Les Gets. His 2004 visit is a tough one to forget after being so close to wearing the stripes for the first time. He would eventually come away with the champs jersey in Canberra five years later.

Fabien Barel congratulating Amaury in Les Gets.

A police escort for Amaury Pierron after his huge win on French soil. The crowds were denser than a Beatles' concert.

Avio is one of the many castles overlooking vineyards scattered across Italy's Trentino region.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot exhausted after drag racing to the finish and taking the win over Jolanda Neff in Val Di Sole.

Marine Cabirou earned her first win at a World Cup in Italy last year with a commanding 11 seconds over the field.

Laurie Greenland putting in the final touches.

First World Cup win for Laurie Greenland as he waits for the ceremony to get underway along with some good company in Italy.

Finals day prep in the Saracen pits. No overlooking details here.

Details, details, details in the Kona pits.

The legendary Stelvio Pass right as the storms cleared out. Nathan Hughes and I decided it would be a fun place to visit (and skate) while on our way to Lenzerheide.

Jenny Rissveds made her return to World Cup racing in 2019 after a two-year hiatus and absolutely crushed it. Her emotional victory in Switzerland came after already amassing two podium finishes earlier in the year.

A collection of bodies after every XC final is a common sight as the back end of the field trickle in.

Myriam Nicole victorious in MSA. This was her first race of 2019 since her injury in the off season had her sitting out.

Kate Courtney taking the overall in her home country after a season of ups and downs.

Loris Vergier congratulates an emotional Loic after solidifying the overall in West Virginia.

The Men's DH Final in West Virginia was an absolute nail bitter. The overall hung delicately over the heads of the two most passionate athletes and yet was decided by neither of them.

More of this soon, please? Take care everyone!

Shooting World Cups professionally has been quite the fast-paced adventure. It’s a concoction of unpredictable weather, late nights, and lots of bread and cheese for the better part of the year. During a standard World Cup weekend, it’s not unheard of to bank 10k photos into the overworked hard drives. The reality about being shutter happy with high frame rates is that we rarely get to relive the drama that unfolds over those four intense days. Once photos are submitted to the teams’ Dropboxes and our recaps are up on the web, we’re usually hurried off to the next location. As you can imagine, it can be quite hectic to say the least.I began shooting film simply because I was influenced by the stack of Transworld Skateboarding and Thrasher magazines I had collected as a young teen. We had a little neighborhood crew going and my parents let me use their old Minolta X-700 with whatever rolls of film we had hiding behind the cheese in the fridge. The local grocery store still had a one hour photo lab at the time - we would skate, shoot, and review in the same afternoon. As you'd expect, both the skating and the photos were horrible. Still, I kept trying different techniques as we looked for different ways to terrorize the neighborhood with our ratty boards.A few years later, I added downhill mountain biking to the list ofand began documenting the local race scene before and after my own race runs. I shot in colour with Fuji Superia 800 that you'd find in a four pack at the grocery store. I eventually took a few darkroom classes in college which led to me being obsessed with the chemical process of producing photos before attending university for photography.I’ve mostly stuck by Kodak Tri-X 400 but the occasional Portra roll makes the cut. We can go back and forth about why not colour full time but it simply comes down to I can home develop and manipulate the chemistry since I’m usually pushed by a stop or two. As for the camera of choice, as mentioned above, I started out with a Minolta X-700 and recently purchased a Fuji TX-1, basically a Hasselblad Xpan for the Japanese market. It’s a panoramic 35mm rangefinder that shoots 24x65 aspect ratio. It offers a much more cinematic feel versus the standard frame lines and allows more information to be captured per frame. The downside to this all is obviously trying to figure out camera settings on the fly and focusing on moving subjects with a rangefinder. I put roughly 35 rolls through my camera this year and the hit rate is definitely a learning curve. Not to mention how much more fragile the camera is. Unfortunately, there are days or even weekends were it didn’t leave the camera bag because of inclement weather.I’ve been slinging along my film camera with me since my first time throwing on a photo bib. It was, and still is, regarded as my journal, documenting the in-betweens of life on the circuit. The collection photos bellow are an extension to the digital work created week after week of being on the road in 2019. If a moment is missing from the timeline, it's not because I didn't shoot, or at least didn't want to. I'd chalk it up to wanting to protect my camera from the weather or- i.e. it just didn't pan out for whatever reason related to the process. That's why we work with digital and play with analog, right?