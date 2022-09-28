Photo Story: Bright Colors in Vermont on Days 1 & 2 of the 2022 Trans New England Enduro

New England is known for the Creamee, a heavier ice-cream variety oft found in maple flavor

Just a few trail builders chatting in falling light after a full day

The accommodations don't suck

New England is oft known as a tourist destination for autumnal colors, fresh maple syrup, ice cream, and a chance to experience the oldest parts of the USA. What most glaze over is its network of trails across multiple states, cared for by trail builders who take pride in their work yet speak softly of it - carrying on the artisan craft ethos their forefathers set before them.Trans New England, now in its third year, represents the culmination of experience at enduro events across the world of both Peter Ostroski and Adam Craig, both certified legends in their own right. For every EWS, Trans event, and XC world cup they came away with those moments, both on trail and off, that made them smile - and after some trial and error, that is what Trans New England serves up in droves. Over a week, days are spent on the finest selection of trail to be found in each mountain hamlet across Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, guided by not only Peter and Adam, but by the local trail builders themselves, offering insights to bonus lines, freshly built and shaped sections, and enough history to bring a depth to the experience not to be found elsewhere.Days one and two brought 40 individuals to Woodstock & Bolton Valley, Vermont, the former town having been founded 14 years prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, while the latter stands as the highest elevation base lodge of any ski resort in Vermont. Two places, established under vastly different circumstances, that today still present their own unique flavor, simply in terms of sinuous lines of loam and roots between Birch and Maple trees.Day one in Woodstock, Vermont served up 37km of riding with 1200 vertical descending on tracks ranging from fresh raked roots to perfectly laid out berms thanks to Gavin Vaughan - the local builder in charge of the stewardship for the region. Not only did he freshen up the tracks for TNE, he laced up his boots immediately after our departure to reset everything to ideal conditions for a local youth race the next weekend, an embodiment of someone committed to the betterment of their community, which is precisely what TNE supports through their carefully crafted program.Day two brought us to the ski resort of Bolton, where Adam Morse, an original founder of TNE and local trail shaper, deftly put his finest work on display, while sharing a side hit or two that intimidated all but the fastest of an attendee list that includes a number of hitters recognized in the continental scene. While technically a lift served resort, no such assistance was offered for the day, encouraging community development between racers and locals alike. In a similar sense of irony, no track ridden was typical of any resort West of the Appalachians, instead offering a short warmup while light rain fell, followed by rock shoots and root gaps on long stages. It is riding like this that makes TNE unlike most other events, providing terrain and atmosphere for progression, for connection, and for a better sense of self to bring back home.Days 3-6 will traverse the rest of New England, from New Hampshire to Maine. Keep an eye peeled for reports and photos to come, and put Trans New England on your calendar for next year. The goal here isn't a massive event, but instead a tailored experience. The Northeast should have a bigger name in Mountain Biking, but no one wants their home to become too popular...