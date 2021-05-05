Photo Story: Beauty Shots from Reece Wallace's Ride on His Search & Rescue Inspired Bike

Clear the LZ

Pareidolia

Style as effortless as the change of the seasons

Focus

Some do not fair as well as others

Style check in-between takes

I love working with my brother Liam on these shoots. Growing up, he was the little brother who I picked on and told him he sucked. Now, he tells me I suck and to hike back up and do it again. It's a partnership only brothers know, but I had it coming. — Reece Wallace

It's too late for this berm to be saved

1. Spot landing. 2. Make adjustments (if necessary). 3. Set it down

Hand built from a steep bench cut - no easy task

No matter the conditions, they will be out there

Reece's Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 0