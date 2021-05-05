Photo Story: Beauty Shots from Reece Wallace's Ride on His Search & Rescue Inspired Bike

Safety is at the front of mind - headlines about health daily, new safety and emergency measures. For many, an escape plan does not cross their mind when out riding as biking typically is an oasis from reality. This is a reminder to let you know someone has got your back when you call Mayday.
Clear the LZ
Pareidolia
Style as effortless as the change of the seasons
Focus
Some do not fair as well as others
Style check in-between takes
|I love working with my brother Liam on these shoots. Growing up, he was the little brother who I picked on and told him he sucked. Now, he tells me I suck and to hike back up and do it again. It's a partnership only brothers know, but I had it coming.—Reece Wallace
Mayday is an emergency procedure word used as a distress signal in radio communications. Convention requires the word be repeated three times in a row during the initial emergency declaration ("MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY") to prevent it being mistaken for some similar-sounding phrases.
It's too late for this berm to be saved
Starting from scratch, a vision was in place for the trail. What the lips will look like, how it will ride, what tricks the trail should allow. Putting together countless hours thinking, wandering, building and testing resulted in a beautiful hand built trail in under six weeks
1. Spot landing. 2. Make adjustments (if necessary). 3. Set it down
Hand built from a steep bench cut - no easy task
No matter the conditions, they will be out there
Reece's Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 0
Words & Photos: Liam WallaceGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
