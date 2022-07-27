Photo Story: Going Huge at Flat Out Days 2022

Some crazy tricks and shapes were done at this year's sessions at Flat Out Days, a big week of jump jamming in Slovenia. Below, check out the big jumps and the riders who hit them.
Focused riders on the way to the top of the line.
Start of the Big line.
This year we got to see some amazing ladies jumping on the Flat Out Days jumps for the first time. Gema Corbera, Vinny Armstrong, and Chelsea L. Kimball were flying.
Party trains.
Leopold Erhardt spinning the middle jump and sharing the stoke.
More flips and stoke from Filip Dian and Peter Kaiser.
William Robert and Alexandre Valls stylish on the middle jump.
Peter Kaiser on the hip.
Eric Fedko happy after stylish laps.
For more check out the socials:www.flatoutdays.com
