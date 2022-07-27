Photo Story: Going Huge at Flat Out Days 2022

Jul 27, 2022
by Batt Crew  
Some crazy tricks and shapes were done at this year's sessions at Flat Out Days, a big week of jump jamming in Slovenia. Below, check out the big jumps and the riders who hit them.

Final touches before the session.

Focused riders on the way to the top of the line.

Friends and riding buddies Raoul Schneeberger (the youngest rider) and Jeroen Meersman .

Eric Fedko and Leopold Erhardt warming up on the Whip-off line.

Start of the Big line.

First hits on the hip jump.

Viktor Novak and Raoul Schneeberger are happy after the first laps on the line.


[PI=23036330 ]
This year we got to see some amazing ladies jumping on the Flat Out Days jumps for the first time. Gema Corbera, Vinny Armstrong, and Chelsea L. Kimball were flying.
[/PI]



Party trains.

Jan Perše the organizer and builder of the Big line.




Leopold Erhardt spinning the middle jump and sharing the stoke.


More flips and stoke from Filip Dian and Peter Kaiser.

William Robert and Alexandre Valls stylish on the middle jump.


Slovenian train.


A massive front flip from Martin Lebl.


Jon Šolar kids session instructor in the morning sending the Big line in the evening.

Peter Kaiser on the hip.

Jeroen Meersman and Raoul Schneeberger making it look easy.



Olivier Cuvet evening silhouette.

Eric Fedko happy after stylish laps.



This years riders crew.


For more check out the socials:
www.flatoutdays.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

