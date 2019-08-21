Photo Story: Big Vertical with Brett Tippie & Jordie Lunn in Peru

Bill and Nicole from Haku Expeditions are super cool, have the Peruvian scene dialed and are very avid and skilled MTB people. They get the goods shredding big mountains regularly and share the goods with any guests that sign up for long trails, big vertical and a perfectly balanced mix of tech and flow on mountain bikes! — Brett Tippie

I recommended my bud and YT teammate Jordie Lunn because he's fun to hang out with, a sick rider and great with people. Even though we were shuttling mostly we brought our CAPRAs to be able to descend anything we wanted but be able to pedal around and be fully mobile in the mountains. — Brett Tippie

We shredded some 3000, 4000, and 5000-foot descents that had us hooting and hollering, despite the high altitude, from the sheer fun of ripping down mountains for km after km of awesome trails for almost a week. — Brett Tippie

The Peruvian people are so friendly and nice and there is a happy vibe amongst almost everyone you meet there. I love it. — Jordie Lunn

Our cook was a badass man named Rocky, who has successfully climbed many 22,000 foot+ mountains and was a very talented chef to boot! We ate well because our adventure had us working hard riding and hike-a-biking up to 16,4000 feet elevation. — Jordie Lunn

We rode, shot, joked and enjoyed the views from the Andes alpine during the day and feasted and enjoyed no wifi and the clearest, most amazing stars you can imagine for 4 nights! Jordie and I rode some challenging first descents and some open line choice freeriding with our fellow adventurers in these huge mountains and had the time of our lives enjoying the Andes mountain lifestyle and culture. — Brett Tippie

Our bikes worked perfectly and got us in and out of the deep backcountry adventure. I recommend you take a trail bike and join Haku for a trip of your own to Peru because it is truly an epic bucket list item you need to cross off before you get old! — Jordie Lunn

Peru is one of the most majestic places on earth and within the last years, mountain biking here has really advanced. The best and most popular mountain biking opportunities exist in the area around Cusco, where plenty of mountains offer a bunch of single trails or paved tracks for any level of experience. It's the perfect place to travel, if you are seeking a unique twist on a traditional mountain bike trip. YT family members and pro riders Brett Tippie and Jordie Lunn traveled to Peru to experience an adventure of a lifetime and tell us below if this was a trip to remember.To make sure they have a once in a lifetime experience in Peru, Tippie and Jordie teamed up with Haku Expeditions. As they have been guiding guests on mountain bike vacations and trekking adventures in Peru for years, there's no trail they don't know in the Cusco area and they can show you all the hidden gems, too.Steve Shannon, photographer extraordinaire and Andrew Young, video maestro joined our YT family members to record the adventure and despite having no time to acclimatize to the elevation, absolutely killed it.For Jordie Lunn and Brett Tippie, this trip definitely is one to always remember.Photos: Steve Shannon