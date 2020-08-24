Photo Story: Building the Biggest Jump Line in Mexico with Rampage Rider Johny Salido

Massive road gap/drop as the 6th feature of the line.









Building a full freeride line during rain season has its ups and downs for sure. On the positive side, we don't need to bring water trucks every day to be able to pile and stack dirt. On the other side, we've been needing to figure out how the water flows so that the jumps, landings and flat spots don't get ruined every morning after it pours.





It all started with the dream of building the biggest jumps in Mexico a couple of years ago, a set up close to my house where I could ride, train and have a blast with my buddies. After searching for the perfect spot alongside my brother Tobo for a couple of years, we finally found it and started planning everything out. Almost 2 months into the build, we are proud to present Freeride Fiesta. An international Jam/Event hosting the best riders in the world for a week to ride our course in 2021.Finding the piece of land to build the course was no easy task. We looked for spots for over 2 years, before we came across this spot located outside Guadalajara inside La Soledad Bike Park. After a couple of visits to this location and a million ideas crossing our minds, we ended up with a line that filled our desire.If we were going to build the biggest jumps in Mexico, we needed to learn how to use the necessary tools to do it. Tobo (Oscar Gutierrez) and I (Johny Salido) spent countless hours moving dirt and getting familiar with driving excavators. Weeks went by and we had 3 excavators working 8 hours a day just stacking dirt.Now, after almost 2 months of building, we are in the final stage of building and the whole course should be ready to start testing in 1-2 weeks.We want to thank everyone that has been involved or helped us out during the build in one way or another. Stay tuned on how the project is shaping up through our social media:INSTAGRAM: @freeridefiesta