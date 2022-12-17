Photo Story: 'Burgers & Fries' Climbing Route on a MTB

A couple of years ago I had an idea for a photo to ride down a rock slab steep enough that a rock climber could be going up at the same time. With some help from my friend Adam Luu and photographer Clint Trahan we captured a great photo that blew up on social media.
Ever since the original I knew I wanted to do it again but bigger. I'd been looking around for another slab and Burgers & Fries climbing route caught my eye. If you've never rock climbed in Squamish Burgers & Fries is a huge granite cliff located in the Smoke Bluffs park and perhaps one of the most popular routes around.
A classic Squamish climbing route
I returned to the route several more times during the summer and after a lot of thought, I knew I was ready to make it happen. I called up Adam to help me repeal down the face so I could take a better look at the slab and figure out where I needed to ride.
I only climb while scoping MTB lines
In the photo it might look like a straight forward roll but there's several dips and cracks not to mention multiple climbing anchors protruding out from the rock. After climbing it multiple times I finally found a line I thought was possible.
Don't hit the climbing anchors
Not as smooth as it looks
The next step was to call up my friend Matthew Clough who is a Red Seal Carpenter to help build the transition. After a lot of measuring and some fancy computer sketch-ups (thanks to Anton Urton) we decided on a 14' ramp with a 19' radius. This gave us the perfect height to avoid the vertical bottom and a long enough ramp that was still steep enough to avoid a massive compression. We prepped the ramp the day before so we could quickly carry it in, assemble and do the roll before any climbers showed up.
The next morning, with a lot of help from friends, we loaded up the ramp. carried it though a path and down the stairs to the slab.
Matthew, Anton and Jordan got to work assembling the ramp as I did a final repeal down the face to make sure the rock was clear and the line was good.
Turns out leaf blowers are perfect for cleaning slab
Just as we were finishing up the ramp a large group of climbers showed up and let us know it was UBC go climbing day and they were going to use Burgers & Fries. Luckily for us they were all stoked on the idea and decided to let us finish and watch the show.
I had told everyone previously that there was a good chance I would walk away if I didn't feel comfortable once the ramp was built. Standing at the top due to the steepness you couldn't even see the rock face or the transition. I put my gear on and got my bike. Once I was sitting at the top with my bike I knew I could do it. Everyone got into position and after a few very deep breaths I dropped in.
As soon as I had rolled over the edge and committed to the roll I knew it was going to work perfect. The line i'd had chosen was perfect and my tires stayed glued to the rock the entire time. By the bottom I was starting to pick up a huge amount of speed but our ramp was the perfect radius and my suspension didn't even bottom out through the G-Out.
A big thank you to everyone who helped make this happen! Matthew Clough for the carpentry - Anton, Jordan, Blair and Andrew for helping set up the ramp - Adam, YiPik and Ryan for climbing - Travis and Brendan for the photos/videos.
Please note - mountain biking isn't prohibited in the smoke bluffs but isn't recommended, please don't do any filming without permission from the Smoke Bluffs Committee.
4 Comments
Next challenge 50% longer, three climbers... parachute optional.
(Small thing; repeal should be rappel...)