Photo Story: Calvin Huth Explores Infrared & Ultraviolet Photography

Dillon Butcher - Noir

Words: Calvin Huth

L -Jack Newton R - Dillon Butcher

Utah in UV

TVS in UV

Magnus Manson at Prevost

The Backwoods w/ Dillon Butcher

Ryan Morris at Spooks. This is what riding is all about!

Cole Nichol - Spooks

Photography and video, to me, tools that allows us to express ourselves. You can take your craziest ideas and turn them into some form of visual. The exciting part about photography is that it's all open to interpretation. Our unique styles and interpretation of the art is open to criticism, appreciation and critique.Turning a pure red image into something more 'normal' has its challengesI have known about infrared / ultraviolet photography for a few years. It wasn't until Wild West with Tom Van Steenbergen that I decided to pursue these spectrums of light. I wanted to find a use for them in the world of mountain biking.When I started shooting in IR/UV I instantly fell in love. The photos themselves are much more difficult to take and edit, but the satisfaction of making an image is worth it. Reminds me of what I imagine the film days might feel like.I wanted to try something new to me as a filmmaker/photographer. The goal was to make people question what was going on, to spark the imagination. The world is more beautiful than we know.I do not want to blabber too much about the images and what they are, as I've done this before. I'm just sharing these with the PB platform. Hope you enjoy them!For More Content follow the Instagram