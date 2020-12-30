Photo Story: Calvin Huth Explores Infrared & Ultraviolet Photography

Dec 30, 2020
by Calvin Huth  
Dillon Butcher - Noir


Words: Calvin Huth

Photography and video, to me, tools that allows us to express ourselves. You can take your craziest ideas and turn them into some form of visual. The exciting part about photography is that it's all open to interpretation. Our unique styles and interpretation of the art is open to criticism, appreciation and critique.


Turning a pure red image into something more 'normal' has its challenges

Spooks
Spooks
L -Jack Newton R - Dillon Butcher


I have known about infrared / ultraviolet photography for a few years. It wasn't until Wild West with Tom Van Steenbergen that I decided to pursue these spectrums of light. I wanted to find a use for them in the world of mountain biking.

Filming for Wild West

Spooks
Dillon Butcher - Noir


Noir - Dillon Butcher A Riders Rider


When I started shooting in IR/UV I instantly fell in love. The photos themselves are much more difficult to take and edit, but the satisfaction of making an image is worth it. Reminds me of what I imagine the film days might feel like.



On Assignment in Utah
On Assignment in Utah


On assignment in Utah
On assignment in Utah


On assignment in Utah
On assignment in Utah
Utah in UV


On Assignment in Utah
TVS in UV


I wanted to try something new to me as a filmmaker/photographer. The goal was to make people question what was going on, to spark the imagination. The world is more beautiful than we know.


Prevost
Prevost
Magnus Manson at Prevost


Prevost


Backwoods
Backwoods
The Backwoods w/ Dillon Butcher

I do not want to blabber too much about the images and what they are, as I've done this before. I'm just sharing these with the PB platform. Hope you enjoy them!

Spooks
Ryan Morris at Spooks. This is what riding is all about!

Utah

Spooks

Noir - Dillon Butcher A Riders Rider


Nature


Laguna
Nature


Photo taken by TVS
On assignment in Utah


Virgin
Portugal

The Yard


Spooks
Cole Nichol - Spooks

For More Content follow the Instagram



Posted In:
Stories Photo Epics Calvin Huth


Must Read This Week
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
61023 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
59079 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
53806 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
52665 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
46741 views
Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150
42517 views
Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump
41362 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Geoff Gulevich Announces Amicable Split with Focus Bikes]
39987 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007833
Mobile Version of Website