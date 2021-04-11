Photo Story: Capturing Incredible Riding Moments from 'The Old World' Film

Here is some amazing photography of Julian Mittelstädt of some of the most beautiful spots in Europe. Julian traveled with us to all filming stops and came home with some stunning shots!
To put this project in perspective, this was not a Hollywood budgeted mega project as many of you commented but our debut film project and a dedicated idea of three brothers that love mountain biking and wanted to create a stunning mountain bike journey. We put a lot of our life into this project and we are hyped about how it turned out. This project would have never been possible for us without strong partners and their integration and we are very happy to see that brands like BMW, Red Bull and Adidas care about our sport.
We hope you enjoy these pictures of our good friend Julian who helped immensely on this project! Give him a follow on Instagram @jmvotography
Strandafjellet - Norway
Kudowa - Poland
Together with the city of Kudowa this monster was created with Nico Vink and Szymon Godziek. More to come from this spot
.
Berlin - Germany
Paris - France
There is something special about the way Matthias rides. His fluidity and style compared with modern architecture was one of our favourites!
United Kingdom - Wales and Scotland
Unfortunately, we only were able to spend two days filming with Rachel. It was planned to be a first location scouting combined with some shooting. Then she tore her Achilles and the rest is Corona travel-ban-history.
La Poma - Spain
Yes it's not new. But would it be a movie about Europe without La Poma? It's like making a film about the US and not featuring Aptos in the good old times.
Chatêl - France
Snow and sun. Nothing like Vinny T absoluteöly destroying the place!
The Old World is now available online on www.tillmannbrothers.com/the-old-world
If you want to see some behind-the-scenes of what went into creating each segment check out https://www.tillmannbrothers.com/the-old-world#bts
0 Comments
Post a Comment