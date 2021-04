Photo Story: Capturing Incredible Riding Moments from 'The Old World' Film

The man himself!

Strandafjellet - Norway

Martin Söderström stretching out on top of the Strandafjellet Ski resort. This track was built on the official ski slopes of the Stranda ski resort in an already commercially used ground.

Style king Simon Johansson making the most out of an epic panorama!

Getting fire shots is the best thing! All in collaboration with the local authorities and an old rotten hut that needed to go away anyway.

Kudowa - Poland

Szymon never not throwing down bangers!

Heavy machinery!

Nico Vink checking in the monsters he built with ease!

Whips always win.

Berlin - Germany

Dickes B - Bruno in Berlin

For Bruno the city is a playground. Literally.

These days it takes more to impress the kids than a heavy double kink rail.

Filming is no joke and sometimes everyone's nerves are on the verge!

Paris - France

Paris has some of the craziest buildings we have ever seen!

Straight from Jurassic Park

United Kingdom - Wales and Scotland

Is this really the UK or Canada? The new Atherton bikepark delivers some truly unique trails and terrain and you can be sure Rachel knows how to ride them!

On the gas!

What does this man eat for breakfast? We bet Chris Akrigg would win every Cross Country Eliminator.

La Poma - Spain

No dig no ride! Nobody knows that better than super local Bienve Aguado Alba who is stretching it to the max!

La Poma x Godziek = perfection

Nico Scholze with the signature click!

Looking back this shooting was too much fun!

Chatêl - France

The daily pilgrimage up the mountain before sunset was a heavy task for the team.

Snow or dirt. Neither way you want to be in Vinny's way.

Closing down the spot!

Hope you enjoyed the journey. We for sure did! Keep shredding.

Here is some amazing photography of Julian Mittelstädt of some of the most beautiful spots in Europe. Julian traveled with us to all filming stops and came home with some stunning shots!To put this project in perspective, this was not a Hollywood budgeted mega project as many of you commented but our debut film project and a dedicated idea of three brothers that love mountain biking and wanted to create a stunning mountain bike journey. We put a lot of our life into this project and we are hyped about how it turned out. This project would have never been possible for us without strong partners and their integration and we are very happy to see that brands like BMW, Red Bull and Adidas care about our sport.We hope you enjoy these pictures of our good friend Julian who helped immensely on this project! Give him a follow on Instagram @jmvotography Together with the city of Kudowa this monster was created with Nico Vink and Szymon Godziek. More to come from this spotThere is something special about the way Matthias rides. His fluidity and style compared with modern architecture was one of our favourites!Unfortunately, we only were able to spend two days filming with Rachel. It was planned to be a first location scouting combined with some shooting. Then she tore her Achilles and the rest is Corona travel-ban-history.Yes it's not new. But would it be a movie about Europe without La Poma? It's like making a film about the US and not featuring Aptos in the good old times.Snow and sun. Nothing like Vinny T absoluteöly destroying the place!The Old World is now available online on www.tillmannbrothers.com/the-old-worldIf you want to see some behind-the-scenes of what went into creating each segment check out https://www.tillmannbrothers.com/the-old-world#bts