Photo Story: Capturing Incredible Riding Moments from 'The Old World' Film

The man himself!

Strandafjellet - Norway

Martin Söderström stretching out on top of the Strandafjellet Ski resort. This track was built on the official ski slopes of the Stranda ski resort in an already commercially used ground.

Style king Simon Johansson making the most out of an epic panorama!

Getting fire shots is the best thing! All in collaboration with the local authorities and an old rotten hut that needed to go away anyway.

Kudowa - Poland

Szymon never not throwing down bangers!

Heavy machinery!

Nico Vink checking in the monsters he built with ease!

Whips always win.

Berlin - Germany

Dickes B - Bruno in Berlin

For Bruno the city is a playground. Literally.

These days it takes more to impress the kids than a heavy double kink rail.

Filming is no joke and sometimes everyone's nerves are on the verge!

Paris - France

Paris has some of the craziest buildings we have ever seen!

Straight from Jurassic Park

United Kingdom - Wales and Scotland

Is this really the UK or Canada? The new Atherton bikepark delivers some truly unique trails and terrain and you can be sure Rachel knows how to ride them!

On the gas!

What does this man eat for breakfast? We bet Chris Akrigg would win every Cross Country Eliminator.

La Poma - Spain

No dig no ride! Nobody knows that better than super local Bienve Aguado Alba who is stretching it to the max!

La Poma x Godziek = perfection

Nico Scholze with the signature click!

Looking back this shooting was too much fun!

Chatêl - France

The daily pilgrimage up the mountain before sunset was a heavy task for the team.

Snow or dirt. Neither way you want to be in Vinny's way.

Closing down the spot!

Hope you enjoyed the journey. We for sure did! Keep shredding.