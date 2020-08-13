Photo Story: Claudio Caluori Rides 12 Hours & 13,500 Vertical Meters of eMTB

Quick facts:



Start: 06:00h

Finish 17:23h

Total time: 11h 23min

12 downhill runs on the Never End Trail

12 climbs of ca. 8km and 1125 vertical meters

3h of pure downhill in one day.

7 hours of pure climbing in one day

13500 vertical meters of climbing and descending.

Downhill runs were between 14 and 15 minutes each.

Climbing time was between 33 to 38 minutes per run.

Climb number 1 and 12 were the fastest!

An average of 8 minutes per pit stop: battery swap, bike check, food and drinks.

ZERO mechanicals or problems with the #Kenevo.

A total of 200 jumps throughout the day.

Monday 10 August, Claudio attempted his own version of everesting: The Keneveresting in Laax, Switzerland with the initial aim to climb the Crap Sogn Gion and descend the Never End Trail 8 times in 8 hours with his Kenevo. But then, Claudio wanted more.The Crap Sogn Gion is the main mountain of the famous ski resort of Laax and the Never End Trail is the infamous, brutally long Downhill track which Claudio won his first Swiss National Downhill title on in 1999.8 runs, 8 hours was the initial goal, but the 6:00 am start saw Claudio head out for a total of 11 hours and 23 mins with a total of 12 downhill runs on the Never End Trail and 12 climbs of 8kms and 1125 vertical meters each.His 12th run finished at 17:23, making it a total of 3 hours of pure downhill and 7 hours of climbing in one day and a total of 13500 vertical meters of climbing and descending as well as covering over 180km in total distance.The amount of vertical climb would have taken him to the Stratosphere!Big thanks to an incredible team that made the day run like clockwork and to all who donated tofor feeding schemes around existing tracks and the nextprojects.Next up is the Swiss Epic kicking off on 17 August where Claudio will take his Kenevo and GoPros to follow Tumelo Makae and Cherie Redecker as they ride forin the premier 5-day stage race.#eeveresting