Photo Story: Claudio Caluori Rides 12 Hours & 13,500 Vertical Meters of eMTB

Aug 13, 2020
by Velosolutions Global  
Keeping the pace high on both the uphill as well as the downhill Photographer Dominik Bosshard


Monday 10 August, Claudio attempted his own version of everesting: The Keneveresting in Laax, Switzerland with the initial aim to climb the Crap Sogn Gion and descend the Never End Trail 8 times in 8 hours with his Kenevo. But then, Claudio wanted more.

The Crap Sogn Gion is the main mountain of the famous ski resort of Laax and the Never End Trail is the infamous, brutally long Downhill track which Claudio won his first Swiss National Downhill title on in 1999.

First climb at 6 20 Photographer Dominik Bosshard

8 runs, 8 hours was the initial goal, but the 6:00 am start saw Claudio head out for a total of 11 hours and 23 mins with a total of 12 downhill runs on the Never End Trail and 12 climbs of 8kms and 1125 vertical meters each.

His 12th run finished at 17:23, making it a total of 3 hours of pure downhill and 7 hours of climbing in one day and a total of 13500 vertical meters of climbing and descending as well as covering over 180km in total distance.

The amount of vertical climb would have taken him to the Stratosphere!


Quick facts:

Start: 06:00h
Finish 17:23h
Total time: 11h 23min
12 downhill runs on the Never End Trail
12 climbs of ca. 8km and 1125 vertical meters
3h of pure downhill in one day.
7 hours of pure climbing in one day
13500 vertical meters of climbing and descending.
Downhill runs were between 14 and 15 minutes each.
Climbing time was between 33 to 38 minutes per run.
Climb number 1 and 12 were the fastest!
An average of 8 minutes per pit stop: battery swap, bike check, food and drinks.
ZERO mechanicals or problems with the #Kenevo.
A total of 200 jumps throughout the day.

Team celebration Photographer Dominik Bosshard


Big thanks to an incredible team that made the day run like clockwork and to all who donated to #pumpforpeace for feeding schemes around existing tracks and the next #pumpforpeace projects.

Next up is the Swiss Epic kicking off on 17 August where Claudio will take his Kenevo and GoPros to follow Tumelo Makae and Cherie Redecker as they ride for #pumpforpeace in the premier 5-day stage race.

#keneveresting #eeveresting #neverresting
Leaning in as if it was the Swiss Downhill Championships in 1999 Photographer Dominik Bosshard

Loving the jumps every single run Photographer Dominik Bosshard

Keneveresting - photo Dominik Bosshard

Keneveresting - photo Dominik Bosshard

Keneveresting photo Danis Karamichailidis

Keneveresting - photo Dominik Bosshard

Keneveresting - photo Dominik Bosshard

keneveresting phot by Dominik Bosshard


Posted In:
eMTB Stories Claudio Caluori


27 Comments

  • 11 0
 So much hate!! I don't have an ebike and have never ridden one, but climbing that much vertical is still a massive effort. It's assisted pedalling, it's not a moped!! Well done Claudio!
  • 2 5
 if you had tried one you would know that pedal assist can actually mean pretty much zero effort depending on the level of assist you program into the bike.
  • 2 5
 @sailor74: @Davec85:
what the sailor says! Without knowing how many pitstops incl. battery swap he did, how much energey was given by the batteries, how much assistance he had I'd assume the uphill was a breeze, time to recover from jumping downhill.
  • 5 0
 If you don't want to see e-bike related content on PB you can easily change it in the settings, it's better then bitching around in the comments
  • 1 1
 how and where?
  • 4 0
 @danimaniac: www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-update-were-testing-filters-for-emtb-content-and-racing-disciplines.html
  • 2 0
 I rode my mates one of those Specialized bikes, omg on boost mode that is something else, I know what Nino feels like now on the climbs.
What a machine, so much torque and power, I could wheel spin the bike up steep climbs and climb incredibly steep stuff, the geometry isnt quite there for how steep it can climb, steeper seat tube needed or a weight on the front end to keep it down Smile

Anyone who knocks this, go try it, I would bet it was still a challenge.
  • 6 1
 He's have done it quicker if he'd trained with his brother
  • 1 0
 Daaaaang. That's the deepest burn I've ever heard.
  • 4 0
 Impressive. How many batteries did he need I wonder.
  • 2 0
 Wow - how did he even continue to hold onto his handle bars!! I would also love to know how many batteries he went through! @velosoutionsglobal
  • 3 0
 Nice work. My knees were singing after riding my eeb up bikepark Wales 5 times and that's only about 400meters.
  • 2 0
 sounds like a fun day!
  • 4 3
 "endurance" on an e-bike somehow seems irrelevant.
  • 2 2
 at 15mph the uphill would be pretty much zero effort so what this boils down to is 3 hours of riding trails down hill
  • 2 4
 Interesting how the average commuter put in more effort riding to work than he did in the 12 hours.
  • 5 8
 So.....
