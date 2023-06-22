Photo Story: Crankworx Innsbruck Whip Off Champs

Words: Hans Friedrich
After a brief rain shower, nearly 3,500 fans joyously celebrated the first day of Crankworx Innsbruck at Speichersee, against the breathtaking backdrop of the Alps. The roster of athletes was packed and filled with top-notch talent, yet the winners, Viny Armstrong (NZL) and Kaos Seagrave (GBR), were no strangers. Both had secured second place last year. Innsbruck's local hero, Peter Kaiser, whipped his way into the top 10 finalists.
|We had no idea what to expect, and the afternoon rain made it even more exciting," Seagrave said after the contest. "But I'm thrilled that it worked out! The jumps in Innsbruck are simply the best of the best, and it's a blast for us pros. We all had a great time, and of course, it's even cooler to share the podium with friends. And the view, just one word to describe it: Insane!—Kaos Seagrave
Pics: Hans Friedrich
