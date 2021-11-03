Photo Story: Crankworx Rotorua 2021 Warm-Up - Racing Returns to the Southern Hemisphere

After another beautiful opening ceremony athletes were keen to head to the top of the mountain for practice

The courses here in Rotorua could easily be described as works of art

After a long hiatus the Rotorua slopestyle course is again unlocked and ready for the riders

Max Fredriksson had an unfortunate mechanical in BC and is looking for some redemption

First up is pump track

In the past, Crankworx Rotorua has been at the end of the NZ summer and the track is already torn up by the time the athletes arrive. This year is a different story. The riders all get a fresh track

Emil Johansson has a five win streak going. One more win and he'll have six. Math is wonderful

A spine in the pump track is a unique feature for NZ and makes for some great racing

Long live McGazza

The next four days will see the athletes competing in:

Danni Beecroft, Max Fredricksson, and Tomas Lemoine getting warmed up for all the events to come

Brook is home and you can tell. He's one rad dude, enough said

What's up Erik Fedko

Good things come to those who wait. Always look on the bright side of life.The wait is over. After 18 months of, let's face it, a pretty challenging time the world over; Crankworx has returned to the southern hemisphere in a bid to complete the world tour for 2021.What a journey it’s been. I don’t need to dig into the details; we all have our stories, struggles, grievances; but like any storm cloud, the sun isn’t too far behind, just waiting to shine.A lot of people have put in countless hours to pull off what some felt was impossible. Bringing Crankworx to the precipice of Crowning a King and Queen, possibly handing out a Triple Crown trophy, and showing the world that, despite the challenges of a pandemic, life can go on in a safe manner, hope survives.Dual Speed and StyleDownhillWhip offSlopestylePump TrackDual SlalomThis will be the first time Crankworx has finished outside of Whistler in the history of the event. Needless to say, the stoke is high, sleep is low, caffeine is on tap. Redbull too.Stay tuned, it's going to be a hell of a ride.Chur!