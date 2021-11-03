Photo Story: Crankworx Rotorua 2021 Warm-Up - Racing Returns to the Southern Hemisphere

Nov 3, 2021
by Clint Trahan  

Patience is a Virtue....
Welcome back to Crankworx Rotorua
Brought to you by: // Clint Trahan // Dylan Crane //

Good things come to those who wait. Always look on the bright side of life.

Dropping in.
After another beautiful opening ceremony athletes were keen to head to the top of the mountain for practice

Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab Tuhoto-Ariki Pene go round and round. Just like everyone else on the pump track.
The courses here in Rotorua could easily be described as works of art

The wait is over. After 18 months of, let's face it, a pretty challenging time the world over; Crankworx has returned to the southern hemisphere in a bid to complete the world tour for 2021.

Crankworx is here the courses are open
Griffin Paulson Marcel Hunt checking the course out.
After a long hiatus the Rotorua slopestyle course is again unlocked and ready for the riders

Max Fredricksson making the wheels go round.
Max Fredriksson had an unfortunate mechanical in BC and is looking for some redemption

What a journey it’s been. I don’t need to dig into the details; we all have our stories, struggles, grievances; but like any storm cloud, the sun isn’t too far behind, just waiting to shine.

Bas Van Steenbergen in the starting gate.
Remy Morton proving RedBull s slogan true.
First up is pump track

Bond Ashley Bond.
Sam Blenkinson with the sleeve.
In the past, Crankworx Rotorua has been at the end of the NZ summer and the track is already torn up by the time the athletes arrive. This year is a different story. The riders all get a fresh track

Emil Johansson has a five win streak going. One more win and he'll have six. Math is wonderful

A lot of people have put in countless hours to pull off what some felt was impossible. Bringing Crankworx to the precipice of Crowning a King and Queen, possibly handing out a Triple Crown trophy, and showing the world that, despite the challenges of a pandemic, life can go on in a safe manner, hope survives.

Alfie Stevens and Ronja Hill Wright over the spine.
Matt Walker. Best I could do on this one. Sue me.
A spine in the pump track is a unique feature for NZ and makes for some great racing

Griffin Paulson is one to watch in Rotorua. Can he de-throne Emil Stay tuned
Long live McGazza

The next four days will see the athletes competing in:
Dual Speed and Style
Downhill
Whip off
Slopestyle
Pump Track
Dual Slalom

Danni Beecroft doing Danni Beecroft things.
Max Fredricksson Tomas Lemoine making slopestyle a team sport.
Danni Beecroft, Max Fredricksson, and Tomas Lemoine getting warmed up for all the events to come

Brook MacDonald is rad Nuff said.
Brook is home and you can tell. He's one rad dude, enough said

This will be the first time Crankworx has finished outside of Whistler in the history of the event. Needless to say, the stoke is high, sleep is low, caffeine is on tap. Redbull too.

Max Fredricksson saying welcome to Crankworx.
What's up Erik Fedko

Stay tuned, it's going to be a hell of a ride.

Chur!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2021


