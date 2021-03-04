Photo Story: Days 3 & 4 of the Trans NZ 2021

Day 3

It was an early start for the media crew who decided to head up for a little sunrise mission before racers hit the trails.

It doesn't get much better than this.

The day started with a climb up the Coronet Peak Enduro trail. It gave riders a chance to see what they were about to tackle.

Concentrating on the trail is easier said than done sometimes.

Brendan Clarke keeping the rest of the Masters field on their toes. Brendan finished the day in 3rd for the Masters.

Anyone for a quick swim?

After a lung-busting climb up the Coronet Peak Access road riders dropped into Stage 2 - Coronet DH.

The Coronet Peak backdrop is simply breathtaking.

Jack Sisson rocking the party shirt.

Melissa Newall rode strong again to hold onto 2nd overall for the women.

It's hard to put into perspective the scale of the surrounding landscape. If you haven't been to Queenstown put it on your to-do list... or just come and race next year.

Bradley Harris rode with confidence all day and extended his lead in the overall.

The tussock covered hills provide very little shelter from the elements. Thankfully the weather god's were on our side today.

Do not go the wrong way. You will regret it... a lot.

The final big climb of the day. Thankfully the clouds provided a little cover so riders didn't overheat.

Ben Friel dropping into Zoot track, the final stage for Day 3.

The ladies have been getting their shred on all week long. Watch out boys, they're coming for you.

It's time to stop now.....

Day 3 Results

Overall Men



1st. Bradley Harris - 00:24:00

2nd. Ben Friel - 00:24:19

3rd. Will Johnston - 00:25:54

4th. Matt Breen - 00:25:54

5th. Daniel Ellison - 00:25:54

Overall Women



1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:29:29

2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:30:14

3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:32:04

4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:36:21

5th. Ann Hunn - 00:36:43



Another day done and dusted. Time to hit the reset button.

Day 4

Who's ready for Day 4?

All the climbs were pretty mellow in Alexandra. A welcome sight after yesterdays suffer-fest.

These were on everyone's mind all day, the wind in Alex is warm and dry and builds a monstrous thirst.

Those pink dots are a lifeline in Alexandra. Follow them at all cost.

Karolyne Dunn taming the Alexandra rocks all day long.

The man, the myth, the legend. Kashi Leuchs is holding down 2nd overall for the Master's men after Day 4.

You don't want to venture far off the trail here.

Jamie Young had his best day so far claiming 8th for the Masters.

Remember kids, always look ahead.

Try cutting corners here. We dare you.

Riders passed the snack station several times today. Keeping the energy high is the key to getting through the week.

Stage 3 was the longest of the day and took riders right to the base of the Alexandra trails.

Cats with laser beams for eyes... how good!

This pinball section on Stage 4 is one of the few times riders would see tree's all day. The Alexandra landscape is vast and barren.

Sometimes you just gotta close your eyes and hope for the best.

Bradley Harris used his local knowledge of the Alexandra trails to build a solid lead and take the day overall.

It doesn't always work out.

It was dusty out there!

Did we mention it was dusty?

You could just about smell the beers at the finish.

Cheers to another RAD day!

Day 4 Results

Overall Men



1st. Bradley Harris - 00:15:48

2nd. Ben Friel - 00:17:05

3rd. Will Johnston - 00:18:00

4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:18:05

5th. Matt Breen - 00:18:17

Overall Women



1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:20:50

2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:21:21

3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:24:54

4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:26:44

5th. Ann Hunn - 00:45:03



2022 prototype cleat design. You saw it here first...

The media crew makes the most of every last minute. Cheers guys for the banger images!