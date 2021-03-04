Photo Story: Days 3 & 4 of the Trans NZ 2021

We're stoked to bring you the 2021 Yeti Cycles Trans NZ Presented by RideWrap
featuring six days of epic riding and racing across the South Island of New Zealand. Catch all of the action right here, all week long.
New Zealand recently went into 'Alert Level 2' for coronavirus, which limits large gatherings, but luckily the Yeti Trans NZ could take place with fewer than 100 riders.
Day 3
Day 3 took riders through some of Queenstown's most iconic trails. The day consisted of 4 stages, Coronet Peak Enduro, Coronet Peak DH, Rude Rock and Zoot Track. If you've ever seen anything about mountain biking in Queenstown chances are, one of these four trails featured in it. With three gruelling climbs throughout the day, it certainly wasn't going to be a walk in the park though.
Day 3 Results
Overall Men
1st. Bradley Harris - 00:24:00
2nd. Ben Friel - 00:24:19
3rd. Will Johnston - 00:25:54
4th. Matt Breen - 00:25:54
5th. Daniel Ellison - 00:25:54
Overall Women
1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:29:29
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:30:14
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:32:04
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:36:21
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:36:43
Day 4
Day 4 took riders and hour and a half from Queenstown to the small Central Otago town of Alexandra. The Alexandra trails are like nothing else anywhere in New Zealand. The dry, incredibly rocky landscape makes for a truly unique experience. Staying on the narrow single track and avoiding punctures is a huge part of the day but if you trust yourself enough to let go of the brakes and follow the pink dots, riders would find that the janky Alexandra trails are a lot of fun! Riders tackled 5 stages before finishing the day at the Monteith's Brewery Co
who always are an incredible host to the finish of Day 4 each year - not a bad way to end a hot day!
Day 4 Results
Overall Men
1st. Bradley Harris - 00:15:48
2nd. Ben Friel - 00:17:05
3rd. Will Johnston - 00:18:00
4th. Daniel Ellison - 00:18:05
5th. Matt Breen - 00:18:17
Overall Women
1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:20:50
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:21:21
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:24:54
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:26:44
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:45:03
About TRANS NZ
/ Megan Rose - Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for more years than we count. She moves between New Zealand and Canada organising not only Trans NZ but also Trans BC and now the brand new Trans Tasmania kicking off in 2021. She has over 15 years of racing and riding experience and no stranger to some epic full-day missions. Over the last 7 years, Trans NZ has evolved into New Zealand's premier multi-day Enduro event. Covering 6 days of only the best riding New Zealand's south island has to offer from Craigieburn to Queenstown.
