Photo Story: Crisp & Frosty at Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington Bike Park

Fall time weather in Vancouver Island's subalpine is unpredictable at best...

T H E_P R O C E S S

With the lifts closed for fall, the Forbidden truck was a vital means of transportation.

Watching Magnus ride a section of trail littered with lines is a lesson in racecraft.

Since my first year racing bikes, I have come to Mount Washington to race the Monster Mile. Every year I came I would always be so stoked to be riding a real DH track from top to bottom as part of the BC Cup series. The mix of rocks, roots, fast pace and tech, makes for a challenging track to get perfect. Over the past few years, this track has become tied to the Steve Smith Memorial Race and I think there aren't many other hills that could represent Steve's legacy like this one. The way the community comes out to celebrate Steve, while also racing bikes and having fun, is pretty special to be a part of as well as something I look forward to each year. — Magnus Manson

Mount Washington in the fall is nothing short of stunning.

Foot out and flat out, Harry rails one of the many machine-built berms on Hustler.

Riding on the island was such a blast and it was awesome to see a different environment and lifestyle, from what I'm used to on the mainland and in Whistler, where I'm based. Everyone here is super down-to-earth and up for having a good time! While the conditions for the shoot were challenging, there's no such thing as bad weather, just bad equipment...a problem we did not have! — Harry Barrett

It doesn't matter the obstacle or feature, Dillon always finds a way to make something special.

Look ma' no hands!

We were greeted with a crisp and frosty morning for Dillon's segment shoot.

Not your typical Druid setup, Dillon chooses to have his front brake line routed through his steerer for barspins.

Growing up with Mount Washington's bike park close by has been huge for me and to see how the park has developed over the years, while still keeping the old school features alive, is awesome! — Dillon Butcher

PSA to all berms; get out of Nic's way!

One of the many ribbons of trail that snake their way through Mount Washington's beautiful sub-alpine forests.

I've been shooting bike videos with Liam Morgan for years now. His vision, style, and creativity have made him my favourite videographer to work alongside. Over the years, Liam has captured what I love to do most; spending my free time, riding my bike. I’ve found these days get even better when accompanied by some awesome riders and an amazing local lift access mountain! Being a part of the Forbidden family has been an incredible and inspiring time for me, working alongside the talent of Liam and the Forbidden team. Huge thanks to Mt. Washington, Forbidden Bike Company, and Liam Morgan for this exciting experience and the ongoing support. — Nic Court

T H E_F I L M M A K E R

From the super talented athletes to the support offered by Forbidden Bike Co. and Mt. Washington Resort, I couldn't have asked for a better team to work with on this project. With just three days on location, our shooting schedule was tight, but despite this, the hard work put in by the team allowed us to create something very special. I’m incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve with this project and I'm excited to collaborate with this crew again, in the near future! — Liam Morgan

T H E_P H O T O G R A P H E R

I’ve been wanting to visit Mount Washington for a few years now. Its high alpine terrain makes the trails and scenery so unique. This trip was my first visit and I was lucky enough to experience it with Fall colours in full effect. It completely blew my mind, and it’s like every photographer's dream to shoot in these conditions. Huge thanks to Forbidden Bike Co and Mount Washington for having me out! — Brendan McClennan

Working within the confines of four riders' personal schedules led to a tight window of opportunity to complete the shoot, falling a week after the lifts stopped running for the bike season. The team at Mount Washington was kind enough to give us two days of unbridled access to the park as they waited patiently for winter to arrive. We anxiously kept an eye out on the forecast knowing full well that snow was a certainty, but how much was the underlying question on our minds every morning. Fall in the subalpine of Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Mountain Range is both stunning and completely unpredictable. During our two days of shooting Mother Nature threw every possible weather at the team, leading to each rider's segment having a distinct look and feel and a truly happy accident. — Stephane Pelletier & Dug, Forbidden Bike Co.

T H E _L O C A T I O N

Our community continues to surprise and impress us with their talent and passion for the trails. We're stoked on what our team has been able to accomplish since reopening the Bike Park in 2016 and look forward to building on our local partnerships as we expand and gradually progress the Mt. Washington Bike Park. It's an exciting time to be a part of it all. — Mike Manara, Director of Sports & Guest Services

The lifts of Mount Washington will start spinning in late June and we're looking forward to seeing you there!