Photo Story: Crisp & Frosty at Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington Bike Park

What does a typical bike park day look like to you? While the feeling of good times and freedom are universally shared, the trails we choose and the way we ride them are unique along with the experience. Through the DIVERGENCE
video project, that’s precisely what we wanted to capture and explore, inviting four riders with different skillsets and personalities to a single bike park and its growing trail network.
Fall time weather in Vancouver Island's subalpine is unpredictable at best...T H E_P R O C E S S
- Inspired by some of our favourite MTB edits of the past, we set out to capture the diversity of a stereotypical day at the bike park, albeit under a microscope. To achieve this, Vancouver Island’s Forbidden Bike Company partnered with the island’s only purpose-built and lift-accessed bike park, Mount Washington Alpine Resort
. With a plethora of trails on offer and located only a short drive from Forbidden’s headquarters in Cumberland, the scene was set for a season-ender to remember.
With the lifts closed for fall, the Forbidden truck was a vital means of transportation.
To realize this vision, Forbidden’s Stephane Pelletier dipped into the rising tide of new school BC talent. Charged with shooting, editing and directing DIVERGENCE was Liam Morgan, arguably one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the BC scene in the past year. Adding to this team was Brendan McClennan, another talented up-and-coming creative force, responsible for capturing the amazing images in this article. In front of the lens, we assembled four riders from across the spectrum, dipping into Forbidden’s wealth of local BC-based riding talent…
Rewinding the clock back to the first morning of the first day and Magnus Manson’s eyes were firmly set on the highest and rowdiest track on the mountain; the Monster Mile
. If that wasn’t enough, Mother Nature decided to throw a heap of snow at the day’s activities for additional excitement. Arguably one of the gnarliest DH tracks in BC, the track is raced each fall as part of the Stevie Smith Memorial DH Race. Littered with chunky rock sections and slippery, cross-cutting roots, the track is not for the faint of heart, but typically, Magnus made short work of the questionable conditions aboard his DH-specced factory Dreadnought.
Watching Magnus ride a section of trail littered with lines is a lesson in racecraft.
|Since my first year racing bikes, I have come to Mount Washington to race the Monster Mile. Every year I came I would always be so stoked to be riding a real DH track from top to bottom as part of the BC Cup series. The mix of rocks, roots, fast pace and tech, makes for a challenging track to get perfect. Over the past few years, this track has become tied to the Steve Smith Memorial Race and I think there aren't many other hills that could represent Steve's legacy like this one. The way the community comes out to celebrate Steve, while also racing bikes and having fun, is pretty special to be a part of as well as something I look forward to each year.—Magnus Manson
Hailing from the Forest of Dean (in the UK), a stone’s throw from Forbidden’s European office, Harry Barrett is now back in BC after a stint back in the old country, and we couldn’t be more stoked. For Harry’s segment, he chose to ride Hustler
and The Wiz
, two black-diamond machine-built flow trails with plenty of features to throw some unique shapes and toss his dual-crown-equipped Dreadnought around on.
Mount Washington in the fall is nothing short of stunning.
Foot out and flat out, Harry rails one of the many machine-built berms on Hustler.
|Riding on the island was such a blast and it was awesome to see a different environment and lifestyle, from what I'm used to on the mainland and in Whistler, where I'm based. Everyone here is super down-to-earth and up for having a good time! While the conditions for the shoot were challenging, there's no such thing as bad weather, just bad equipment...a problem we did not have!—Harry Barrett
It doesn't matter the obstacle or feature, Dillon always finds a way to make something special.
Local boy and freeride phenom, Dillon Butcher (from Nanaimo, BC) is no stranger to the terrain on offer at Mount Washington and has witnessed, firsthand, the evolution of the park and its trails. Using this knowledge, Dillon chose to ride his barspin-ready Druid down Mount Washington’s signature jump trail, Time Warp
.
Look ma' no hands!
We were greeted with a crisp and frosty morning for Dillon's segment shoot.
Not your typical Druid setup, Dillon chooses to have his front brake line routed through his steerer for barspins.
|Growing up with Mount Washington's bike park close by has been huge for me and to see how the park has developed over the years, while still keeping the old school features alive, is awesome!—Dillon Butcher
PSA to all berms; get out of Nic's way!
An island local, through and through, Nic Court is the kind of guy you want by your side on a ride. A true potion master of good times, Nic keeps the stoke levels peaking throughout and can rail turns harder than most. Nick chose to ride his Druid XT and take on Helter Skelter
- a black diamond tech trail enjoying a perfect mix of moderate descents, sneaky double-ups hidden between awkward chunks, and perfectly sculpted berms.
One of the many ribbons of trail that snake their way through Mount Washington's beautiful sub-alpine forests.
T H E_F I L M M A K E R
|I've been shooting bike videos with Liam Morgan for years now. His vision, style, and creativity have made him my favourite videographer to work alongside. Over the years, Liam has captured what I love to do most; spending my free time, riding my bike. I’ve found these days get even better when accompanied by some awesome riders and an amazing local lift access mountain! Being a part of the Forbidden family has been an incredible and inspiring time for me, working alongside the talent of Liam and the Forbidden team. Huge thanks to Mt. Washington, Forbidden Bike Company, and Liam Morgan for this exciting experience and the ongoing support.—Nic Court
- While relatively new to the scene, Vancouver Island-based filmmaker Liam Morgan
is set to make waves (no pun intended) with his surf-movie-inspired editing style. The one-man show had his work cut out, filming four riders in quick succession while being thrown every type of weather Vancouver Island could throw at him. Despite the challenges, we believe that the results more than speak for themselves.
T H E_P H O T O G R A P H E R
|From the super talented athletes to the support offered by Forbidden Bike Co. and Mt. Washington Resort, I couldn't have asked for a better team to work with on this project. With just three days on location, our shooting schedule was tight, but despite this, the hard work put in by the team allowed us to create something very special. I’m incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve with this project and I'm excited to collaborate with this crew again, in the near future!—Liam Morgan
- A former Calgary native, now a Squamish resident, Brendan McClennan
is no stranger to sub-alpine terrain and BC’s unpredictable coastal weather. Graced with stunningly beautiful scenery and vibrant fall colours paired with either a light dusting of snow or moody PNW mist, the resort put on a show for Brendan’s camera, as did the crew.
|I’ve been wanting to visit Mount Washington for a few years now. Its high alpine terrain makes the trails and scenery so unique. This trip was my first visit and I was lucky enough to experience it with Fall colours in full effect. It completely blew my mind, and it’s like every photographer's dream to shoot in these conditions. Huge thanks to Forbidden Bike Co and Mount Washington for having me out!—Brendan McClennan
T H E _L O C A T I O N
|Working within the confines of four riders' personal schedules led to a tight window of opportunity to complete the shoot, falling a week after the lifts stopped running for the bike season. The team at Mount Washington was kind enough to give us two days of unbridled access to the park as they waited patiently for winter to arrive. We anxiously kept an eye out on the forecast knowing full well that snow was a certainty, but how much was the underlying question on our minds every morning. Fall in the subalpine of Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Mountain Range is both stunning and completely unpredictable. During our two days of shooting Mother Nature threw every possible weather at the team, leading to each rider's segment having a distinct look and feel and a truly happy accident.—Stephane Pelletier & Dug, Forbidden Bike Co.
- Situated on Vancouver Island in the stunning Strathcona Mountain Range, Mount Washington Alpine Resort
provides the island’s only lift-accessed mountain bike terrain. A summer favourite for a growing number of patrons, Mount Washington’s bike park has a rich freeride history with years of influence from [Vancouver Island] legend Darren Berrecloth.
Today, it offers a large variety of riding opportunities, ranging from flow and tech trails, cruisy greens and blues to world-class rough-and-ready DH race tracks, gnarly enough to test World Cup pros and weekend warriors alike. The terrain is undeniably raw and does not share the lush rainforest feel that the rest of the island is known for. Enjoying 1589m in elevation (above sea level), Mount Washington brings biking to the gorgeous subalpine space of Vancouver Island. Year after year, the dedicated trail crew continues to bring new options to visitors, cutting in fresh trails such as ‘Riptide Ridge’ and machine-built flow trails like ‘Hustler’. With more development planned for the bike park in the years to come, it might be time to add Mount Washington to your BC bucket list.
As a lesser-known destination within the globally significant BC bike park landscape, Mount Washington has a certain step-back-in-time homely feel, devoid of annoying lift lines, and full of smiling faces and warm welcomes. For the team at Forbidden Bike Company, Mount Washington has a special place in our hearts as both a refuge for fun times (after a long day in the office) not to mention a handy location on our doorstep for testing exciting new bikes.
|Our community continues to surprise and impress us with their talent and passion for the trails. We're stoked on what our team has been able to accomplish since reopening the Bike Park in 2016 and look forward to building on our local partnerships as we expand and gradually progress the Mt. Washington Bike Park. It's an exciting time to be a part of it all.—Mike Manara, Director of Sports & Guest Services
The lifts of Mount Washington will start spinning in late June and we're looking forward to seeing you there!
0 Comments