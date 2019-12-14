Photo Story: Exploring the Trails Around Calgary

The 2019 season consisted mainly of following the Norco Canadian Enduro Series and trying to keep a full-time job at Bowcycle to fund the lifestyle. Being new to Calgary it has been awesome to see the local riding scene thrive and so many great people stoked to ride bikes, build new trails and support the scene. MMBTS is the local mountain bike association and they have been working hard to grow the community and build new trails for everyone to enjoy.During the cold winter months, it is also amazing to have a place to ride like B-line Indoor Bike Park. As a kid, I grew up dreaming of having access to an indoor park and it is now real. Stoked to be a part of the riding community here and excited to keep working with everyone to make Calgary a good place to ride bikes. In between trying to learn how to race I got to shoot some photos with some good friends and amazing photographers.All of these photos were taken either in Calgary or the local riding spots in Canmore and Kananaskis. As much as racing was an amazing challenge, getting out for a ride and collecting photographs with friends has always been more fun. These photos were leftover shots from projects and just some fun rides along the way. Hope you enjoy!All photos were taken by Kjel Erickson, Chris Pilling and John Gibson. If you want to see what we are up to give us a follow on our social media outlets and hopefully we’ll see you on the trails!Also, thanks to Bowcycle, Chromag Bikes and Fox Racing Canada for all the support this year!Thanks for looking!