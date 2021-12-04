Photo Story: Exploring Trails in New Zealand's St James Conservation Area

The climb up to Fowlers Pass was mostly a mellow affair, all rideable except for a few steep pinches. From the road it probably took us around 30 minutes to top out at the pass itself.

Once off the back of the pass, the trail opened up into a series of zig-zags that descended to Smyth's Stream.

There's some raw country back there!

Once the trail has descended into the valley, it follows the river fairly closely, with more than its fair share of stream crossings. It's a neat track with exciting terrain in places.

There are a few patches of native forest hanging on as you descend down the valley, which make a nice change from the scrub and rock.

The final traverse out towards Stanley Vale is fairly straightforward riding in the dry, but can turn to mush in wet weather.

The Stanely Vale homestead was originally built around 1866, and you'd be forgiven for thinking it hasn't changed since.

The numerous river crossings were pleasantly welcome given the soaring temperatures.

The sun seemed to step up in intensity as we crossed 'the racecourse' as marked on topo maps. I'd love to hear if anyone knows the story behind this name.

'Fill up now', it's not joking. From here on out there wasn't a lot of water to be had, and a lot of barren country remaining...

Climbing up what resembled a luge track, Craig couldn't help himself put a few turns in.

Descending back towards the main St James with the Waiau Uwha in the background.

Out via. Edwards Pass and back up the road to the car. Stunning landscape when it's cooler but by this point we just wanted shade.

After giving the bikes a wash thanks to Hanmer Springs new bike wash station, we were off.

Tombstone starts by traversing along a ridge with a fun few straights, before dropping into a (seemingly) never-ending series of switchbacks.