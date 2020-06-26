Photo Story: Finding Paradise and Purpose in a Pandemic

Irrelevant /əˈreləvənt/ adjective - Not connected with or relevant to something. Not related to what is being discussed or considered and therefore not important.

Jedi Freeride Area - Anticipating upcoming adventures, I barely pulled the camera out when we arrived in Moab. Had I known how quickly our time there would come to an end, I would have done things differently. What's that they say about living each day?

High Pony - Sun is good for the soul!

Rainbow - Along for the ride.

Skull Coaster - Spring arrives in the South Okanagan months before much of Canada.

Roller Coaster - Sunshine, bikes, and flowers. Not bad ingredients to lift one's spirits.

Slabs - Above Okanagan Lake there are no bad views!

Rock Oven - Strong winds and a rare rainy day making it feel a little less oven-like.

Rock Oven - No shortage of spectacular vistas descending to Skaha Lake below.

Paddling Skaha Lake in a warm almost tropical feeling downpour.

Drops a Lot (left) and Flow Coaster (right) - Better known for vineyards and boating, there's amazing biking to be found in the South Okanagan.

Sun-kissed ribbon to the sky.

The abandon Mascot Mine teetering precariously on a cliff high above Hedley.

Donkey Trail - Riding through more than a century of gold mining history.

Donkey Trail - Descending over 3,300 ft down the mountainside into the heart of Hedley.

Hadley Grace Church

Devil's Thumb - The Wiltse trail network is the opposite of popular. Penticton's mountain bike trails are decidedly quiet. The Wiltse trails see so little traffic that they almost disappear into the landscape.

Egg Rock - Riding the Wiltse network above Skaha Lake.

Slabs - Aptly named trail in the Three Blind Mice trail system.

Slabs - Our last ride with friends before leaving. These two got us groceries while we self-isolated, and made us feel at home for nearly three months of fun in the Penticton sun.

Mount Rundle from Two Jack Lake, Banff, Alberta, Canada.