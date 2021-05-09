Photo Story: Going Full Nomad - Winter on an Island in the Pacific

May 9, 2021
by Jacob Johnson  

mysticmountaindventures.com
GOING FULL NOMAD
WINTER ON AN ISLAND IN THE PACIFIC
photography and words: jacob johnson

Prologue
When it rains it pours


Normally we'd have travelled to a sunny far-off destination to escape winter, ride bikes, and get wicked tan lines. With international travel being somewhat impractical during the pandemic, we'd be riding out winter on an island in the Pacific. Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Insert preconceived notions here... All it does is rain... It's damp and cold... There's no sun for months... Anecdotes of the Island's inhospitable, damp, dreary winter climate conjure mental images of an island filled with clammy grey-skinned people akin to Gollum. There's good weather and bad weather. Sure it rained a lot, but it didn't matter. We didn't count the good weather days or the bad. No matter how gloomy things got, there was always something to do, and a sunny day would inevitably come around.

Life is a lot like the weather. There are good times and bad times, when it rains it pours, and trying to forecast what's coming next is little more than a guess. In a world that has a metric for every aspect of life, it's hard not to measure our happiness by tallying up those good and bad times in some ridiculous effort to compare ourselves to glimpses of those we see around us. And just like the weather, we're finding it's not necessarily how much good or bad there is, but what you do with it. Some years ago we sold nearly everything we owned, moved into a 300 square foot home on wheels, and started chasing more good weather and more good times. But there's plenty of fun to be had, even when it's pouring rain. It is said that we're happiest when we recognize the impermanence of the good and bad moments in life, and rather than dwelling on them or keeping score, we make the most of whatever situation we're in. Who knows? Maybe we're happiest when we just say "the heck with it, let's go ride bikes!"

"Save it for a rainy day" always seemed like sound advice. It rained cats and dogs the entire 500km journey from the mainland to our destination on Vancouver Island. Shortly after arriving on the island, both of our trucks died, both of our computers died, and then the camera died. When it rains, it pours!

bigquotesFreedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose...Janis Joplin



November
Land Warmed By The Sun


Ask nearly anyone around the globe to describe winter in Canada, and when the obligatory comments about igloos, toques, and maple syrup subside, they're likely to attempt a thick Newfoundlander accent to say something like "it's flippin' cold and snowy up there eh". But Canada is a big country, not every Canadian has as much flannel in their wardrobe as a lumberjack, and snow doesn't blanket the entire nation, not even in the depths of winter.

For one hundred thirty-three days our winter home was on a small acreage in the traditional territory of the Hul’qumi’num people. They call this place Quw’utsun’, the “land warmed by the sun’’. There's really no better way of describing it.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Land warmed by the sun - Pi’paam (Mt. Tzouhalem) - Trail: Rocky Mountain Ridge

bigquotesMy, oh, my, what a wonderful day, Plenty of sunshine headin' my way, Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay!Allie Wrubel / Ray Gilbert


mysticmountainadventures.com
Luck... When you use the google machine to choose a place to spend the winter and then find this in the back yard... That's the best kind of luck!

mysticmountainadventures.com
Shinrin-yoku moments on bikes - Vancouver Island is rich in culture, from thousands of years of Indigenous presence, to the dispossession of Japanese Canadians during the 1940s. We constantly found ourselves pausing silently in the forest to take it all in.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Super macro - Pearls of water on the smallest blades of grass imaginable.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Hartland (aka ‘The Dump’) - Trail: Who's Your Daddy

mysticmountainadventures.com
Fairy tales.


December
Roots


Being nomadic is in our roots. Until about twelve thousand years ago, we were all nomads, moving from place to place in search of more. We were never meant to settle, never meant to stay in one place. We instinctively seek more. More travel, more bikes, more ice cream!

mysticmountainadventures.com
Old growth in the traditional territory of the Pacheedaht people.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Putting down roots. It's estimated that the oldest living trees in Avatar Grove have been around for 500-1000 years.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Botanical Beach – Juan de Fuca Provincial Park

mysticmountainadventures.com
Fresh wood courtesy of the Cowichan Trails Stewardship Society - Pi’paam (Mt. Tzouhalem) - Trail: Show Time

mysticmountainadventures.com
Christmas Day. Truth is, with perfect timing, it actually snowed and we indeed had a white Christmas. But just a few minutes down the road, the trails were snow free for a Christmas Day stroll.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Single track, double track, multi-track? - The first section of track on the island from Esquimalt to Nanaimo was complete in 1886 with the southern and northern sections following some time later. It's been a long time since these tracks saw a train, but they still draw plenty of people every day.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Technical trail feature?


January
2020 Hindsight

bigquotesNo one on his deathbed ever said, ‘I wish I had spent more time on my business.Arnold Zack


mysticmountaindventures.com
Greasier than the all-night diner blue plate special.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Pi’paam (Mt. Tzouhalem) - Trail: Show Time

mysticmountaindventures.com
Juan de Fuca trail

mysticmountaindventures.com
Mystic Beach - Juan de Fuca Provincial Park

mysticmountaindventures.com
Water dripping from the mouth of the sea cave looking like surreal stars in the daylight.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Maple Mountian - Trail: Tony's Arbutus Ridge

mysticmountainadventures.com
Illusions of grip on wet green rock.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Completed in 1920, the Kinsol Trestle, now a path for walking and cycling is one the tallest free-standing timber rail trestles in the world.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Finding flow on and off the trails. Who knew there was more than one Niagara Falls?

mysticmountaindventures.com
There's no shortage of mind-blowing places to explore on Vancouver Island.

mysticmountainadventures.com
A rather European-looking stone arch behind the Tim Horton's.


February
Riding and Ruins


mysticmountaindventures.com
It doesn't get much more Canadian than this. Maple Mountain - Trail: Maple Syrup

mysticmountaindventures.com
We never found any pancakes. Weird eh?!?

mysticmountaindventures.com
This was to be Canada’s largest log-burning fireplace, the centrepiece of a long-abandoned luxury resort that never saw a paying guest.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Not all dreams come true, but that doesn't make them any less incredible.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Drac's Castle

mysticmountaindventures.com
Columns, light, and graffiti.

mysticmountaindventures.com
The Headquarters Mill, completed in 1913 was never used.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Finding gaps in the weather and between the trees.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Brown River Falls.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Glimpses of the Pacific.

mysticmountaindventures.com
There are tales to tell. Maple Mountain - Trail: Story Trail


March
Moving On

Nomadically following the seasonally available riding from place to place has an intoxicating rhythm. But there's a sweet spot of being in a place for enough time to relax, enjoy, discover, without getting too attached. Stay in one place for too long, our roots work their way into the soil and it’s painful to tear them free. There are trees here that are hundreds of years old for a reason, this land has everything they need, they're connected to it, there's no reason for them to move. In one hundred thirty-three days our roots started to take hold. It's not easy, but it's time to move on before getting too attached.

mysticmountainadventures.com
Nomads of the sea.

mysticmountaindventures.com
Winter on an island in the Pacific. Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

bigquotesUntil my fantasy becomes reality I'll keep on dreaming until my dreams come trueJack Greene





Follow our dreams:


Posted In:
Stories Travel


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
103841 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
56778 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
53123 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
50055 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
40745 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
38483 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
35845 views
We Surveyed 200 of the World's Best Pro Mountain Bikers - Welcome to Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
35335 views

8 Comments

  • 6 1
 i gotta say jake, your body of work tells stories thru images that a lot of other photography portfolios decidedly lack. most of the time i find a lot of photographers to have a pretty shallow understanding of composition, and commonly autopilot to the rule of thirds. i've been teaching art for more than twenty years and you bring new looks to old eyes. chapeau.
  • 2 0
 Truly appreciated kind sir Salute I wish I had gotten more images during our 4.5 months on the island. Just more reason to go back I suppose lol The darkness of the forests and harsh contrast with any amount of visible sky were a whole new ball game to me. Mad respect to the photographers that make shooting this stuff look easy!
  • 2 0
 wow Jake...!! That was a marvelous tour and a very refreshing story. The photography is second to none. Sorry, I'm not a very eloquent person in my description of the story and images, but you made that place a place I'd love to see, and are making me re-evaluate just what exactly I'd like to get from my life.... Well done sir....
  • 1 0
 Thanks so much! The island is a special place that tugs on the mind. Whether in the truck, on the bike, or on foot, we constantly found ourselves curious about what lay around the next corner.
  • 2 0
 Nice work Jake! Always a treat reading your articles! A little disappointed there was not one goat picture though.
  • 2 0
 Thanks tons! I suck at sharing the day to day life stuff. It would probably actually make for better content. Maybe someday we'll open up more... maybe not. Here's some goat content... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89yMkpNG2Vw
  • 1 0
 Awesome write up Jake! Great storytelling and some fantastic images, as always!
  • 1 0
 Awesome Jake, every time I read or view your work I start thinking about travel.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009247
Mobile Version of Website