Photo Story: Hitting Big Drops & Loamy Trails on Bowen Island

Spring weather on the wet coast

Moody ferry ride

Morning coffees

Loading up

Nate Blake into the fog

Maximum Dank

Huck to (almost) flat

Slippery when wet

A drop to end things off

Classic Trail Mole Style

Stay on the mesh or explode

Matthew Tounge doing his thing

Jay Boysen darkside

Tandem Timing

fresh lines

Classic Nate "boing"

look before you leap

Jay put some dig time in rebuilding this landing

Dropping in

Brian coming in hot

Jay laying one out

Boltz dangling it

Tucking a long and low? No problem for Max

Boltz two wheel drifting

Jay knows how to hit turns

Tounge spraying dirt

All smiles

Even Moka was stoked

Trail boss Jay