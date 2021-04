Photo Story: Hitting Big Drops & Loamy Trails on Bowen Island

Spring weather on the wet coast

Moody ferry ride

Morning coffees

Loading up

Nate Blake into the fog

Maximum Dank

Huck to (almost) flat

Slippery when wet

A drop to end things off

Classic Trail Mole Style

Stay on the mesh or explode

Matthew Tounge doing his thing

Jay Boysen darkside

Tandem Timing

fresh lines

Classic Nate "boing"

look before you leap

Jay put some dig time in rebuilding this landing

Dropping in

Brian coming in hot

Jay laying one out

Boltz dangling it

Tucking a long and low? No problem for Max

Boltz two wheel drifting

Jay knows how to hit turns

Tounge spraying dirt

All smiles

Even Moka was stoked

Trail boss Jay

The NF Team is stoked to have OneUp components supporting them for the 2021 season.To celebrate, we got the team together, brought out legendary photographer Margus Riga and headed over to Bowen Island.The day didn't get off to an ideal start, it had been pouring all morning and the general consensus in the ferry line was "what are we getting ourselves into". The sailing over wasn't overly encouraging, heavy rain and socked in clouds.Once docked we all grabbed some coffees and then headed to the trailhead. The weather still was looking bleak but the stoke levels were high. You always know with this crew things are going to get rowdy.We loaded up and headed to the top of the hill. Once we arrived at the top the rain started to lighten up and the fog rolled in making for maximum dank riding conditions.The trail started off steep and loamy, these trails don't see a ton of traffic so even with the rain the dirt was primo. Thirty seconds into the trail we arrived at the first feature of the day, a 12' cliff drop with a flat landing.The next feature we rolled into was this wild skinny bridge bolted into the side of a cliff. Although it doesn't look "super gnar" in the photos, the older moss-covered wood had the traction of ice. There was a 3" (5cm) patch of metal mesh in the centre for traction. If you veered off course, say goodbye to your front wheel. A few of the crew rolled into this feature blind and found this out the hard way.After the bridge was a set of old, but still sturdy, wooden jumps. Luckily these had more mesh and a few of the team started to session.While a few riders were hitting the jumps another crew scouted this rock line adjacent to the trial. After a few small branches were moved it was game on. These guys have a great eye for finding natural features.Jay had been teasing us all week with photos of this wild Dangerous Dan drop he had been rebuilding, an elevated ladder bridge with a roller and quick downwards slopping drop. After a quick slap on the landing it was good to go. Freeride lives on Bowen.After some high speed fast and loamy single track we stopped at this rad road gap Jay had built. 30+ feet of high-speed fun over a sea of coastal ferns.Right after the road gap was a huge loose berm, perfect for laying it sideways and spraying dirt.It was all smiles once the session was over. Some big sends, primo lighting and a solid crew.Huge shoutout to Jay Boyson as well as OG builder Dangerous Dan for all the trail work and helping keep freeride alive!Another thanks to OneUp Components, Ennef (NF) Designs and Margus Riga for helping make this all happen!MENTIONS // @OneUpComponents