Photo Story: Hitting Big Drops & Loamy Trails on Bowen Island

Apr 5, 2021
by Matt Bolton  

Margus Riga Photo
NF/ONEUP EXPLORE BOWEN ISLAND
Words // Matt Bolton - Photos // Margus Riga

The NF Team is stoked to have OneUp components supporting them for the 2021 season.

To celebrate, we got the team together, brought out legendary photographer Margus Riga and headed over to Bowen Island.

Margus Riga photo
Spring weather on the wet coast

Margus Riga Photo
Moody ferry ride

The day didn't get off to an ideal start, it had been pouring all morning and the general consensus in the ferry line was "what are we getting ourselves into". The sailing over wasn't overly encouraging, heavy rain and socked in clouds.

Morning coffees

Once docked we all grabbed some coffees and then headed to the trailhead. The weather still was looking bleak but the stoke levels were high. You always know with this crew things are going to get rowdy.

Margus Riga photo
Loading up

We loaded up and headed to the top of the hill. Once we arrived at the top the rain started to lighten up and the fog rolled in making for maximum dank riding conditions.

Margus Riga Photo
Nate Blake into the fog
Margus Riga photo
Maximum Dank

The trail started off steep and loamy, these trails don't see a ton of traffic so even with the rain the dirt was primo. Thirty seconds into the trail we arrived at the first feature of the day, a 12' cliff drop with a flat landing.

Margus Riga photo
Huck to (almost) flat

The next feature we rolled into was this wild skinny bridge bolted into the side of a cliff. Although it doesn't look "super gnar" in the photos, the older moss-covered wood had the traction of ice. There was a 3" (5cm) patch of metal mesh in the centre for traction. If you veered off course, say goodbye to your front wheel. A few of the crew rolled into this feature blind and found this out the hard way.

Margus Riga Photo
Slippery when wet
Margus Riga Photo
A drop to end things off
Margus Riga Photo
Classic Trail Mole Style
Margus Riga Photo
Stay on the mesh or explode

After the bridge was a set of old, but still sturdy, wooden jumps. Luckily these had more mesh and a few of the team started to session.

Margus Riga Photo
Matthew Tounge doing his thing
Margus Riga Photo
Jay Boysen darkside
Margus Riga Photo
Tandem Timing

While a few riders were hitting the jumps another crew scouted this rock line adjacent to the trial. After a few small branches were moved it was game on. These guys have a great eye for finding natural features.
Margus Riga Photo
fresh lines
Margus Riga photo
Classic Nate "boing"

Jay had been teasing us all week with photos of this wild Dangerous Dan drop he had been rebuilding, an elevated ladder bridge with a roller and quick downwards slopping drop. After a quick slap on the landing it was good to go. Freeride lives on Bowen.

Margus Riga Photo
look before you leap
Margus Riga photo
Jay put some dig time in rebuilding this landing
Margus Riga Photo
Dropping in

After some high speed fast and loamy single track we stopped at this rad road gap Jay had built. 30+ feet of high-speed fun over a sea of coastal ferns.

Margus Riga Photo
Brian coming in hot
Margus Riga Photo
Jay laying one out
Margus Riga Photo
Boltz dangling it
Margus Riga Photo
Tucking a long and low? No problem for Max

Right after the road gap was a huge loose berm, perfect for laying it sideways and spraying dirt.

Margus Riga Photo
Boltz two wheel drifting
Margus Riga Photo
Jay knows how to hit turns
Margus Riga Photo
Tounge spraying dirt

It was all smiles once the session was over. Some big sends, primo lighting and a solid crew.

Margus Riga Photo
All smiles
Margus Riga Photo
Even Moka was stoked
Margus Riga Photo
Trail boss Jay


Huge shoutout to Jay Boyson as well as OG builder Dangerous Dan for all the trail work and helping keep freeride alive!

Another thanks to OneUp Components, Ennef (NF) Designs and Margus Riga for helping make this all happen!

COVID 19 Health Protocols were followed, B.C PHO has said groups of 10 people are currently allowed to gather outside. All riders regularly see each other and live in the same health region.

MENTIONS // @OneUpComponents @WeAreOne @RideConcepts @TransitionBikeCompany @Margus

